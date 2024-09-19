Sephora favorites advent calendar
- Price: £199
- Worth: Over £1000
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: Glossier you, Medik8 anti-ageing products, Drunk Elephant bronzing drops and Olaplex haircare
- Available: To pre-order for latest dispatch 31 October
- Why we love it
- There are 24 full-size products
- Lots of trending brands, including glow recipe and Sol de Janeiro
- Less filler own-brand products than in 2023
- Take note
- Some of the formulas included nod to old beauty trends
- Packaging could be more flamboyant
Costing just shy of £200, Sephora’s Christmas countdown sits firmly in the middle in terms of price when compared to the rest of 2024’s advent calendars. That said, it is one of the few offerings that cost less than £250 yet are still worth more than £1000. Even better, it’s the only calendar we’ve seen that contains as many as 24 full-size products.
The design is relatively simple and opens in the same fashion as 2023’s: a draw and chest-style unveiling in a silver and pink metallic wrap.
With 40 products total and 20 “advent-exclusive” items, Sephora’s offering promises things money can’t buy elsewhere. Last year, cult inclusions ranged from Juliette Has A Gun fragrances to Tan-Luxe face tanners and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc. lipsticks. I’d argue that this year’s bundle is far more in tune with the brands people are talking about. Think Kosas, 111 skin, Byoma and Sol de Janeiro, specifically the fragrances (we were pleased to unbox one of the cheirosa 68 perfume mist).
As for make-up, we were most impressed with the brand’s 2024 formula roster. From the viral Mac stack mascara to Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops, Sephora really seems to have its finger on the pulse of 2024 make-up. Inside was also a Rare Beauty soft pinch lip oil (£20, Sephora.co.uk), which appears almost as a liquid lipstick (which made us hesitant) but applies like a silky soft cream that was hydrating and smoothing.
That said, there were a few products that we were surprised to see. For example, a Makeup by Mario eyeshadow quad (£24, Sephora.co.uk) that’s a tad 2015 cut-crease. Likewise, the Huda liquid lipstick and Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand (£30, Sephora.co.uk) feel a little heavy-handed for this year’s stripped-back approach to make-up. Then again, we don’t doubt the industry will surprise us with another trend 180 in the coming months.
The skincare and haircare formulas are not to be overlooked. We were particularly excited to see products from Moroccanoil treatment oil (£14.45, Sephora.co.uk) (with everyone’s scalp oiling obsession, lately), Tatcha matcah cleanser (£19, Sephora.co.uk) and Byoma hydrating milky toner (£11, Sephora.co.uk).
We’ll leave the surprise of exactly what’s in each day specifically to keep the mystery alive but this calendar serves up an impressive way to sample lots of new and exciting products. This will sell out.