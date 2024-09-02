The advent calendar costs £100 (only £1 more expensive than last year’s which was £99), but it has an overall value of £565 – meaning you save £465.

As for this year’s design, the sturdy square box opens out with a main section and two pull-out sections. While the metallic and navy colour scheme is evergreen enough to reuse the box as storage year-round, we would have liked it to feel a little more festival to help get us in the spirit.

Packed with 27 products, the calendar features 13 full-size products (compared to 12 in 2023) and the countdown gets off to a stellar start with a full-size Medik8 press and glow tonic (£32, Lookfantastic.com) on day one. The exfoliating cleanser works to visibly smooth, brighten and soften skin (just what you need after one too many Christmas parties).

The skincare saviours continue with a deluxe-size resurfacing face and body wash from This Works, a peptide-powered eye serum from The Ordinary and a miniature version of Estee Lauder’s firming and brightening night repair serum, which secured a spot in our review of the best anti-ageing serums.

A highlight halfway through the Christmas countdown is an Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, which needs no introduction – the skincare hero will keep your complexion hydrated and smoother, a particularly great hero during the colder months.

The cult classics don’t end there, with a full-size Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa perfume (£24, Lookfantastic.com), which was described as a “holiday in a bottle”.

If you’re looking to sample a whole host of haircare, you’re in luck, because this advent calendar delivers on some hugely popular products. One of our favourites was the Color Wow raise the root thickening and lifting spray, which adds volume and fullness to hair from the root (without feeling sticky or stiff). Scalp care is one the buzziest areas of beauty right now and The Nue Co’s scalp serum is the perfect introduction, with the nourishing formula tackling hair loss and promoting growth from the scalp. Wella’s bestsellers – the ultimate repair conditioner and shampoo – also help to ensure your tresses are in top condition during the winter months.

When it comes to wellness essentials, the advent calendar is less strong, with this year’s offering just including a Rituals ritual of sakura deluxe candle and luxurious Shiseido eye masks.

The make-up offering is good, but not overly thrilling – think Iconic London’s prep, set and glow make-up setter, a Nineties-esque Mac lipstick, Ciate blusher, Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette and Trigwell velvet powder puffs. The Mac lipstick and Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette are the highlights, with the former boasting a creamy and hydrating formula with impressive staying power (it lasted a good six hours), and the latter featuring 14 soft glam eyeshadows to take you from day to night, complete with a brush. We would have liked to see some more premium and cult make-up included in the offering.

As for the big day, we’ll leave that a surprise – but trust us, it’s sure to add some glamour to your Christmas, New Year and beyond celebrations

Remember, LOOKFANTASTIC the box subscribers can get 12 per cent off the advent calendar, with new subscribers receiving a 10 per cent discount when buying the monthly plan.