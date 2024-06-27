First look at Liberty’s beauty advent calendar for 2024

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As the UK makes its way through a heatwave, beauty elves at Liberty have clearly been hard at work, as the luxury department store has just announced its beauty advent calendar for 2024.

It was the OG multi-brand advent calendar when the first version launched in 2014, so it’s hardly surprising it’s pipping other brands and retailers to the post this year. Since the original 2014 launch, Liberty’s advent calendar has become one of the retailer’s fastest-selling products. Unsurprisingly, it gets better and better every year, so, we have high hopes for the 2024 calendar.

Arguably the best way to get into the festive spirit ahead of the big day, beauty advent calendars have come on leaps and bounds but will this year’s Liberty calendar live up to the hype? We’ll, of course, come back to you once we’ve got our hands on it. For now, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Liberty beauty advent calendar: £260, Liberty.com

One of the best beauty advent calendars last year, Liberty knows how to impress and add some serious sparkle to your Christmas countdown. Naturally, we reviewed last year’s calendar and were impressed with its offering – awarding it four and a half stars (out of five). It included products from some of the most sought-after brands – including the likes of Charlotte Mensah, The Seated Queen, Sunday Riley, Dr Barbara Sturm and Augustinus Bader – and offered a wonderful way to sample a whole host of skincare, make-up and haircare from across the Liberty beauty haul.

But what’s inside this year’s 25-day countdown? Well, not much has been revealed yet, but the contents will be worth a whopping £1,205, which, according to the retailer, is its most generous line-up ever. Excitingly, the calendar will feature eight brand-new brands and 18 full-sized products across skincare, make-up and fragrance. You can expect the likes of Augustinus Bader, Byredo, Skin Rocks, La Mer and Lisa Eldridge.

Owing to the calendar’s huge success – it sells out every year – beauty box subscribers will be pleased to know they will get early access, being able to pre-order from 2 July. But that’s not all, they’ll also benefit from a £20 saving. Non-subscribers will have to wait until September to buy the calendar, so we’d recommend joining the waitlist now.

Merry Christmas (it’s never too early, right?)!

Pre-order from 2 July

