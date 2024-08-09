The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
A look inside the Harrods beauty advent calendar as pre-orders open
It’s worth £400 more than 2023’s sell-out edition
Louise Thomas
Editor
The 2024 Harrods beauty advent calendar has arrived and it’s already causing a hubbub online. That’s right, it might only be August but the brand’s renowned 25-door calendar is available for pre-order now.
In 2023, the Harrods beauty advent calendar was a sell-out success and, would you believe, this will be the brand’s eighth year launching a Christmas beauty countdown.
While previous iterations have boasted cult products including Living Proof’s PhD dry shampoo (£15, Lookfantastic.com) and Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. vitamin C serum (£36, Cultbeauty.co.uk), this year’s bundle of products is estimated to be worth a whopping £423 more than 2023’s, coming in at a total £1,599 value to 2023’s £1,173.
To make sure you don’t miss out on this skincare, haircare, fragrance and make-up must-have, keep reading to discover all the gems inside, as well as how to secure your pre-order.
Harrods beauty advent calendar 2024: £250, Harrods.com
- Price: £250
- Worth: £1,599
- Number of days: 25 (15 full-size products)
- Product highlights: La Mer the lip volumizer, Elemis pro-collagen marine oil, Eve Lom foaming cream cleanser
- Available: Pre-order now for estimated 2 September dispatch
When is the Harrods advent calendar released?
The Harrods beauty advent calendar will be available to buy online from 1 September 2024, but you can pre-order it now, for an estimated dispatch date of 2 September.
Be warned, one of the other Harrods advent calendars – the brand’s fragrance calendar (£185 worth £1,144, Harrods.com) – has already sold out of pre-orders so we wouldn’t beat around the bush if you want to guarantee yourself a Harrods-style start to the Christmas countdown.
What is inside the Harrods beauty advent calendar for 2024?
The Harrods beauty advent calendar is packed with 25 products, 15 of which are full-size. Naturally, the department store has delivered a high-end line-up, think La Mer, 111Skin, Augustinus Bader and Tom Ford.
Several of the products also come IndyBest-approved. Take the Murad retinol youth renewal night cream, for instance, “[we] saw impressive results, with our tester’s skin appearing firmer and brighter”. As for Dr Barbara Sturm’s face cream, which we found to be “rather fabulous” – they were impressed by “how fast it absorbed into the skin, leaving a supple, smooth feeling all day and night”.
How much does the Harrods beauty advent calendar cost?
This year’s Harrods beauty advent calendar has matched its 2023 £250 price point, even with its increased £1,599 worth. So, while it may still be on the higher end of the price spectrum, you’ll be paying less than a sixth of the calendar’s total worth and receiving 15 full-size products out of your 26-product bounty.
