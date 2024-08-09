A look inside the Harrods beauty advent calendar as pre-orders open

Support truly

The 2024 Harrods beauty advent calendar has arrived and it’s already causing a hubbub online. That’s right, it might only be August but the brand’s renowned 25-door calendar is available for pre-order now.

In 2023, the Harrods beauty advent calendar was a sell-out success and, would you believe, this will be the brand’s eighth year launching a Christmas beauty countdown.

While previous iterations have boasted cult products including Living Proof’s PhD dry shampoo (£15, Lookfantastic.com) and Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. vitamin C serum (£36, Cultbeauty.co.uk), this year’s bundle of products is estimated to be worth a whopping £423 more than 2023’s, coming in at a total £1,599 value to 2023’s £1,173.

To make sure you don’t miss out on this skincare, haircare, fragrance and make-up must-have, keep reading to discover all the gems inside, as well as how to secure your pre-order.

Harrods beauty advent calendar 2024: £250, Harrods.com

open image in gallery The calendar includes 25 products, 15 of which are full sizes ( Harrods )

Price: £250

£250 Worth: £1,599

£1,599 Number of days: 25 (15 full-size products)

25 (15 full-size products) Product highlights: La Mer the lip volumizer, Elemis pro-collagen marine oil, Eve Lom foaming cream cleanser

La Mer the lip volumizer, Elemis pro-collagen marine oil, Eve Lom foaming cream cleanser Available: Pre-order now for estimated 2 September dispatch

When is the Harrods advent calendar released?

The Harrods beauty advent calendar will be available to buy online from 1 September 2024, but you can pre-order it now, for an estimated dispatch date of 2 September.

Be warned, one of the other Harrods advent calendars – the brand’s fragrance calendar (£185 worth £1,144, Harrods.com) – has already sold out of pre-orders so we wouldn’t beat around the bush if you want to guarantee yourself a Harrods-style start to the Christmas countdown.

What is inside the Harrods beauty advent calendar for 2024?

open image in gallery The 26 products included in 2024’s beauty advent bounty ( Harrods/The Independent )

The Harrods beauty advent calendar is packed with 25 products, 15 of which are full-size. Naturally, the department store has delivered a high-end line-up, think La Mer, 111Skin, Augustinus Bader and Tom Ford.

Several of the products also come IndyBest-approved. Take the Murad retinol youth renewal night cream, for instance, “[we] saw impressive results, with our tester’s skin appearing firmer and brighter”. As for Dr Barbara Sturm’s face cream, which we found to be “rather fabulous” – they were impressed by “how fast it absorbed into the skin, leaving a supple, smooth feeling all day and night”.

How much does the Harrods beauty advent calendar cost?

This year’s Harrods beauty advent calendar has matched its 2023 £250 price point, even with its increased £1,599 worth. So, while it may still be on the higher end of the price spectrum, you’ll be paying less than a sixth of the calendar’s total worth and receiving 15 full-size products out of your 26-product bounty.

