Dr Barbara Sturm will likely need no introduction to any beauty buff. After all, the aesthetic doctor is behind the glowing skin of many of our favourite famous faces – Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Oprah and Irina Shayk, to name but a few – as well as being the inventor of Hollywood’s favourite vampire facial.

Even if you’re not familiar with the A-list aesthetician, you may have spotted her on your TV screens this week, as Dr Barbara Sturm took to the stage on This Morning to share her skincare secrets. Talking all things anti-ageing, celebrity clients and her best-performing products, the in-demand doctor took her turn in the limelight to break down some beauty myths.

“Skincare should be driven by science – it’s an organ, and we need to pay attention to the functions and the strengthening of the skin barrier. So, we need to look out for ingredient science,” she shared. And the key cause of ageing? Inflammation.

Luckily, the doctor is actually an inflammation expert and has dedicated much of her practice to her anti-inflammatory philosophy. However, if you can’t get to one of her salons – or spend a small fortune on a treatment – she does have a range of potent products that work absolute wonders, and we’ve rounded up our favourites below.

Sticking to just three steps as the secret to skincare – cleansing, applying serums and sealing in with a moisturiser – it couldn’t be simpler to follow. And remember, as Dr Barbara Sturm said: “Serums are the power tools of our skincare routine, because they’re very highly concentrated targeted power tools, which shoot active ingredients deep and fast into our skin.” So be sure to put them as your priority, and take a peek at our favourite picks.

How we tested:

Swapping our standard skincare routine for a whole host of Dr. Barbara Sturm products, our beauty editor felt like a celebrity. Starting each day with the cleanser, followed by a selection of serums, and sealing it all in with a face cream, she was treated to a skincare routine many only dream of. After three weeks of skin pampering, these are our favourite products, all available to buy – even if you only opt for one.

The best Dr Barbara Sturm products for 2023 are: