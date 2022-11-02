Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Our skin is our body’s biggest organ – a fact that may come in handy at the Christmas quiz, yet is often forgotten about day to day. So, what we put on our skin is incredibly important, and we’re not just talking about facial skincare routines.

Of course, the beauty industry is vast, and there’s a countless – and often overwhelming – number of products to buy. Here at IndyBest, we’ve reviewed more than we can count – from vitamin C serums and retinols to moisturisers and eye creams – and could bore you senseless about which ones are our favourites and why.

But one brand that comes up time and time again is La Roche-Posay, and we certainly aren’t its only fans. Whether it’s trending on TikTok, recommended by dermatologists or the go-to favourite for everyone in your family, La Roche-Posay has racked up an incredibly loyal and forever-growing fan base with innovative products that don’t break the bank.

With a skin community providing free expert advice, sensitive skin formulations created alongside dermatologists and ongoing oncology support, the brand goes above just pushing out products, so it’s easy to see why it’s beloved by so many people.

Whether you’re a long-time La Roche-Posay lover, have tried one or two products or just fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, we’ve rounded up our favourite finds (and we think you’ll love them too).

How we tested

As big fans of the brand, the IndyBest team already had their firm favourite La Roche-Posay products. Getting them all together, plus a handful more, into one routine, our tester used solely La Roche-Posay products for one month, to definitively decide on their favourites.

Using each one as recommended, examining the look, feel, ingredients, and the all-important end result, these were our favourite picks of the bunch.

The best La Roche-Posay products 2022 are: