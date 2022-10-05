Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You probably already know by now that retinol is one of just a few skincare ingredients scientifically proven to rejuvenate the skin. In fact, it has set the gold standard for skin actives and should definitely be in your PM routine somewhere. But did you know it’s equally as effective in an eye cream too?

The thin and fragile eye contour is one of the first to show signs of ageing, thanks to a lack of collagen and elastin in the area, coupled with constant movement and facial expressions causing the skin to crease. Applying retinol (or vitamin A members of the retinoid family) to the area will increase cell renewal and stimulate collagen production to form firmer and thicker skin, in turn plumping fine lines and wrinkles. And it works on dark circles too, by reducing the visibility of dark veins beneath the surface and fading hyperpigmentation.

“If you are in your early 20s and beyond, you should be using a retinol eye cream,” says Dr Dennis Gross, dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon. “You want to start building collagen early to delay signs of ageing, and if you’re older retinol does a great job at addressing fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture by stimulating the production.”

You might well ask, do we really need a dedicated retinol eye cream? In a single word, yes. Most retinol serums and moisturisers will be too strong or rich in texture for the delicate eye contour that is 10 times thinner than the rest of the face. Add to that, the fact that using retinoids can cause side effects, in the form of redness, peeling and dryness, and you can see it’s a must if you want your eyes to stay free from irritation.

Specific retinol eye creams are combined with skin-soothing ingredients and use new cosmetic tech like slow-release encapsulating to prevent sensitivity to the active. That being said, it’s always best to start off slowly using retinol if you’re new to the ingredient or product.

How we tested

With skincare brands tapping into consumer demand, we’ve seen a rise in launches of retinol skincare. And with so many different types of retinoid products available, it can be confusing to navigate which will be the best for you, so we’ve done the hard work for you.

To make this winning line-up, our tester had to see a difference in fine lines, dark circles or puffiness, as well as leave the orbital eye well-hydrated. Allow us to introduce you to the most effective formulations we’ve tried…

The best retinol eye creams for 2022 are: