How to repair your damaged skin barrier, according to a dermatologist

If you’ve ever graced the likes of TikTok and Instagram Reels, you’ll know the skin barrier is a subject of much discussion. Be it #skinfluencers or cosmetics brands, products designed to help repair a damaged skin barrier are the latest trend – for example, The Inkey List has recently launched its ectoin hydro-barrier serum (£15, Boots.com), which aims to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier.

The question is: what is the skin barrier? And why is everyone’s – it would seem – in need of some damage repair? We wanted to get to the crux of the matter and find some clear-cut answers among all the speculation and paid advertising.

Thankfully, dermatologist Dr Hassan Galadari came to the rescue, with both simple solutions and a scientific breakdown of terms – so you can crack on with your cleansing and moisturising, confident in the knowledge you’re doing what’s best for your skin.

Scroll on for all of Dr Galadari’s tips, tricks and kernels of wisdom.

Meet the expert

Dr Hassan Galadari is a consultant dermatologist and secretary general of The International Society of Dermatology. He has been working in the field of dermatology – as a medical doctor, university professor and committee member – for more than 15 years and now is co-founder of his own skin clinic: the Galadari Derma Clinic in Dubai.

What is the skin barrier?

“Your skin barrier is your body’s frontline defence,” Dr Galadari tells The Independent. “It’s the outermost layer of your skin and keeps moisture in, and harmful stuff – like bacteria and pollution – out.”

Getting technical, he describes how the skin barrier is made up of lipids (oils), dead skin cells, and a mix of ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol. “When the skin barrier is healthy,” he says, “your skin stays hydrated, smooth, and strong. When it’s compromised, you’ll notice issues like dryness, redness or irritation creeping in.”

How can you repair a damaged skin barrier?

“Fixing a damaged skin barrier is all about hydration and soothing care,” claims Dr Galadari. He recommends those suffering with a damaged skin barrier to look for products with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. “These ingredients,” he clarifies, “are brilliant for restoring moisture and repairing your skin’s protective layer.”

Dr Galadari also advises to “steer clear of harsh products like strong exfoliants (AHAs, BHAs) or retinoids, as they can make things worse”. Instead, he suggests we should stick to more sensitive-skin-friendly products, such as non-stripping cleansers, thick, barrier-repairing moisturisers and, of course, don’t forget the SPF. “Sun exposure can slow down your skin’s recovery and make the damage worse.” adds Galadari.

What does a damaged skin barrier look like?

Put simply, Dr Galadari tells us: “You’ll know your skin barrier is struggling if your skin feels dry, flaky or tight.”

open image in gallery Some examples of how a damaged skin barrier might present symptomatically in different skin types ( iStock )

He describes redness, inflammation and/or itchiness as indicators of a suffering skin barrier and adds: “If your usual skincare stings or feels uncomfortable, that’s another sign.”

What’s more, he explains a damaged skin barrier can cause the skin to “become less effective at keeping bacteria and clogged pores at bay”. What does that mean? Well, in short, it could mean breakouts or acne are more likely. Dr Galadari details how “the texture might feel rough, and your complexion could look dull or uneven, since the barrier isn’t locking in hydration like it should.”

What causes a damaged skin barrier?

While Dr Galadari does stipulate many things can cause harm to our skin barriers, he lists the following factors as common interferences:

Over-exfoliating or using harsh products – “it strips away your skin’s natural oils”, he says.

Environmental factors such as extreme weather, sun exposure, and pollution.

Strong skincare ingredients such as retinoids or exfoliating acids, especially “without proper hydration or SPF”.

Skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea – because “they naturally weaken the barrier”.

Stress or ageing – as “they can make things worse by reducing your skin’s ability to hold onto moisture and repair itself”.

What products would you recommend for a damaged skin barrier?

Thankfully, Dr Galadari reveals, there are plenty of topical options, across a range of price points. On the lower end of the price scale, he suggests the CeraVe hydrating cleanser (£10, Amazon.co.uk) and the Neutrogena hydro boost water gel moisturiser (£9.19, Amazon.co.uk). For the former, he puts his recommendation down to the fact “it’s gentle, non-stripping, and packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, to replenish moisture”. As for the Neutrogena formula, Dr Galadari praises how it offers “lightweight hydration”.

open image in gallery Some of Dr Galadari's affordable skincare picks for a damaged barrier ( Amazon )

If you’ve a bit more expendable income at your disposal, Dr Galadari likes both Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream (£150, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Tatcha’s the dewy skin cream (£67, Selfridges.com). Dr Galadari says the Augustinus Bader cream is “a standout for its regenerative technology that supports healing”, while Tatcha’s is “packed with fatty acids and ceramides to rebalance your skin’s moisture, while leaving it plump and glowing”.

open image in gallery Dr Galadari's high-end picks for skin suffering from barrier damage ( Augustinus Bader/Tatcha )

How can you repair a damaged skin barrier naturally?

For natural solutions, Dr Galadari refers to honey, colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera and avocado oil. Honey, he explains, is hydrating “and has antibacterial properties to calm and heal the skin”, while colloidal oatmeal – which is often used as an at-home remedy for conditions such as eczema and psoriasis – is “great for soothing irritation and keeping moisture in”.

While you might typically associate aloe vera with remedying the symptoms of sunburn, Dr Galadari explains how its anti-inflammatory properties come in just as handy in cases of fragile skin barriers. Paired together with the moisturising factors of avocado oil (according to Dr Galadari, it’s “loaded with healthy fats and vitamins that replenish your skin’s natural oils”), your skin will be in tip top condition in no time.

