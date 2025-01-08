Best creams for psoriasis, as recommended by a dermatologist

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Finding a good cream for psoriasis can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Whether you’re suffering from painful scaliness or inflammation and sensitivity, the skin irritation that’s part and parcel of a psoriasis flare-up can be a real challenge.

Thankfully, the skincare industry has come on leaps and bounds since the days of porridge baths; though, TikTokers still hail this an effective remedy. Oat soaks aside, pharmaceutical brands such as La Roche-Posay and Bioderma now offer those with psoriasis a simpler and more easily accessible approach to targeted skincare – from body lotions to soothing face treatments.

Naturally, with psoriasis being an immune-related skin condition (versus an environmental one like sunburn or contact dermatitis) we wanted to bring your topical recommendations from the top down. As such, we got granular about all things psoriasis with a dermatologist of more than 15 years, talking ingredients, causes and more. Here’s what they had to say.

Meet the expert

Dr Cherry Armstrong is a GP dermatologist and medical director of her own Harley Street skin clinic, No. 23 Skin. She qualified from London’s Royal Free Hospital before training in surgery, general practice and dermatology – the latter of which she now teaches at GP and nurses forums. She has now worked in the dermatology field for more than 15 years.

What is psoriasis and how to treat it?

“Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease,” explains Dr Armstrong. “It’s caused by rapid turnover of skin cells due to an overactive immune response,” which leads to “thickened, scaly patches on the skin’s surface”.

In terms of treatments, Dr Armstrong said creams, moisturisers and emollients “protect and maintain the barrier function of the skin surface and trap moisture in – this is an important and crucial part of the treatment of psoriasis”.

As for the formulas she recommends, she broke down the offerings by their key ingredients she says to look out for, including hyaluronic acid, shea butter and urea. Keep scrolling for her full list of dermatologist-approved creams.