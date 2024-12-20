Charlotte Tilbury to sell her beauty brand – here’s everything we know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Premium beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is being sold to Barcelona-based company, Puig. Tilbury herself will maintain a stake in the company until 2030, with Puig set to take full ownership the following year.

Puig, a beauty and fragrance group with brands such as Dr Barbara Sturm, Paco Rabanne and Penhaligon’s under its belt, has been involved with the Charlotte Tilbury brand since 2020. Now, the conglomerate revealed to Vogue Business, that it plans to “progressively assume full ownership until the beginning of 2031”.

Since Puig’s initial investment with Charlotte Tilbury four years ago, net revenue from the MUA’s self-titled label has more than tripled. Speaking with investors during a Q3 earnings report, Puig chief executive and president Marc Puig described how the beauty brand was “strong with growth in its largest markets”.

This comes as no surprise with celebrities and supermodels alike – from Naomi Campbell to Amal Clooney – showing support for Tilbury, MBE and her luxury complexion, eye and lip products. After the corporation’s Q3 earnings report, Puig declared a 1.4 per cent financial increase in year-on-year make-up earnings; a development that’s acknowledged to be led by the Charlotte Tilbury brand.

open image in gallery Tilbury (middle) accompanied by George (left) and Amal Clooney (right) ( Getty )

Tilbury, who previously had been working as president, chairman and chief creative officer, founded her eponymous brand back in 2013. Commenting on Puig’s increased involvement in a statement, Tilbury said, “Continuing this collaboration with my team and Puig feels like a natural progression, driven by the same innovation, vision and ambition that have defined this iconic brand over the years.

“This extended partnership is a significant step forward, enabling us to further grow and solidify the brand’s position as a leader in the world of beauty.”

Echoing Tilbury’s sentiment, CEO Puig told Vogue Business, “It is a privilege to continue our strong collaboration with Charlotte and her team.”

Tilbury came to prominence after working as a make-up artist backstage for shows at fashion week, the very setting where she claims to have developed her renowned magic cream moisturiser. Since those early days, the brand has expanded to include fragrances, cream blushes and more, with a new flagship store set to open in Covent Garden on 9 January 2025.