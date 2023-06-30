Jump to content

8 best hyaluronic acid serums for hydrated, dewy skin

Quench your skin with one of these calming and smoothing serums

Olivia Petter
Friday 30 June 2023 15:19
If you introduce one product to your morning and evening routine, make it one of these

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Today, establishing a good skincare routine is like wading through an overgrown forest. Everywhere you look there’s some sort of new hurdle for you to overcome. And so you wind up going deeper and deeper, losing all sense of direction in the process, and not knowing where to go next. There is simply too much going on.

“Try this serum and clear your blemishes,” one brand will say. “Use this eye cream and wake up looking younger,” chirps another. The trouble is with all of this messaging, it’s hard to know what our skin actually needs beyond the basics (cleanser, toner, moisturiser and SPF). Hence why we’re here to tell you that if you’re going to add one thing, it should be hyaluronic acid.

Many people flinch at use of the word “acid” next to “skin” but this is truly a miracle product for many. You might already be using it, too, given that many companies now include it in various other products –  sometimes it’s listed as “hydrolysed hyaluronic acid”, “sodium acetyl hyaluronate” and “sodium hyaluronate”.

The primary benefit of using a hyaluronic acid in the morning and evening (use it right before your moisturiser for the best result) is hydration. Within just a few days, the right product will give you noticeable results in terms of smoothing the skin, reducing redness, and leaving you with that deeply moisturised dewy glow so many people covet.

How we tested

You need to test these serums repeatedly over a longer period of time in order to really get a sense of how they work for you. So we used them for around five days each (although our tester has used some for longer as part of her own regime) each morning and evening to get a sense of how they improved our complexion over a period of repeated use. The best way to apply them is before your moisturiser in the morning and before your night cream in the evening.

The best hyaluronic acid products for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Glossier super bounce hyaluronic acid and vitamin b5 serum: £35, Glossier.com
  • Best luxury product – Dr Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum: £85, Drsturm.com
  • Best for anti-ageing – Perricone MD high potency hyaluronic intensive serum: £79, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – Q+A hyaluronic acid facial serum: £6.50, Amazon.co.uk

Glossier super bounce hyaluronic acid + vitamin b5 serum

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 30ml

This is another great lightweight option for those who are new to hyaluronic acid and have the budget to stretch to the £25 price. Glossier might be renowned for its millennial pink aesthetic but its skincare products are just as impressive. With its soft milky formula, this serum feels luxurious when applied to the skin and is combined with vitamin B5 for lasting moisture. It promises to leave skin feeling smoother and softer in just four weeks but we noticed a difference after two. You only need to apply a few drops at a time, too, meaning this bottle should last you a little longer than some of the other serums listed here. A solid investment.

Continue reading...

Dr Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum

  • Best: Luxury product
  • Size: 30ml

There’s no two ways about it, this is one of the most expensive skincare products around. But we promise it’s worth every single penny. Favoured by celebrities and A-list stars like Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington Whitely, Dr Barbara Sturm is a go-to for those in the know – and the hyaluronic acid is arguably one of the German company’s hero products.

It’s much richer than some of the other products listed here, so is perhaps best left for those who have been using hyaluronic acid for a while. Nonetheless, if you’re an experienced user this could be a game-changing product for you.

After just a week of use, we noticed dramatic changes to our complexion, from boosted moisture and a more glowing complexion, to reductions in redness and even blemishes. This is partly thanks to the fact it includes purslane, an anti-aging ingredient that is known for its calming properties. Yes, this product will set you back a small fortune, but if you can afford to splurge, it’s one of the best beauty products money can buy.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 supersize serum

  • Best: For first-timers
  • Size: 60ml

This is a great all-round product for those who have never tried hyaluronic acid before. It does everything you need a hyaluronic acid to do – moisturises and hydrates – but isn’t as potent as some of the other products here, so would be a good gentle introductory item for people looking to add this to their routine.

It dries quickly on the skin, meaning it’s good for those in a hurry too, and feels instantly hydrating. Like all of The Ordinary’s products, this is non-fussy, straightforward skincare at its best. The added bonus is that it also contains vitamin B5, which will add extra moisture.

Continue reading...

Perricone MD high potency hyaluronic intensive serum

  • Best: For anti-ageing
  • Size: 59ml

This is a lighter serum that feels instantly hydrating without being too rich. This is impressive considering the “high potency” that is suggested in the name and reflected in the results; we noticed a brighter and more moisturised complexion within just a few days of regular use in the mornings and evenings. It’s great for those looking to minimise the appearance of fine lines and to create a more supple look, too. It also contains niacinamide (aka vitamin B3), which will add an extra brightening effect and stop you having to use a different B serum if that’s a product you like to incorporate into your routine.

Continue reading...

Q+A hyaluronic acid facial serum

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 30ml

You can’t go wrong with a price tag like this. This fast-drying formula is a little on the sticky side but it offers a wide range of benefits beyond hydration. With anti-aging properties, this award-winning product is made almost entirely from natural ingredients, too, and promises to calm, soothe, and firm up the skin.

We noticed it doing all of the above after a week of regular use. Though the results were more subtle than some of the others from serums we’ve selected, this certainly does what it says on the tin – and for a very reasonable price. In addition to hyaluronic acid, it also contains biosaccharide gum, which reduces fine lines, and betatine, which helps to balance out the skin’s moisture.

Continue reading...

Beauty Pie triple hyaluronic acid lipopeptide serum

  • Best: For hydration
  • Size: 50ml

Don’t let the texture of this product put you off – given how quickly it spreads across the skin, it might feel more diluted than some of the other serums. But as the name suggests, this contains three different weights of hyaluronic acid in addition to polysaccharides, pro-ceramides and super peptides, all of which combine to create a plumping, hydrating, anti-aging serum.

It’s suitable for all skin types, too, and you can actually buy it for only £19 if you’re a Beauty Pie member, so it’s worth considering if you’re happy to purchase other skincare items from here, too. Given the slightly watery texture, it can feel a bit slippery to apply. But it dries quickly and is far from greasy. We noticed a much brighter complexion after just a few days.

Continue reading...

Sarah Chapman intense hydrating booster

  • Best: For potency
  • Size: 30ml

Another hero product from a celebrity-favoured beauty brand, this is a great option for those who can afford to splash the cash without going all out on Dr Sturm. Just one or two drops in the morning and evening is enough to notice a substantial difference in skin texture and hydration after a few days of use. It’s free from oils, too, which makes it a great option for those with combination or oily skin, although it’s suited to all skin types. It also contains the added ingredient of rose water, giving it a pleasing floral scent, and this also leaves your skin feeling extra glowy. It’s not cheap but this one should also last you a while.

Continue reading...

Arbonne BrightenUp luminous serum with hyaluronic acid

  • Best: For added benefits
  • Size: 30ml

This is a much creamier serum than the others listed here – but it also turns into a more typical serum texture when applied and is very quickly absorbed into the skin. With a range of natural ingredients, including cucumber, cherry blossom, and vitamin C, this serum offers numerous benefits beyond hydration.

It’s just as hydrating as any other but what makes it stand out is the way it balances skin tone, helping to smooth out any irritation while giving the skin a radiant glow almost instantly. It is also great for targeting dark spots and reducing the appearance of wrinkles thanks to the brown algae it contains. An all-round product that will do a lot more than just moisturise your skin.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Hyaluronic acid products

There are so many brilliant hyaluronic serums listed here but the winner has to be Glossier’s super bounce hyaluronic acid + vitamin b5 serum. We found that it creates quick, lasting results with just a few uses. You also only need to use a small amount each time, meaning it should last you a while. It’s a premium product at a more reasonable price than Dr Sturm’s offering, which is definitely worth investing in if you can afford to. But we found that Glossier offers the best results for the best value for money. It also comes in a lovely pink bottle, too. Bonus points.

For more skincare heroes, read our best eye cream round-up for tackling dark circles and fine lines

