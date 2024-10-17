Jump to content
12 best moisturisers for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

This important step in your skincare can help to soothe, brighten and cancel out redness

Fani Mari
Thursday 17 October 2024 22:31 BST
Create a matte or glowy finish with the likes of CeraVe, Bioma and La Roche-Posay
Create a matte or glowy finish with the likes of CeraVe, Bioma and La Roche-Posay (Fani Mari/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

There’s a common misconception that if your skin is acne-prone and/or oily you should skip the moisturising step of your routine.

“All skin types need to moisturise, but how you moisturise is important and it’s not just about your skin type. It’s about your skin type in the environment that you are in because oily skin in a dry environment is not the same as oily skin in a humid environment,” says Dr Shereene Idriss, dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology and Dr Idriss Skincare.

Moisturisers will protect the skin’s barrier and maintain hydration levels. When it comes to acne-prone skin, which is often oily, Dr Idriss says that it can easily become dehydrated when you skip the moisturiser, which then leads to an overproduction of oil and sebum in the skin, to compensate. This can also cause more breakouts and oiliness while moisturising balances out the oil production.

A basic moisturiser, with glycerin – a humectant – for hydration is a great option for acne-prone skin, but you can still enjoy a moisturiser with active ingredients, explains Dr Idriss: “A moisturiser with active ingredients can be helpful for acne-prone skin. For example, you’re better off incorporating a moisturiser with vitamin C in your routine to also help brighten your acne marks in addition to hydrating your skin.”

If you have oily skin, “gel moisturisers are better suited for acne-prone skin because of their lightweight texture and non-comedogenic properties. They are less likely to contain oils or heavy emollients that can clog your pores. Plus, they absorb quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue,” explains Dr Idriss.

Finally, is fragrance as bad for acne as the internet makes us believe? “Fragrance is not the devil,” says Dr Idriss. “Personally, even as a dermatologist I quite like the fragrance in skincare products. However, knowing your skin type is key. For acne-prone skin, it’s best to avoid fragrance in your skincare products so you don’t further irritate your skin.”

How we tested the best moisturisers for acne-prone skin

The moisturisers were applued to acne-prone skin morning and night
The moisturisers were applued to acne-prone skin morning and night (Fani Mari)

We tried and tested a selection of moisturisers, with different consistencies over a few weeks. The texture of the creams was considered, along with how well they worked on our reviewer’s acne-prone, dry skin. Our reviewer tested each moisturiser in the morning and at night, with and without makeup, to ensure there were no new breakouts caused by the products used. 

While everyone has different skin types and various levels of being prone to acne, these are the products that performed best for us.

The best moisturisers for acne-prone skin in 2024 are:

  • Best overall – La Roche Posay effaclar duo+M gel moisturiser: £20.90, Boots.com
  • Best budget option – Byoma moisturizing gel cream: £11.99, Boots.com
  • Best luxury moisturiser – Tatcha the water cream: £67, Spacenk.com
  • Best for anti-redness – Ameliorate balancing facial moisturiser: £22, Lookfantastic.com

La Roche Posay effaclar duo+M gel moisturiser

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin Indybest review La Roche Posay effaclar duo+M gel moisturiser
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 40ml
  • Product type: Gel-cream
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, glycerine, zinc PCA, niacinamide
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t aggravate acne
    • Targets oiliness on the skin
  • Take note
    • Contains fragrance
    • May not be moisturising enough for dry skin

This moisturiser is a go-to for people with mild to moderate acne, and it’s one that’s been recommended to us by various dermatologists. It’s a classic for a reason and a good option for those who like a lightweight cream – but, it may not provide adequate hydration for people with very dry skin who may require an extra layer of moisturiser.

It’s acne-fighting, with the ingredients regulating the production of sebum, decreasing blackheads and spots, gently unclogging the pores and working against pigmentation. It also includes salicylic acid, one of the best ingredients for clearing acne, as well as zinc and niacinamide.

  1.  £20 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Byoma moisturizing gel cream

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin Indybest review Byoma moisturizing gel cream
  • Best: Budget option
  • Size: 50ml
  • Product type: Gel cream
  • Key ingredients: Tri-ceramide complex, glycerine, niacinamide, green tea, blue tansy, PHA, Zinc
  • Why we love it
    • Gel texture
    • Lightweight
    • Fragrance free
    • Oil-free
    • Cooling texture
  • Take note
    • May not be hydrating enough for winter time

This is one of the best budget-friendly gel-cream moisturisers for acne-prone skin. It works for all skin types all year round (although if you have dry skin, it might not be hydrating enough during winter). It’s easy to apply and works well under make-up. As far as ingredients go, this blend mixes antioxidants, such as niacinamide and green tea, with skin-soothing and hydrating elements, including glycerine and the brand’s classic tri-ceramide complex (with ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids).

  1.  £11 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Tatcha the water cream

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin IndyBest review Tatcha the water cream
  • Best: Luxury product
  • Size: 50ml
  • Product type: Cream
  • Key ingredients : Hadasei-3 (Japanese superfoods complex), wild rose, leopard lily
  • Why we love it
    • Dewy finish
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • Higher price point

Out of all Tatcha’s moisturisers, this is best suited to acne-prone skin as the botanicals help to minimise excess oil in the skin. And it is one of the most luxurious options you can try, even coming with a gold spatula.

The texture is quite unique as it resembles a very creamy gel, and feels like a silky pillow on the skin. We noticed no new breakouts while using this cream, and it’s the perfect addition to your routine if you are after some glow. It also includes soothing and antioxidant ingredients within the brand’s proprietary hadasei-3 complex, with rice, green tea and algae, as well as wild rose and leopard lily.

  1.  £67 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Allies of Skin peptides & antioxidants advanced firming daily treatment

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin indybest review Allies of Skin peptides & antioxidants advanced firming daily treatment
  • Best: Anti-ageing moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Ingredients: antioxidants, peptides, 5% Teprenone & ferulic complex, 3% biotex algae complex
  • Product type: Cream
  • Why we love it
    • Pump packaging
    • Fragrance free
    • Antioxidant-rich
  • Take note
    • Higher price point

In our experience, Allies of Skin is great for acne-prone skin, and most of the brand’s potent creams work for acne and non-acne sufferers alike. When using this light cream, we didn’t experience any unwanted breakouts and found it to be hydrating, with its star ingredients including peptides, biotex algae, ferulic and more. It’s also packed with antioxidants that aim to brighten the skin while also targeting fine lines and improving the complexion. The hygienic pump packaging is a big plus and it works well both morning and night.

  1.  £52 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Rhode barrier restore cream

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin Indybest review Rhode barrier restore cream.
  • Best: Ceramide moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Product type: Cream
  • Key ingredients: Peptides, shea butter, squalane, açai, niacinamide, ceramides
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Barrier-protecting
    • Fragrance-free

This lightweight, fragrance-free cream not only restores the skin barrier – which is essential if you have sensitive skin or have overdone it with acids – but it also feels moisturising and soothing. This is likely down to the inclusion of skin-loving ingredients, such as peptides, shea butter, squalane, and ceramides. It’s a fuss-free formula that works well as a simple moisturiser as well as a primer base for make-up and we found it to be quick and easy to apply and, best of all, it didn’t pill.

  1.  £30 from Rhodeskin.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bioderma sebium kerato+ gel cream

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin IndyBest review Bioderma sebium kerato+ gel cream
  • Best: Anti-breakout product
  • Size: 30ml
  • Product type: Gel-cream
  • Ingredients: Salicylic acid, malic acid ester, glycerine, antioxidants
  • Why we love it
    • Not drying
    • Takes the oiliness down
    • Minimises blackheads
  • Take note
    • It contains fragrance

With some great acne-fighting ingredients this cream is perfect for those who experience an occasional breakout or want to avoid formulas that will cause spots. It’s a gentle gel/cream hybrid with salicylic acid, which is one of the best ingredients for our skin. It also contains hydrating and soothing glycerin, antioxidants and malic acid to improve the texture of the skin.

We found it to work well under make-up, thanks to its lightweight matte texture, it and didn’t feel drying. It can be applied all over the face or topically on spots and can be used morning and night.

  1.  £18 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Murad nutrient-charged water gel

Best moisturisier for acne prone skin Indybest review Murad nutrient-charged water gel
  • Best: For a glow
  • Size : 50ml
  • Product type : Gel-cream
  • Key ingredients : Minerals, peptides, vitamin E, vitamin B3, B5, B6, B9, ceramides, glycerine
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Glowy finish
    • Oil-free
    • Hydrating
  • Take note
    • Might be too lightweight for winter
    • Contains fragrance
    • Contains dimethicone so use a light layer

This water gel cream is perfect for warmer weather and oilier skin types. It imparts a lovely, natural glow, but we’d recommend being liberal with the amount to apply to avoid pilling.

Despite being lightweight, it’s super hydrating, even many hours after application, thanks to the inclusion of dimethicone (a silicone-based, non-comedogenic ingredient that works wonders on the skin). It also contains vitamins B and E, as well as skin-strengthening peptides, minerals (zinc, iron, copper and magnesium) and ceramides.

  1.  £47 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Ameliorate balancing facial moisturiser

Best moisturisier for acne prone skin IndyBest review Ameliorate
  • Best: Anti-redness cream
  • Size: 75ml
  • Product type : Cream
  • Key ingredients : LaB6 (lactic acid, willow bark), glycerine, sweet almond oil
  • Why we love it
    • Acne-fighting ingredients
    • Lightweight
    • Pump packaging
  • Take note
    • May feel drying if your skin is dry/dehydrated
    • Contains some oils
    • Contains fragrance

This mattifying moisturiser is bright green, which works to cancel out redness and even out the skin tone – perfect for pigmentation and to make spots appear calmer – making it a great base for under make-up. The cream texture blends smoothly on the skin, although we did find it a little drying when applied at night. That being said, we think it would work well for those who have oily skin.

The formula contains a unique skin-clearing complex (LaB6), which mixes lactic acid, white willow bark and other acne-fighting ingredients to help keep your skin clear.

  1.  £22 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Vichy minéral 89 moisture boosting cream

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin IndyBest review Vichy minéral 89 moisture boosting cream
  • Best: For long-lasting hydration
  • Size: 50ml
  • Product type: Gel-cream
  • Key ingredients: Vichy’s volcanic water, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin B3, squalane
  • Why we love it
    • Very hydrating
    • Good for layering
    • Fragrance free
    • Oil free
  • Take note
    • Can be too glowy for some

This simple moisturiser promises 72 hours of hydration – and while we can’t confirm this claim, our skin did feel very bouncy the morning after applying a healthy layer during our evening skincare routine.

It works well with other products, especially the rest of the brand’s minéral 89 line for added hydration, and is very hydrating. A great barrier repair cream that strengthens the skin, making it perfect for winter and evening use.

  1.  £24 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks the moisturiser

Best moisturisier for acne prone skin IndyBest review Skin Rocks the moisturiser
  • Best: Intensely hydrating moisturiser
  • Size : 50ml
  • Product type : Cream
  • Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, vitamin D3, ceramides, squalene, jojoba oil
  • Why we love it
    • Comes in a fragrance and fragrance-free version
    • Moisturising
  • Take note
    • May feel a little heavy if your skin is very oily
    • Contains some oils

We love Caroline Hirons’s skincare range Skin Rocks and this moisturiser is no exception. The ingredients list feels well-considered (as with all of the brand’s products) and includes barrier-strengthening ceramides, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid, squalane and jojoba oil.

Owing to the thick consistency, we were initially concerned that it would cause breakouts, so were pleased when it it did not. But, we’d recommend that it’s best suited to dry and dehydrated skin, and used as a night cream or during particularly cold weather thanks to its ability to really lock in moisture.

  1.  £58 from Libertylondon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The Inkey List omega water cream

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin IndyBest review The Inkey List omega water cream
  • Best: For a glowy base
  • Size: 50ml
  • Product type: Cream
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides, glycerine, betaine, omegas
  • Why we love it
    • Very hydrating
    • Oil-free
    • Barrier support
  • Take note
    • Texture feels a little heavy
    • Can be a bit too glowy for some

This cream is very hydrating, and, depending on your skin type, it may feel a little heavy. But, we found it a good base for make-up if you like a glowy finish, and a healthy, lit-from-within luminosity. It also includes ceramides and glycerin, which are great for the skin’s barrier support, especially if you’ve overdone it with acids. Plus, it’s affordable and a little bit of this cream goes a long way, so this tube will last a long time.

  1.  £11 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

CeraVe moisturising lotion

Best moisturiser for acne prone skin indybest review CeraVe
  • Best: Fuss-free lotion
  • Size: 236ml
  • Product type: Lotion
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, patented MVE Technology, vitamin E, glycerine
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-use
    • Soothing
    • Lightweight
    • Fragrance-free
  • Take note
    • If your skin is very dry, you might need an extra layer

There’s a reason this lotion comes highly recommended for all skin types. It’s a simple, fuss-free lightweight formula that works for most people, providing instant hydration while strengthening the skin barrier. It absorbs quickly into the skin and can be used on both your face and body. Better yet, we didn’t experience any breakouts when testing and it works well morning, night, and under make-up.

  1.  £12 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Moisturisers for acne-prone skin

As mentioned, even oily skin types need a moisturiser and there are plenty of suitable options for acne-prone skin across various price points. For a great all-rounder, we can’t find fault in the La Roche Posay effaclar duo+M gel, it worked wonders on balancing sebum production and gently unclogged the pores. For something more budget-friendly though, you can’t go wrong with The Inkey List omega water cream and Byoma moisturising gel cream.

If you're looking for more skincare products, read our review of the best moisturisers for oily skin

