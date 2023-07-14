8 best acne spot stickers to banish blemishes and create a clear complexion

Getting a spot is the absolute worst – particularly as an adult. All our childhood and teenage years, we’re told these pesky blemishes will be gone by the time we’re grown up. Anyone else feel lied to?
If you’re nodding in agreement as you read this and perhaps are nursing a sore spot or pimple on your face right this minute, this article is for you.
We’ve all tried tea tree oils and other blemish-banning spot treatments to try and rid our faces of these explosive intruders. From salycilic acid to benzoyl peroxide, we know the ingredients we need to battle these breakouts.
But now there are these acne patches and spot stickers on the market and we’ve found ourselves highly intrigued. Easy to carry and very discreet, you can wear these to bed and let them work their magic overnight or subtly wear them during the day. You can even wear make-up over the top and allow these super stickers to do their thing.
If you, like us, are intrigued about these magic acne-busting stickers but, perhaps, are at a slight loss of where to start, fear not, we’ve got you (and your spots) covered.
How we tested
A bittersweet moment of testing, we had to wait until a pesky pimple popped up on our skin but we used these as soon as we started to feel a bump or blemish arising. We tested them throughout the day, when working from home, as well as using the stickers overnight. We also used them on their own, without any influence of spot creams or gels, so we could fully see the pimpe patches’ magic at work.
The Best acne spot stickers to use in 2023 are:
- Best acne spot stickers overall – Cosrx acne pimple master patch, pack of 24: £4.52, Amazon.co.uk
- Best acne spot stickers for staying put – Skin Choice breakout patch classic, pack of 30: £5.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best acne spot stickers for a quick fix – Nip+Fab salicylic fix spot patches, pack of 30: £7.95, Nipandfab.com
- Best blend of ingredients – Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner clarifying patches, pack of 10: £16, Kyliejennercosmetics.co.uk
- Best acne spot stickers for overnight use –Pixi Beauty clarifying blemish stickers, pack of 24: £12, Sephora.co.uk