8 best acne spot stickers to banish blemishes and create a clear complexion

May the appearance of a spot never fill you with dread again

Amira Arasteh
Friday 14 July 2023 09:27
<p>We tested the patches throughout the day and over night </p>

We tested the patches throughout the day and over night

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Getting a spot is the absolute worst – particularly as an adult. All our childhood and teenage years, we’re told these pesky blemishes will be gone by the time we’re grown up. Anyone else feel lied to?

If you’re nodding in agreement as you read this and perhaps are nursing a sore spot or pimple on your face right this minute, this article is for you.

We’ve all tried tea tree oils and other blemish-banning spot treatments to try and rid our faces of these explosive intruders. From salycilic acid to benzoyl peroxide, we know the ingredients we need to battle these breakouts.

But now there are these acne patches and spot stickers on the market and we’ve found ourselves highly intrigued. Easy to carry and very discreet, you can wear these to bed and let them work their magic overnight or subtly wear them during the day. You can even wear make-up over the top and allow these super stickers to do their thing.

If you, like us, are intrigued about these magic acne-busting stickers but, perhaps, are at a slight loss of where to start, fear not, we’ve got you (and your spots) covered.

How we tested

A bittersweet moment of testing, we had to wait until a pesky pimple popped up on our skin but we used these as soon as we started to feel a bump or blemish arising. We tested them throughout the day, when working from home, as well as using the stickers overnight. We also used them on their own, without any influence of spot creams or gels, so we could fully see the pimpe patches’ magic at work.

The Best acne spot stickers to use in 2023 are:

  • Best acne spot stickers overall – Cosrx acne pimple master patch, pack of 24: £4.52, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best acne spot stickers for staying put – Skin Choice breakout patch classic, pack of 30: £5.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best acne spot stickers for a quick fix – Nip+Fab salicylic fix spot patches, pack of 30: £7.95, Nipandfab.com
  • Best blend of ingredients – Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner clarifying patches, pack of 10: £16, Kyliejennercosmetics.co.uk
  • Best acne spot stickers for overnight use –Pixi Beauty clarifying blemish stickers, pack of 24: £12, Sephora.co.uk

Cosrx acne pimple master patch, pack of 24

  • Best: Acne spot stickers overall
  • Number of stickers: 24
  • Size variations: Three
  • Key ingredients: Hydrocolloid

What we loved most about this product was the variation in size of the stickers – after all, we all know those beasty blemishes can be large and small. These patches are well-equipped to handle everything from a pus-filled pimple (apologies for the visual there) to battling a blackhead.

We felt these transparent (and very thin) patches work their magic as they dried out spots, reduing the size after just one use, while ensuring the skin around the affected area was left alone. We were also impressed by the fact no one could tell we were wearing the smaller size when tackling our spots on the go.

Continue reading...

Skin Choice breakout patch classic, pack of 30

  • Best: Best acne spot stickers for staying put
  • Number of stickers: 30
  • Size variations: One
  • Key ingredients: Hydrocolloid

These breakout patches from Skin Choice use hydrocolloid to absorb fluid from the spot, while keeping the area around it unaffected and moisturised. This is said to decrease the possibility of scarring, too.

The patches were efficient in their zapping of pimples and spots on our face, and they felt particularly secure, not moving in the slightest, even as we tossed and turned in our sleep.

Unfortunately, they only come in one size – which is a shame, as, at times, we wished we could treat pimples of different sizes. However, luckily the size it does come in was able to battle the volcanoes that erupted on our face from time to time.

Continue reading...

Nip+Fab salicylic fix spot patches

  • Best: Acne spot stickers for a quick fix
  • Number of stickers: 30
  • Size variations: Two
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, witch hazel

We were particularly drawn to the holy trio of ingredients used in these spot patches from Nip+Fab. While salicylic acid is in the product name, the ingredient is assisted by two other key ones when it comes to spot soothing: tea tree oil and witch hazel.

Not only did we feel that these spot stickers speedily healed our acne breakouts when in use but when we wore them out and about, with a bit of make up on, they were neither visible nor tempted us to start picking.

Continue reading...

Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner clarifying patches, pack of 10

  • Best: Blend of ingredients
  • Number of stickers: 10
  • Size variations: One
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, niacinamide, tea tree oil, neem extract, moringa seed oil

Of course, Queen Kylie has her own solution to any spot problems. The first thing to note about Kylie Skin’s clarifying patches is that, unlike many on the market, these stickers are designed to be seen, coming in the form of on-brand pink hearts. Well, if you’re going to wear them, wear them with pride, right?

Salicylic acid and niacinamide work to cleanse and exfoliate the area, while the tea tree oil, neem extract and moringa seed oil are the ingredients that aim to soothe and reduce redness. We found these worked a treat and it was a comfort to know that all those ingredients were working their magic (in however small a form). Our spots definitely felt less swollen after using these patches.

Continue reading...

Pixi Beauty clarity blemish patches, Pack of 24

  • Best: Acne spot stickers for overnight use
  • Number of stickers: 24
  • Size variations: One
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, cica, green-tea-leaf extract

These blemish patches from Pixi Beauty are packed full of alicylic acid, cica and green-tea-leaf extract – which all work together to help reduce the appearance of blemishes.

After trialling these stickers, we did find they worked better on smaller spots and particularly when catching a zit in its early stages. However, we cannot complain: they stayed on through the night and our blemishes were smaller in size by the next morning. The skin around the affected areas also felt calmer and less inflamed than before, which was an added benefit.

Continue reading...

Etto tea tree acne micro-dart patches, pack of nine

  • Best: For soothing ingredients
  • Number of stickers: Nine
  • Size variations: One

Australian brand Etto has also thrown its hat in the ring for pimple patches, with its hyaluronate micro-dart stickers. Aiming to penetrate, clear and cover the breakout before it becomes a bigger thing, the patches use tea tree oil, hyaluronate and salicylic acid to work their magic.

As well as discretely covering our spots (we even used these stickers in public), we found that any redness and rough texture was reduced, in addition to the spot itself. While the pimples were not magically eradicated overnight, we did notice a sufficient decrease in size and swelling, while our skin still felt hydrated.

Continue reading...

Patchology breakout box, pack of 48

  • Best: Full skincare routine
  • Number of stickers: 48
  • Size variations: Two
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, hydrocolloid

Not content with offering up pimple patches alone, Patchology has crafted the perfect breakout box – designed to assist you with any spot that dares surface on your skin.

What’s undeniably great about this product is that it is a kit, equipped with all the essentials to battle your breakout. Containing three different kinds of patch – 24 pimple-shrinking salicylic acid dots, 24 whitehead-absorbing hydrocolloid dots and three blackhead-eliminating nose strips – to treat all skin emergencies, we’d be lying if we said this wasn’t a skincare saviour.

However, while the nose strip was great at extracting dirt from our pores, we are here to evaluate the spot stickers.

The salicylic acid dots were great for drying out pus-filled pimples or fresh breakouts, putting on a powerful performance to reduce the swelling very quickly. However, the hydrocolloid stickers were also impressive, working effectively on smaller spots and blemishes.

Continue reading...

Glacia easy blemish pimple patches, pack of 72

  • Best: Value for money
  • Number of stickers: 72
  • Size variations: Three
  • Key ingredients: Calendula oil, tea tree oil

These spot patches from Glacia aim to act as a barrier between your blemishes and any opportunity for further irritation. In that sense, they’re more like a protective patch, so your skin can return to its usual self in no time.

Working to minimise the appearance of redness and a full blown breakout, we did find that these spot stickers weren’t so great at tackling the bigger breakouts, instead being more suited to smaller spots, but they certainly helped in keeping our hands away from the affected areas. Using tea tree oil and calendula oil to fight our blemishes naturally, these patches were also thin and translucent enough so as not to draw attention to our skin.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Acne spot stickers

After trialling these acne patches, it’s clear that these spot stickers offer a fuss-free spot cream alternative. When we say they worked their magic on our pimples, they seriously reduced the swelling or nipped them in the bud before they reached a terrifying size – but it was critical to catch them in time. Perfect for when you’re on the go or adhering to a liquid restriction when travelling, ultimately, we found they worked best when catching the pimple in its early stages – and less so when a full spot had ‘bloomed’.

After testing out the above products on a variety of sized spots – and at all stages – we found the Cosrx acne pimple master patch worked best at blitzing our blemishes. Working efficiently, as well as being inconspicuous in appearance, these were our favourite of the lot. However, an honourable mention goes to Nip+Fab’s salicylic fix spot patches, which we also really enjoyed using.

Want to cover all bases? We’ve rounded up the best foundations for every skin type

