Shopping for skincare can seem complicated at any life stage, with so many options on the market including cult classic and TikTok-trending buys, across everything from cleanser and moisturiser to serum and face tools. While a multi-step routine was once billed as being the best, minimalist skincare has also been embraced with open arms recently – which we’re frankly relieved about for saving both time and money.

Product preferences are led by age and skin type, whether your focus is addressing dryness, oiliness, or combination concerns. And when it comes to perfecting an efficient routine, today’s teenagers are undoubtedly leading the way.

Simplicity is key for teens, as complicated regimes or rich formulas can be counter-productive when it comes to young, sensitive, blemish-prone skin. Teenage skin needs effective, results-driven products offering a streamlined approach, which ties in perfectly with the trending “skinimalism” (or skincare minimalism) concept.

Starting with a simple cleanser, ideally this will be followed by a lightweight moisturiser and additional skincare extras for soothing and blemish-busting thrown in too. It’s important to incorporate a face wash which won’t strip skin or feel harsh, while helping with balancing any redness or inflammation. Similarly, heavy moisturisers aren’t necessary for youthful skin, with a light, breathable formula a far better bet. Finally, spot patches and targeted products are a handy buy too.

But with all that said, what are the top teen buys serving up reliable skincare solutions in a world full of social media hype? We’ve turned to the next generation of IndyBest testers and uncovered their favourite skincare finds for daily use, spanning across multi-buy sets, cleansers, toners and more.

How we tested

We gathered a group of teenage testers with different skin types to review a skincare selection over several weeks. Our testers looked at ease of use, ingredient efficiency and packaging, across all price points and skin concerns. Read on for our top pick of the best products for teenage skin to suit all budgets.

The best teenage skincare products for 2022 are: