The holy trinity of any good skincare routine is a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF. The first removes make-up and will keep your complexion clean, and suncream is a no-brainer for preventing sunburn and pigmentation.

Typically, the purpose of a moisturiser is to hydrate the skin, restore its barrier function and leave it looking and feeling supple and plump. However, now there’s a face cream with a host of additional benefits to tackle every skincare need, across every budget.

A good moisturiser can do many things; soothe dryness, balance oiliness, lock in moisture, combat acne-prone complexions, improve texture and fine lines, brighten or leave behind a radiant glow. Not to mention, they’re one of the most effective tools at creating a perfectly prepped canvas for applying make-up.

When choosing the right one, use your skin type as a guide; if you’re prone to dryness, a richer cream will be instantly soothing, whereas a lightweight, oil-free gel will suit oilier skin types best. After all, nobody wants a greasy residue left behind that takes ages to rub in and even longer to see results.

Those with a gel-cream texture can be applied morning and evening onto cleansed skin, while others boasting thicker textures can work wonderfully in your nighttime regime. There’s even multi-tasking moisturisers that will add a gradual tan to skin too.

How we tested

Given the many moisturisers on the market, finding the right one can be no easy feat. We’ve spent weeks putting many to the test to narrow it down to the top-performing products. Spanning luxury, mid-range and budget-friendly buys, we considered texture, consistency, absorption, effectiveness and value for money.

(Louise Whitbread)

The best face moisturisers for 2023 are: