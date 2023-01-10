Jump to content

10 best face moisturisers for every skin type and budget

From formulas that tackle redness and dryness to self-tanning creams

Louise Whitbread
Tuesday 10 January 2023 14:13
The three musts of any skincare routine are a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF

The three musts of any skincare routine are a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF

(The Independent)

The holy trinity of any good skincare routine is a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF. The first removes make-up and will keep your complexion clean, and suncream is a no-brainer for preventing sunburn and pigmentation.

Typically, the purpose of a moisturiser is to hydrate the skin, restore its barrier function and leave it looking and feeling supple and plump. However, now there’s a face cream with a host of additional benefits to tackle every skincare need, across every budget.

A good moisturiser can do many things; soothe dryness, balance oiliness, lock in moisture, combat acne-prone complexions, improve texture and fine lines, brighten or leave behind a radiant glow. Not to mention, they’re one of the most effective tools at creating a perfectly prepped canvas for applying make-up.

When choosing the right one, use your skin type as a guide; if you’re prone to dryness, a richer cream will be instantly soothing, whereas a lightweight, oil-free gel will suit oilier skin types best. After all, nobody wants a greasy residue left behind that takes ages to rub in and even longer to see results.

Those with a gel-cream texture can be applied morning and evening onto cleansed skin, while others boasting thicker textures can work wonderfully in your nighttime regime. There’s even multi-tasking moisturisers that will add a gradual tan to skin too.

How we tested

Given the many moisturisers on the market, finding the right one can be no easy feat. We’ve spent weeks putting many to the test to narrow it down to the top-performing products. Spanning luxury, mid-range and budget-friendly buys, we considered texture, consistency, absorption, effectiveness and value for money.

(Louise Whitbread)

The best face moisturisers for 2023 are:

  • Best overall face moisturiser – La Roche-Posay dermallago night: £20, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best budget face moisturiser – Weleda skin food light: £13.50, Boots.com
  • Best face moisturiser for improving texture – Naturium multi-peptide moisturizer: £21, Spacenk.com
  • Best face moisturiser for rosacea – Clinique anti redness treatment: £45, Boots.com
  • Best face moisturiser for sensitive skin – Kate Somerville delikate® recovery cream: £68.90, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best face moisturiser for very dry skin – Charlotte Tilbury magic cream night: £35, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best face tanning moisturiser – Tan-Luxe the cream: £39, Spacenk.com
  • Best face moisturiser for oily skin – Farmacy beauty daily greens oil-free gel moisturizer: £30.64, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best face moisturiser for combination skin – Aesop seeking silence facial hydrator: £43, Selfridges.co.uk
  • Best face moisturiser for brightening – Indie Lee brightening cream: £39, Indielee.uk

La Roche-Posay dermallago night

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 40ml
  • Formula: Cream
  • Skin type: Sensitive skin prone to irritation, dryness and itchyness

This soothing cream is designed for sensitive skin prone to irritation, dryness and itchiness. Its gel-cream texture is fast absorbing and just a couple pumps is enough to apply across the whole face. We found this worked wonders on soothing rosacea flare-ups on our cheeks and calmed hormonal acne on our chin. It’s a brilliant fuss-free moisturiser that does exactly what it promises, quickly absorbs and doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy – we’d argue it’s a skincare staple.

Continue reading...

Weleda skin food light

  • Best: Budget moisturiser
  • Size: 75ml
  • Formula: Cream
  • Skin type: Very dry skin

Weleda’s original skin food is a rich cream that layers beautifully beneath make-up and is well loved by MUAs and celebrities like Hailey Bieber for red carpets. Its thick consistency makes it fantastic for very dry skin, but if you want to enjoy its moisturising benefits with a lighter texture, the Weleda skin food light is an underrated gem. It’s a lovely lightweight creamy texture for dry skin, infused with organic sunflower oil, wild pansy, chamomile and calendula to help clear up dry patches fostered by cold weather. It can also be used on the body too and is particularly great for dry hands and elbows.

Continue reading...

Naturium multi-peptide moisturizer

  • Best: For improving texture
  • Size: 50ml
  • Formula: Cream
  • Skin type: All skin types

Naturium is a newer brand in the UK, having entered the beauty scene in late 2022. It’s the brainchild of influencer and skincare expert Susan Yara and driven by the belief that skincare should be effective and affordable. For just over £20, its multi-peptide moisturizer is not the cheapest, but for a mid-range moisturiser, it’s a worthwhile investment. We loved the creamy, smoothing consistency of this immediately and it was quick to improve texture and add plumpness back to sallow skin.

Continue reading...

Clinique anti redness treatment

  • Best: For rosacea
  • Size: 50ml
  • Formula: Cream
  • Skin type: Skin that’s prone to redness and irritation, oily skin

If you’re battling rosacea, this green coloured cream is fantastic as a daily treatment to reduce redness. The creamy texture is hydrating but not heavy, and is made with lactobacillus extract, a probiotic that calms irritated skin. Upon application, there’s an immediate reduction in redness, especially on our cheeks which always flare up when the weather gets cold. It’s great for oily skin types too, with no greasy residue, thanks to the oil-free formula. A little goes a long way, so while this is an investment, it will last you ages and is fast-acting on redness-prone skin.

Continue reading...

Kate Somerville delikate recovery cream

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Formula: Cream/balm
  • Skin type: Stressed skin

This perfectly toes the line between a luxury rich cream and a soothing balm for irritated skin. Despite its thick texture, it’s not greasy in the slightest and worked well even on our oily skinned reviewer. It leaves skin immediately softer and smoother, and sat well beneath make-up, however we loved applying a generous layer before bed to wake up to a soothed complexion in the morning. It’s particularly useful during winter, when dryness on the nose and cheeks are common.

Continue reading...

Charlotte Tilbury magic cream night

  • Best: For very dry skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Formula: Thick cream
  • Skin type: Dry skin

Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream has long been a cult favourite among make-up lovers, for its skin-smoothing properties which make your application easier and last longer. However if you’re prone to dryness and are in need of something richer, this balmy night cream does just the job. As it’s a thicker cream, it’s designed only for use in the evening and will help wake you up with a luminous, softer complexion. It’s not a fast-absorbing formula, but take your time to apply it and your skin will thank you for it. It’s functional and luxurious all in one.

Read our full round-up of the best moisturisers for dry skin

Continue reading...

Tan-Luxe the cream

  • Best: For face tanning
  • Size: 65ml
  • Formula: Cream
  • Skin type: All skin types

This multi-tasking moisturiser is both a hydrating cream and gradual self-tanner, and manages to do both very well. It’s a cocktail of lipids, squalane, antioxidants and amino acids which combined, add and retain moisture, along with plumpness and suppleness too.

Packaged in a chic aluminium tube, it’s fast absorbing, doesn’t have the classic overpowering fake tan scent, nor does it transfer colour onto your pillowcase or pyjama collar. Best of all, it’s a gentle gradual tanner which adds an overnight glow and is customisable – the more you apply, the deeper your tan will be. However, it won’t leave your skin looking orange or patchy, and a pea-sized amount evens out skin tone beautifully.

Continue reading...

Farmacy beauty daily greens oil-free gel moisturizer

  • Best: For oily skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Formula: Gel
  • Skin type: Oily skin, sensitive skin

This cooling gel moisturiser has a bouncy texture that’s instantly refreshing on skin in need of a hydration boost. It’s lightweight and a mix of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid, two humectants which attract and retain moisture, along with niacinamide to combat excess oiliness and a shiny T-zone. It’s a lovely texture beneath make-up too. Lastly, it’s also fragrance-free, which is a common skin irritant, so is ideal for sensitive skin types too.

Read our full round-up of the best moisturisers for oily skin

Continue reading...

Aesop seeking silence facial hydrator

  • Best: For combination skin
  • Size: 60ml
  • Formula: Lotion
  • Skin type: Sensitive and combination skin

Luxury bodycare brand Aesop may be best known for its chic hand washes, but its skincare is well worth your money too, if you’re shopping with a bigger budget. This lightweight botanical-based lotion is fast-absorbing, housed in an apothecary-style glass jar. Designed with sensitive skin in mind prone to irritation and redness, we think this is a lovely option for combination skin, when you need intense moisture without feeling greasy. While its blend of squalane, ginger root and bisabol are effective, the added touch of its signature woody aroma only amplifies its luxury appeal.

Read our full round-up of the best moisturisers for combination skin

Continue reading...

Indie Lee brightening cream

  • Best: For brightening
  • Size: 50ml
  • Formula: Cream
  • Skin type: Lacklusture skin

For lacklustre skin, try this brightening cream for size. Founded by Indie Lee, her eponymous skincare line is made with plant-derived ingredients with many of its products – including this moisturiser – featuring squalane, a lightweight, non-greasy oil that helps reduce water loss and maintain suppleness. This cream is also packed with strawberry leaf extract, safflower oil, mango seed butter and centella asiatica, which boosts radiance. It’s a lightweight texture that glides onto skin without feeling greasy or heavy, and after a week of use, we saw a brighter, glowy complexion.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Face moisturisers

We can’t fault the fast-acting effectiveness of La Roche-Posay dermallago night which tackles multiple concerns, from dryness, itchiness and overall sensitivity. It’s lightweight, non-greasy texture leaves skin feeling soothed.

For a fantastic affordable option, the Weleda skin food light ticks every box for hydrating dry skin and is a great base for applying make-up.

Looking for formulas that hydrate, soothe and smooth? These are the best moisturisers for dry skin

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in