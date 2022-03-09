There really is nothing more satisfying than coming home at the end of a long day, locking the bathroom door and indulging in some relaxing skincare rituals. And, for anybody who wears makeup, you’ll know just how important it is to have a cleansing balm lined up and ready to use as the first step of your routine.

Best applied directly from the tub straight onto dry skin, not only do cleansing balms work to effortlessly melt away every last trace of the day – from hardy waterproof mascara, long-wear foundation and sunscreen – but they’re also great for indulging in a little bit of facial massage.

Most tend to be solid formulas that, when warmed up on the skin, turn into a super satisfying, silky soft oil texture. Then, once you’re done, simply wipe it off with a flannel or muslin cloth soaked in warm water, and follow up with a second cleanser before continuing with the rest of your usual serums, oils and moisturisers.

However, as with everything, there are so many different types of products to choose from that span various price points. So, we’ve tried a number of cult classics and new favourites to help make your decision easier.

How we tested

Each of the following cleansing balms was incorporated into our tester’s daily night-time routine, where she used it to remove the makeup she wears as the first step in her cleansing routine. The products were rated on ease of use, how they made skin feel both during and after application, the general sensorial experience that was had as a result and scent. Here are our favourites.

Read more:

The best cleansing balms for 2022 are:

Best overall – Drunk Elephant slaai makeup melting cleansing butter: £29, Boots.com

– Drunk Elephant slaai makeup melting cleansing butter: £29, Boots.com Best for mature skin – Slow Ageing essential face wash: £26, Slowageing.co.uk

– Slow Ageing essential face wash: £26, Slowageing.co.uk Best for speed – Alpha-H melting moments cleansing balm: £34.95, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Alpha-H melting moments cleansing balm: £34.95, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for vegan-friendly formula – Youth to the People superberry dream cleansing balm: £31, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Youth to the People superberry dream cleansing balm: £31, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for heavy make-up wearers – Farmacy Beauty green clean makeup meltaway cleansing balm: £25.50, Feelunique.com

– Farmacy Beauty green clean makeup meltaway cleansing balm: £25.50, Feelunique.com Best for affordability – ELF holy hydration! makeup melting cleansing balm: £10, Boots.com

– ELF holy hydration! makeup melting cleansing balm: £10, Boots.com Best for sensitive skin – Paula’s Choice omega+ complex cleansing balm: £25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Paula’s Choice omega+ complex cleansing balm: £25, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for gentle exfoliation – Glow Recipe papaya sorbet cleansing balm: £29, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Glow Recipe papaya sorbet cleansing balm: £29, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for glowing skin – Aurelia London miracle cleanser: £22, Aurelialondon.com