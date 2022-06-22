Facial massagers come in different shapes and sizes, with each focusing on specific techniques and skin concerns.

Massaging your face is a practice said to lift and tone skin, creating extra elasticity over time and reducing pesky puffiness.

Face massage tools work by assisting lymphatic drainage and reducing any toxin build-up. This, in turn, promotes healthier-looking and feeling skin.

Popular picks include the flat stone gua sha, which is a Chinese massage tool designed to stimulate soft tissue circulation and increase blood flow. Others cover rollers, wands and even vibrating facial massagers. They’re made from various materials, including amethyst, jade and zinc, for additional wellbeing benefits.

But what makes each option unique? We’re here to help you find out and have been testing a few tools. So, whether you’re looking to firm up fine lines or indulge in some deep face-massage relaxation, there is a gadget for you.

Read more:

How we tested

We sampled several facial massage tools over a month’s testing and explored different techniques with each. Our tester trialled massagers with simple instructions and video demonstrations to target tension, reduce puffiness and tone skin.

From rollerball massagers to gua sha stones and electronic devices, read on for our list of the best facial massage tools to buy across all price points.

The best facial massage tools for 2022 are:

Best overall – FaceGym weighted face ball: £25, Selfridges.com

– FaceGym weighted face ball: £25, Selfridges.com Best for refreshment – Lumity natural green jade facial roller: £25, Lumitylife.co.uk

– Lumity natural green jade facial roller: £25, Lumitylife.co.uk Best for the eye area – Espa aventurine jade eye contour massage tool: £40, Espaskincare.com

– Espa aventurine jade eye contour massage tool: £40, Espaskincare.com Best for the neck – The White Company white jade body gua sha: £35, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company white jade body gua sha: £35, Thewhitecompany.com Best for a deep massage – Brushworks face sculpting zinc roller: £19.05, Feelunique.com

– Brushworks face sculpting zinc roller: £19.05, Feelunique.com Best for the forehead – MIJ rose quartz face roller: £15, Mijmasks.com

– MIJ rose quartz face roller: £15, Mijmasks.com Best aesthetic –Inlight Beauty amethyst gua sha: £39, Inlightbeauty.co.uk

–Inlight Beauty amethyst gua sha: £39, Inlightbeauty.co.uk Best luxury buy – Foreo bear: £279, Foreo.com

– Foreo bear: £279, Foreo.com Best affordable buy – Green People jade gua sha massage tool: £12.50, Greenpeople.co.uk

– Green People jade gua sha massage tool: £12.50, Greenpeople.co.uk Best for relaxation – Ranavat kansa wand detoxifying facial massage tool: £70, Harrods.com

– Ranavat kansa wand detoxifying facial massage tool: £70, Harrods.com Best for skincare absorption – Susanne Kaufmann obsidian face roller: £230, Susannekaufmann.com

– Susanne Kaufmann obsidian face roller: £230, Susannekaufmann.com Best multi-tasking massager – ReVive revolve contouring massage roller: £115, Spacenk.com