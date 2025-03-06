Beautypro T-bar device
- Size: 18cm x 6.5cm x 4cm
- Materials: ‘Conductive’ materials to help carry the pulses
- Power source: Battery
- Suitable for: All skin types, specifically mature and acne-prone
- Why we love it
- Compact design, easy to clean
- Gentle feel on skin
- Helps skincare products to permeate the epidermis (outermost layer of the skin)
- Notable difference in crow’s feet
Waterproof and suitable for use on wet skin, the Beautypro T-bar is a nifty little device that fits into the palm of your hand. The bar itself is less than 0.5cm thick and only 2cm to 3cm wide, so it’s petite enough to sit comfortably in the hollows under cheekbones and the jawline, as well as in and around the eye area.
Using the device right before bed, the process of sculpting with the T-bar was quite mindful and helped to ease me into a deep sleep. The feel of the device is a gentle hum: powerful enough to stimulate a light movement across the skin and yet not so intense it caused any numbness.
I found it a great help in terms of saturating my skin thoroughly with the retinol and serums I had in circulation, rather than them ending up on my silk pillowcase. I also noticed that the metal-type bar felt soothing around my eye area, while on my cheekbones and jawline, it seemed to help with the ‘moon face’ effect I often see as tiredness sets in.
Of course, it didn’t dissolve my double chin, but it did, however, help to energise my skin and I saw a reduction in whiteheads and blemishes around my cheeks. As for its long-term anti-ageing, collagen-boosting effects? I could be going mad, but I feel as though my crow’s feet are significantly less pronounced than this time six months ago. Granted, multiple factors will be at play – eye creams, water consumption and the like – but I don’t doubt the T-bar had a role.