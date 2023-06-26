Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The importance of caring for our skin only seems to be growing. From celebrity aestheticians to TikTok “skinfluencers” and beauty buffs like ourselves, there’s no short supply of skincare tricks and tips.

But while we mark some products as must-haves – sunscreen, moisturisers and a good ol’ cleanser – some are solely made for those who want to go that extra mile. Enter: LED face masks, the salon-style device that can be used in the comfort of our own homes.

While we can’t exactly call them essential, these high-tech gadgets are known to give great results. According to Dr Nyla, skin specialist and founder of Dr. Nyla Medispa Clinics, they can brighten skin, reduce wrinkles, lighten dark spots, treat acne, increase elasticity and reduce oil secretion – which is quite an impressive list.

Using varied wavelengths and coloured light, LED face masks can be used between three to five times a week for 20-minute periods (or according to each brand’s specific instructions), with some having different settings to tailor to each concern. “Red light is an anti-ageing treatment used to promote collagen production and to enhance skin elasticity,” Dr Nyla explains, while “blue light targets excess sebum in the dermis, removing acne-causing bacteria”. Other options, such as yellow and purple, reduce redness and help to fight inflammation, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, these masks aren’t cheap, so we scouted out the best ones to buy so you’re really getting your money’s worth. Keep reading below which ones made the cut, from celebrity favourite Currentbody to an eye mask from Dr Dennis Gross.

How we tested

Over the course of three months, our expert tester tried out all of the LED masks they could get their hands on, from full face versions to hand and neck options, to see which ones best impressed. Looking at ease of use, how comfortable they were to wear, spectrum of settings and results, we rated each one out of five and gave an in-depth review below.

The best LED masks for 2023 are: