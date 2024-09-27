Kate Moss is a fan of this affordable Sol de Janeiro product

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



When Kate Moss recommends a product, the world listens. The former supermodel and founder of beauty brand Cosmoss is a woman who requires little introduction.

Known for her cool-girl, effortless style, her influence has seeped into the beauty world in recent years thanks to campaigns with the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Rimmel (who can forget the “get the London look” line) and Dior.

The launch of her debut brand Cosmoss in 2022 last year cemented her beauty icon status. From creams and cleansers to oils, herbal teas and perfume mists, she’s carved out a niche for herself in the skincare and wellness world.

Now, she’s given her esteemed seal of approval to the viral brand of the moment: Sol de Janeiro. In an interview with The Evening Standard, Kate said she loves the bum bum body firmeza oil. Moss said she likes to “apply it after having a shower in the morning, and it smells like summer”. The nourishing and hydrating formula is designed with the brand’s cult Cheriosa 62 scent to evoke the feeling of summer.

Better yet, it’s currently more than £10 off. Here’s everything you need to know about Kate Moss’s favourite Sol de Janeiro product.

Sol de Janeiro bum bum body firmeza oil, 100ml: Was £52, now £41.60, Lookfantastic.com

If you’re looking to expand your body care regime beyond your daily cream, this is the product for you. Working to visibly firm and refine skin, the silky smooth formula is oil-based to lock in extra moisture and nourishment (just like your go-to face oil). Powered by a guarana caffeine complex, the formula instantly hydrates and blurs uneven skin tones (thank you microalgae extract).

Applying the firmeza oil after having a shower in the morning, Kate says the scent reminds her of summer. It’s infused with the same Cheriosa 62 scent as the bestselling body mist (arguably the scent of the summer), and it will leave a lingering fresh, sweet fragrance on the skin.

Reduced by more than £10, there’s no better time to take Kate’s advice and invest in the summer-in-a-bottle body oil.

