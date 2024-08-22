This Asos discount code will get you 10% off in August

Support truly

Whether you’re after an eleventh-hour wedding guest dress, a corporate-cool outfit for work or swimsuits and bikinis for your next holiday, Asos is the online destination for affordable fashion.

Its in-house Asos Design range is much loved for its budget takes on viral designer pieces (think Realisation Par-inspired dresses and Ganni-esque bow front tops) while high street favourites Topshop, Mango, Bershka and Pull & Bear are all on its roster.

With more than 850 brands sold through the site, Asos’s lines span women’s and men’s clothing, sportswear (think Nike, Adidas and New Balance), shoes and more. You shouldn’t sleep on the beauty section either, which features cult brands like The Inkey List, The Ordinary and Laneige.

The selection is so vast that there really is something for everyone. Best of all, next-day delivery is available if you run out of your favourite moisturiser or are shopping for last-minute birthday gifts.

If you’ve been eyeing up your next investment, the good news is that you can save money on your first order thanks to an Asos discount code. Here’s how.

Asos discount code

Whether you’re shopping for an autumn jacket, party-ready dresses or everyday basics, you can save 10 per cent on your first order with the code “HIFRIEND” at checkout. Orders must cost between £20 and £500. This offer can’t be used with other promo codes or on gift vouchers, delivery charges, Premier Delivery or ASOS Marketplace. Selected marked products are also excluded from the promotion.

If you need some sartorial inspiration, we’ve rounded up our favourite Asos transitional pieces below.

Asos Design bow detail cowl midi dress, check print: Was £48, now £43.20, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

A statement dress for your next evening out, Asos’s check print maxi feels far more premium than its price tag suggests. Featuring a Nineties-inspired cowl neckline, on-trend bow detailing and asymmetrical panelling, the design is complete with a flattering side slit. Use the discount code “HIFRIEND” at checkout for 10 per cent off.

Adidas originals adicolor firebird shorts in blue: Was £40, now £36, Adidas.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

Colourful sporty shorts are having a moment (thank you, Paul Mescal and Harry Styles). This firebird pair in navy blue are perfect for everyday off-duty wear, with the branded design featuring a regular rise, elasticated waistband for extra comfort and zip side pockets for practical points. To benefit from 10 per cent off, use the code “HIFRIEND” now.

Asos Design slash neck bow detail maxi dress in black: Was £34, now £30.60, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

An everyday dress with added intrigue thanks to the cute bow detailing, Asos’s black maxi dress is characterised by slash neck detailing, an on-trend dropped waist and a high neck. Costing less than £40, you’ll easily get your cost per wear, whether styled over a white T-shirt in the office or with red ballet flats at the weekend.

Asos Design knitted asymmetric button front waistcoat with split in cream: Was £28, now £25.20, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

A good waistcoat is one of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe. This knit take from Asos puts an autumnal spin on the classic with a knit design. Complete with asymmetric button front detailing and a split, style it with everything from denim jeans to mini skirts or under blazers. Don’t forget to use the discount code “HIFRIEND” at checkout for 10 per cent off.

Voucher codes

