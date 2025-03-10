How to get up to 60% off Adidas, Puma and more at Footasylum

Attention; if you're looking to refresh your sports and streetwear rotation for less, high street retailer Footasylum’s sale could be worth sprinting to. With up to 60 per cent off trainers and apparel at the minute, the retailer is also offering discount codes for more savings. Keep reading for what you need to know to shop savvy.

Whether you're coveting a new pair of Adidas originals, pining for fresh Puma sneakers or lusting after kicks from Asics, Footasylum stocks a number of footwear brands. Plus, it also houses accessories and clothing from The North Face, Calvin Klein, Timberland and Tommy Hilfiger.

Regardless of whether you’re doing a full sportswear haul or upgrading to new trainers, when it comes to shopping for big-name lifestyle brands, prices can get expensive. So we’re pleased to see some impressive offers from the retailer – as for shoes, there’s cash to be saved on the Ugg Tasman, now reduced to £110, from £170, and the Nike air max, brought down to £115, from £155. After a new pair of leggings? Under Armour’s have fallen in price from £50 down to £38.

If you’re shopping with Footasylum for the first time, there’s a discount code you should know about. Use discount code “NEW2025” to get 10 per cent off your first order. Another code we’ve spotted is “SECRET20” – you don’t need to be a first-time Footaslym shopper to benefit from this one, which will get you 20 per cent off selected products.

Moving onto some of the offers that we’re gravitating towards, if you're yet to invest in the Adidas gazelles, one of the biggest styles to be populating the pavements, they’re 35 per cent now. Offering a slightly chunkier silhouette, the Puma palermo, which can be snapped up with more than 40 per cent off – with its gym sole and suede finish, it’s available in the sale in this dopamine-inducing pop of purple.

As for clothing, anyone who has ever considered plumping for a style from The North Face will know that this is a brand that doesn't come cheap. So, with this in mind, we’re gravitating towards this 20 per cent discount on its 1996 retro nuptse jacket. It’s discounted in a smokey shade of brown which we love as much as the rest of the fashion. And is your underwear drawer looking sparse? You’ll be able to stock up on Calvin Klein underwear while they have £10 off.

