Amazon Prime Day

Best deals and latest news

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best sale event of the year. Prime Day offers huge discounts across everything including fans, portable air cons, TVs, laptops, home appliances, tech gadgets and even Apple products. But that's not all, the online giant also slashes the price of its own devices, with impressive discounts on Echo dot smart speakers, Kindle ereaders, the Ring doorbell security system and so much more. While navigating the shopping bonanza can seem daunting, we’re on hand as your discerning deal-hunters sharing all of the latest news and intel, with guides to the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals.

Amazon Prime Day October 2023: the best deals

<p>The sale sees all the most sought-after products get a discount </p>
LivePrime Day

Amazon Prime Day – live: Best discounts in the Big Deal Days sale

You can save hundreds on air fryers, heated airers, Kindles, vacuums and more, but the discounts end tonight

<p>Score savings on big-name brands such as Google, Samsung, Shark, Ninja and more </p>
Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on Shark, Ninja and more

The Prime Big Deal Days event has landed with discounts on everything from air fryers to headphones

<p>The sweetest-tasting Apple deals you’ll find this summer </p>
Prime Day

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals to expect in 2024 

<p>We’re counting down the days until the deals start </p>
Prime Day

The best beauty deals to expect in Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale

<p>Last year’s Prime Day saw the price of the 50in Amazon Fire TV drop to just £149 – could it happen again? </p>
Prime Day

The best early TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

<p>Amazon’s two-day sale is your chance to grab a bargain on top-rated tech we’ve reviewed and love </p>
Prime Day

The best early tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

<p>We have a sneaky suspicion that Amazon Prime Day might just be around the corner. </p>
Prime Day

Best household essentials deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day

<p>The annual summer sale is set to kick off in July </p>
Prime Day

The best home appliance deals to expect in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

<p>The sale could be held on the second or third week of July </p>
Prime Day

Best mattress deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2024

<p>Discover incredible savings on op-quality brands and models </p>
Prime Day

The best coffee machine deals to expect in the Amazon Prime Day sale

<p>Time to upgrade your laptop? We’re here to help you find one at a great price </p>
Prime Day

The best early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

<p>You’ll be saving money in no time at all </p>
Prime Day

When is the next Amazon Prime Day? July 2024 dates and predictions

<p>From corded to cordless, upright to handheld, we’ve found the best vacuum cleaner deals</p>
Prime Day

Best vacuum cleaner deals post-Amazon Prime Day 2023

<p>When it comes to spotting great savings, we don’t miss a beat </p>
Prime Day

Best headphone deals post-Amazon Prime Day 2023, from Sony to Beats

<p>The deals are dropping thick and fast</p>
LivePrime Day

Post-Prime Day deals – live: Best discounts that you can still shop

<p>Here’s what to shop in the Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza </p>
Prime Day

Best coffee machine deals post-Amazon Prime Day 2023

<p>There’s still time to find discounts on everything from TVs to smart speakers </p>
Prime Day

Best deals on Amazon devices post-Prime Day

<p>These energy-saving devices are the hottest kitchen commodity and now’s your chance to buy one for less </p>
Prime Day

Best air fryer deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Ninja and more

<p>Keep your pearly whites extra bright by bagging an electronic toothbrush in Amazon’s Prime Day sale </p>
Prime Day

Best electric toothbrush deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

<p>Amazon is really spoiling the kids with savings on Lego, Barbie and more </p>
Prime Day

Best baby and kids deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

<p>In need of a new summer sandal?</p>
Prime Day

Crocs Amazon Prime Day deal: The summer sandal is reduced

<p>Le Creuset’s cookware is a kitchen must-have </p>
Prime Day

This Le Creuset deal for Amazon Prime Day is still live

<p>Prices are being cut on everything from drills to sanders </p>
Prime Day

Best power tools deals in Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale

<p>Stock up on your favourite beauty products or try something new</p>
Prime Day

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals 2023

<p>The two-day sale is the perfect time to bag bargain on home appliances and much more </p>
Prime Day

Best Amazon fan deals for Prime Day 2023: Savings on Philips

<p>Save cash on your four-legged friend’s dinner</p>
Prime Day

Best cat and dog food deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

<p>Amazon’s two-day shopping event sees prices plummet across tech, household appliances and more </p>
Prime Day

Best portable air conditioner deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

<p>Use the Alexa voice remote to choose between thousands of films and shows via subscription services like Netflix and Disney+ </p>
Prime Day

Save £100 on an Amazon Fire TV this Prime Day

<p>This social media-approved product is sure to sell fast </p>
Prime Day

TikTok’s favourite Revlon oil roller is now under £10 in APD

<p>This MacBook is a top-rated IndyBest buy </p>
Prime Day

Apple MacBook Air is at its lowest-ever price, thanks to Prime Day

<p>Several versions of the Fire TV stick are reduced for Prime Day </p>
Prime Day

Price of Amazon Fire sticks slashed in Prime Day sale

<p>The smartwatch measures your temperature, features crash detection and has sleep stage tracking</p>
Prime Day

Apple Watch series 8 is cheaper than ever thanks to Amazon Prime Day

<p>It comes with a top-rated game too </p>
Prime Day

We’ve found a PS5 deal in the Amazon Prime Day sale

<p>A tried and tested IndyBest buy, our reviewer said: ‘These earphones are a cut above every other rival out there’ </p>
Prime Day

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have never been cheaper

<p>A tried and tested IndyBest favourite, our tester praised its ‘efficiency’ and ‘responsiveness’ </p>
Prime Day

Save £150 with this Prime Day Philips air purifier deal

<p>We’ve included this IndyBest tried and tested buy in our best pillows and best cooling pillows shopping guides </p>
Prime Day

Sleep easy with 35% off a Simba pillow for Prime Day

