Amazon Prime Day vs the high street: Where can you find the best deals?

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is here, bringing four days of discounts on top brands such as Apple, Ninja and Dyson. As is often the case during major sales events like Prime Day, competing high street retailers will match or even beat Amazon’s prices in a bid to compete with the online giant.

Until midnight on Friday 11 July, The IndyBest team and I will be bringing you the best Prime Day deals on air fryers, mattresses, vacuum cleaners and lots more. As ever, we’ll also be keeping a close eye on the high street retailers that are offering better deals or perks on top products, which you can find in this guide.

Right now, Amazon is leading the way with the best discounts on hero products. However, that could very much change over the next three days. But, if you’re not a Prime member and don’t fancy forking out for a membership, you can use this page to see what popular products you can make a saving on.

Dyson airwrap i.d. multistyler and dryer:

Prime Day deal: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

Alternative deal: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Prime Day is a good chance to save on big-ticket items on your wishlist, such as the Dyson airwrap. The coveted hair tool is rarely discounted, so I was pleased to see it included in the sale. There’s a decent 17 per cent off at Amazon, but if it drops out of stock or you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for the same price at Very.

The airwrap i.d. was released last year and comes with a companion app that adjusts the airflow and heat settings according to your hair type. Beauty writer, Elena Chabo’s, verdict was that it’ll “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”.

Apple iPhone 16e:

Prime day deal: Was £599, now £494, Amazon.co.uk

Alternative deal: Was £599, now £594, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can save on rarely discounted Apple tech currently at Amazon. This includes the iPhone 16e, which we’ve seen drop to less than £500 for the first time since its 2025 launch. Competing high street retailers are yet to match this offer, but if you’re looking for alternative deals, you can get £50 off at John Lewis. If you shop at John Lewis, you’ll also get £10 off an Apple iPhone case when you use the code ‘IPHONECASE10’.

Tech critic, David Phelan, called the 16e an “outstanding choice” in his review. Compared to its predecessor, the iPhone SE, you get “more storage”, a “bigger display” and “a bigger battery”.

Eufy Omni C20 robot vacuum and mop:

Prime Day deal: Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk Alternative deal: Was £599, now £379, Eufy.com

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

Eufy is one of our favourite brands for robot vacuums and video doorbells, and currently Amazon has discounted a series of its products in the Prime Day sale. Take, for example, the omni C20 robot vacuum, which Amazon has slashed the price by £220, but if you don’t have a Prime membership, you can nab it for the same price at Eufy. All you need to do is use the discount code “WS24T2280”. You’ll need to be quick, though, as just like the Prime Day deals, the offer is only available until 11.59pm on Friday 11 July.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner:

Prime Day deal: Was £649, now £539, Amazon.co.uk

Was £649, now £539, Amazon.co.uk Alternative deal: Was £799, now £549, Eufy.com

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Amazon has knocked 30 per cent off the price of our best robot vacuum in the Prime Day sale, making it the best offer we can find right now. However, if you’re not a Prime member, you can still get £250 off when you buy the robot vacuum directly from Eufy. All you have to do is use the discount code “WS24T2351” when you checkout, and the deal is yours.

Our tech critic, Alex Lee, described the robot vacuum as “the most hands-off machine we’ve tested yet”. As well as vacuuming and mopping, he was impressed with its ability to refill itself with water and clean its own mop pads.

Oura ring 4:

Prime Day deal: Was £349, now £283, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £283, Amazon.co.uk Alternative deal: Was £349, now £295, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Oura is known for its smart rings, with its ring 4 earning the top spot in our round-up. Amazon has the best offer on the ring 4 right now with 20 per cent off, bringing it down to its cheapest ever price at the online retailer. If you’re not signed up for Amazon Prime, you can still save on the smart ring at John Lewis. It’s £12 more, but you can save a further £5 if you buy an Oura ring 4 sizing kit before you purchase the ring itself.

In his review of the ring 4, senior tech critic, Alex Lee, wrote that “no smart ring comes close in the activity department”. He praised its ability to automatically track 40 different workouts “really effectively”, as well as its sleep tracking that beats the Apple Watch.

Ninja staysharp knife block:

Prime Day deal: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Alternative deal: Was £169.20, now £120, Qvc.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you want to nab a Ninja deal, you’re best bet is to shop its deals in the Prime Day sale. At the moment, this is where you’ll find the best offers on its appliances and cookware. For now, the only competing offer that’s worth a look is on its staysharp knife set. You’ll get the best savings at Amazon, but if you can do without a pair of scissors, you can also pick up the knife block for £1 more at QVC.

I’ve tested lots of knife sets over the years, from premium models to budget-friendly buys. Ninja, by far, tops them all and has been an essential in my kitchen for years.

