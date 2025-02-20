Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Smart rings have quietly evolved from niche gadgets into seriously coveted wearables, and tech firms are scrambling to compete with one another. The Oura Ring has long dominated the space – the device has been worn by celebrities and tech enthusiasts alike, helping to track their sleep and wellness – but competition is now fiercer than ever.

Last year, Samsung officially entered the space with the Galaxy Ring – a standalone wearable that pairs nicely with the Galaxy Watch. Then, in January, Circular launched its second-generation smart ring, while Ultrahuman launched a more luxury version of its wearable.

The industry is betting big on these tiny discreet devices, which are promising in-depth health insights, real-time sleep analysis and even payment capabilities – all in a sleek, unobtrusive form factor. Even Apple is rumoured to be working on a smart ring that could work with the Apple Vision Pro.

We’ve been rigorously testing a range of smart rings over the past year, to bring you a list of the best currently available on the market.

How we tested

Every smart ring on the market required us to size the ring for our finger – usually with a sizing kit the brand sends out before a purchase. This ensured we got the correct fit, so the rings fit snugly against our skin and didn’t slide off our finger in the middle of the night. All rings are different, so, being a size 8 in one ring doesn’t mean you’re the same size in another smart ring.

open image in gallery A selection of the smart rings we tested ( Alex Lee )

Smart rings require weeks and weeks of data before they pay off, in terms of accuracy, so, we’ve been wearing the devices for months, to see how well they track our sleep – both restless and sound. We’ve also worn the rings during runs and sessions at the gym, looking at how well the devices track our steps, activity and recovery, as well as stress tracking.

Plus, we looked at other features, such as haptic vibrations and NFC payments. On top of that, we’ve paid close attention to battery life (no one wants their ring dying on them super quickly), and, of course, we took note of all the times we received compliments on the designs – it’s a ring, after all, so, we want it to look nice on our hand.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been testing the latest technology and smart gadgets for nearly a decade. From smartwatches to fitness trackers, he’s tried hundreds of wearables over the years, assessing everything from sleep- and exercise-tracking performance to specs and comfort, as well as interviewing the people in charge of designing them.

The best smart rings for 2025 are: