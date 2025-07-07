Best vacuum cleaner deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale has finally landed. With the four-day shopping event comes the best deals on vacuum cleaners. Whether your current model has given up the ghost or you just want something with a little more suction power to help you battle daily dirt, the summer sale could save you hundreds of pounds on hi-tech models from tried and trusted brands such as Dyson, Shark and more.

A current highlight of mine is that the all-new Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner (was £649, now £539, Amazon.co.uk) has plummeted in price. The model only launched in March and was praised by senior tech critic Alex Lee, so I’m pleased to see it so heavily reduced. If you’re on the hunt for a Shark vacuum, you’ll want to check out this saving on this anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum (was £399.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk)

As ever, the rest of IndyBest’s team of shopping experts and I are on hand, rounding up the best deals worth shopping. Keep scrolling for the top vacuum offers to snap up now.

Why trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals coverage

IndyBest’s team of shopping experts have been covering Amazon Prime Day and other online sales for years. As well as tracking prices and knowing how to spot a good deal from a bad one, we spend the year researching and testing the best vacuum cleaners to bring you recommendations we think you’ll love. As ever, within our Amazon Prime Day sale guides, we only ever recommend tried-and-tested products and those from brands we trust.

Best vacuum cleaner deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale:

Eufy omni C20 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk Roborock Q7 L5+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk Vax airlift2 pet plus: Was £219.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

Was £219.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk iRobot roomba combo essential vacuum and mop robot: Was £269, now £169.52, Amazon.co.uk

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £649, now £539, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

Having only launched in March, the Eufy X10 pro robot vacuum cleaner is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day. In his review, senior tech critic Alex Lee said: “It excels at mopping, boasting a generous water tank that requires infrequent refills. From washing and drying the mops to emptying the bin bag, its automated, hands-off approach makes it really convenient.” Complete with an app to control and manage the appliance, this vacuum is sure to make light work of cleaning your home. Sign me up.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £399.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The IndyBest team have reviewed countless Shark vacuums over the years, and they almost always make it into our guides to the best vacuums. For Prime Day, you can save an impressive £170 on this cordless stick model. With 60 minutes of run time, Shark’s signature anti-hair wrap technology and four attachments (from a crevice tool to a pet tool), it’s an excellent choice for homes with four-legged friends.

Shark powerpro cordless vacuum: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by nearly £100, this Shark vacuum is well worth a look. We’re big fans of the brand’s high-tech appliances, and this cordless model appears to tick every box. The multi-surface floorhead can clean both carpets and hard floors, while the sensors can adjust the brush roll speed for optimal cleaning. It also boasts anti-hair wrap technology and anti-allergen technology to capture dust. With up to 50 minutes of run time and the ability to transform into a handheld vacuum, now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum with the Shark powerpro.

Eufy X8 pro robot vacuum cleaner: Was £549, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Now reduced by nearly £250, Eufy’s X8 pro robot vacuum cleaner takes the hassle out of cleaning your home. “There’s no doubt Eufy’s X8 has made my cleaning chores much simpler,” said our tester, Sarah. “It’s one less job I need to do and, as a busy parent, it has become a huge asset in the daily battle against dirt and debris.” With app connectivity, a quiet but powerful design, and expert sensors that swerve obstacles, this is a good vacuum at a great price.

Bissell crosswave three-in-one multi-surface vacuum cleaner: Was £249.99, now £170.05, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A similar Bissell crosswave model earned a spot in our review of the best cordless vacuums, but this three-in-one model has been reduced in the Prime Day sale. Designed to both wash and dry floors, it’s a versatile addition to your home. Complete with different modes like “hard floor” and “rug”, the swivel head lets you reach corners and tackle tight spaces.

AEG 6000 bagless cordless vacuum: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

AEG vacuums have featured in plenty of IndyBest review round-ups in the past, but the 6000 model has a decent price cut for Prime Day. The bagless vacuum is described as lightweight and powerful, and its brush head is compatible with both carpet and hard floors. It also boasts a clever filtration system that captures up to 99.9 per cent of dust particles for cleaner air. You can save £60 right now.

Gtech multi MK2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £169.99, now £133.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gtech )

A very similar vacuum cleaner to this one landed the top spot in our review of the best handheld vacuum cleaners, where our IndyBest tester praised it for being “absolutely merciless on pet hair”. It’s lightweight at only 1.5kg, bagless for easy emptying, and runs for 20 minutes on full charge. Plus, it has an LED spotlight to highlight hidden dirt in dark corners and crevices. Its price fluctuates between around £170 and £110, but this is a good deal that gets you 21 per cent off this Prime Day.

Gtech airram AR46 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £281.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gtech )

When we tested a very similar model to this, our reviewer said it cleaned “carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard”, and, in even better news, you can now nab this AR46 ‘platinum’ model in the Prime Day sale with 20 per cent off its price. It shares core features with the model we tested, including LED lights and its powerful ‘AirLOC technology’ that hoovers up embedded hair and fine dust. While this isn’t the cheapest we've seen it (the price fell to £235.99 last year), you’re still making a decent saving of nearly £70.

Vax air lift 2 pet plus upright vacuum: Was £219.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Attention, pet parents: This vacuum cleaner (which is ideal for homes with fluffy friends) is currently half price, giving you a saving of more than £100. It’s said to remove up to 99.92 per cent of fine dust and pet dander, and has two brush bars to clean carpets and hard floors. What’s more, it can be used as a handheld, which makes it great for tackling upholstery, pet beds and even the car.

Vax homepro detect pet design: Was £349.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, Vax’s homepro detect pet design was praised for how easy it was to use – and now it’s been slashed in price by an impressive 46 per cent at Amazon, which is the cheapest I’ve seen it. The gadget features “a large, comfortable handle, labelled attachments and large chunky buttons”, our tester noted, adding that its performance was excellent. “The vacuum has LED lights to reveal hard-to-see dirt”, they said, while the flexi-wand was “fantastic for cleaning under furniture”.

Eufy omni C20 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Prime member exclusives have already begun, with one of the deals including almost 40 per cent off this Eufy robot vacuum cleaner. This puts it at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Eufy is one of our robot vacuum brands, with the X10 pro omni earning the top spot in tech writer Steve Hogarty’s round-up. This model has slightly less suction power but still has most of the features we’ve come to expect of robot vacuums, including a self-emptying station and mop pads that automatically wash and dry in the base.

Roborock Q7 L5+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’ve had your eye on robot vacuums but don’t want to drop almost £1,000 on one, here’s a good chance to save with this Roborock deal. We named the S8 MaxV Ultra our best two-in-one robot vacuum cleaner. This version has fewer features; for example, there’s no voice control and you’ll have to refill the mop tank yourself. However, if you can do without these extra add-ons, this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums out there.

Vax airlift2 pet plus: Was £219.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our IndyBest reviewer Zoe Griffin said this was the best corded model for cleaning upholstery. She found that it took seconds to convert it into a handheld vacuum cleaner, too. “Having only used battery-operated handhelds in the car before, it was a real eye-opener to witness the power of this corded Vax on our mucky car seats,” she wrote. With this deal, you can get it for almost 25 per cent off.

iRobot roomba combo essential vacuum and mop robot vacuum: Was £269, now £169.52, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you really hate vacuuming, you might consider investing in a robot vacuum cleaner. These models navigate their way around your home and do most of the hard cleaning work for you. Even better, this particular model from a leading name and IndyBest tried and tested brand, iRobot, also has a mopping function. With this deal, you can save nearly 40 per cent.

