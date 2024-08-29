Best Dyson vacuum cleaners 2024, tested and reviewed

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Whether you want a cordless model or a mop-and-vacuum hybrid, Dyson has the machine for you
Since its first mass-produced vacuum in 1993, Dyson has changed the way we clean our homes, with bagless, cordless machines, cyclonic technology and even lasers deployed for maximum dirt-busting.
Though they come with a high initial price, Dyson vacuums are renowned for next-level cleaning capabilities. Cyclonic technology means the machines can capture 99.97 per cent of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the fully sealed system keeps dirt inside the machine, drawing airflow through a whopping six layers of filtration. This is paired with a small but powerful motor that spins on average five times faster than a jet engine, while every vacuum cleaner is rigorously tested for at least five years before it goes on sale, including running the motors for more than 20,000 hours.
Yet it’s not all good news. Buying a Dyson vacuum can be nothing short of baffling, with new models emerging all the time, packed with ever more space-age features, improved cleaning power and extras you didn’t even know you needed. Most are now cordless, but it’s also still possible to pick up some corded models – although, Dyson has said it will not be developing new versions in future.
There are still plenty of other factors to consider before splashing the cash on a Dyson vacuum. Think about whether you have mainly carpet or hard floors, whether you live with pets or someone with long hair, or if it’s important that your vacuum is as light as possible. You might want every possible accessory thrown in with the machine, or prefer to keep things simple. You may even prefer a robot to do the cleaning for you.
Though we have compiled our guide to the best Dyson vacuums, it’s also worth taking Dyson’s own quiz, to help you choose the right model for your needs. Your house will be spick and span in no time.
We tested all these Dyson vacuums in our own home, where we have a mixture of hard floors and carpet. We purposely spilled rice grains, soil and flour, to check the suction of every machine, but also used each one for general cleaning, to check how each handled everything from dried mud to long hairs. We considered how easy the vacuums were to handle, whether they really cleaned into corners, how well any included accessories worked, the battery life, and we even weighed up how straightforward it was to empty the machines. Keep scrolling to find out how each vacuum fared.
We were impressed by every Dyson vacuum we tested but which one you choose has a lot to do with how much cash you have to spend. If money’s no object and you want the best technology the brand can offer, the Dyson gen5detect is unbeatable for its dust-revealing prowess, serious suction and hair detangling talent. Spend less and you’ll barely notice the difference if you opt for the Dyson v15 detect absolute instead, which is just as remarkable. However, if you want excellent cleaning with no frills, the Dyson v8 absolute is still a solid buy.
For more vacuum recommendations, read our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in