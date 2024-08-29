Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Best Dyson vacuum cleaners 2024, tested and reviewed

Whether you want a cordless model or a mop-and-vacuum hybrid, Dyson has the machine for you

Siobhan Grogan
Thursday 29 August 2024 11:39 BST
Browsing Dyson’s vacuum cleaner range can be baffling but this guide should help you choose the best model for you
Browsing Dyson’s vacuum cleaner range can be baffling but this guide should help you choose the best model for you (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Since its first mass-produced vacuum in 1993, Dyson has changed the way we clean our homes, with bagless, cordless machines, cyclonic technology and even lasers deployed for maximum dirt-busting.

Though they come with a high initial price, Dyson vacuums are renowned for next-level cleaning capabilities. Cyclonic technology means the machines can capture 99.97 per cent of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the fully sealed system keeps dirt inside the machine, drawing airflow through a whopping six layers of filtration. This is paired with a small but powerful motor that spins on average five times faster than a jet engine, while every vacuum cleaner is rigorously tested for at least five years before it goes on sale, including running the motors for more than 20,000 hours.

Yet it’s not all good news. Buying a Dyson vacuum can be nothing short of baffling, with new models emerging all the time, packed with ever more space-age features, improved cleaning power and extras you didn’t even know you needed. Most are now cordless, but it’s also still possible to pick up some corded models – although, Dyson has said it will not be developing new versions in future.

There are still plenty of other factors to consider before splashing the cash on a Dyson vacuum. Think about whether you have mainly carpet or hard floors, whether you live with pets or someone with long hair, or if it’s important that your vacuum is as light as possible. You might want every possible accessory thrown in with the machine, or prefer to keep things simple. You may even prefer a robot to do the cleaning for you.

Though we have compiled our guide to the best Dyson vacuums, it’s also worth taking Dyson’s own quiz, to help you choose the right model for your needs. Your house will be spick and span in no time.

Related stories

How we tested

Needless to say, our home has never been cleaner
Needless to say, our home has never been cleaner (Siobhan Grogan)

We tested all these Dyson vacuums in our own home, where we have a mixture of hard floors and carpet. We purposely spilled rice grains, soil and flour, to check the suction of every machine, but also used each one for general cleaning, to check how each handled everything from dried mud to long hairs. We considered how easy the vacuums were to handle, whether they really cleaned into corners, how well any included accessories worked, the battery life, and we even weighed up how straightforward it was to empty the machines. Keep scrolling to find out how each vacuum fared.

The best Dyson vacuum cleaners for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Dyson gen5detect: £649.99, Dyson.co.uk
  • Best budget cordless model – Dyson v8 absolute: £399.99, Dyson.co.uk
  • Best for mopping – Dyson V15s detect submarine: £799.99, Dyson.co.uk
  • Best lightweight option – Dyson V12 detect slim absolute: £449.99, Dyson.co.uk

Dyson gen5detect

Best Dyson vacuum cleaner indybest review Dyson dyson gen5detect logo
  • Best: Overall
  • Weight: 3.5kg
  • Dust capacity: 0.77l
  • Charging time: 4.5 hours
  • Battery life: Up to 70 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent battery for a handheld
    • Light reveals invisible dust
    • Easy to handle
    • HEPA filter
  • Take note
    • Pricey for a handheld
    • Could be too heavy for some people
  1.  £649 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson v8 absolute

Dyson V8 absolute vacuum
  • Best: Budget cordless model
  • Weight: 2.54kg
  • Dust capacity: 0.54l
  • Charging times: 5 hours
  • Battery life: 40 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Cleans as well as more expensive models
  • Take note
    • Needs regular emptying
    • Not as powerful as some other vacuums
    • Need to manually switch between power modes
  1.  £399 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson v15s detect submarine

Best Dyson vacuum cleaner indybest review Dyson V15s detect submarine
  • Best: For mopping
  • Weight: 3.8kg to 4.1kg (depending on water level)
  • Dust capacity: 0.76l
  • Charging time: 4.5 hours
  • Battery life: Up to 60 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Washes hard floors as well as vacuuming
    • Simple to use
    • Powerful
    • You won’t need to store an additional mop
  • Take note
    • May need to refill water tank while cleaning
    • Roller needs replacing
    • Waste water tank may spill during emptying
  1.  £799 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson v12 detect slim absolute

Best Dyson vacuum cleaner IndyBest review Dyson V12 detect slim absolute
  • Best: Lightweight option
  • Weight: 2.2kg
  • Dust capacity: 0.35l
  • Charging time: 4 hours
  • Battery life: Up to 60 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Very easy to handle
    • Good battery life
    • No need to hold a trigger while cleaning
  • Take note
    • Small capacity means regular emptying
    • Battery life won’t be long enough for some homes
  1.  £449 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson v15 detect absolute

Best Dyson vacuum cleaner indybest review v15 detect absolute
  • Best: For houses with mixed floor types
  • Weight: 2.96kg
  • Dust capacity: 0.76l
  • Charging time: 4.5 hours
  • Battery life: 60 mins
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent at revealing hidden dust
    • Easy to manoeuvre
    • Collects even tiny particles
  • Take note
    • You need to hold the trigger while cleaning
  1.  £549 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson 360 vis nav robot vacuum cleaner

Best Dyson vacuum cleaner indybest review 360 vis nav robot vacuum cleaner.
  • Best: Robot vacuum
  • Weight: 5kg
  • Dust capacity: 0.5l
  • Charging time: 1h 55 mins
  • Battery life: Up to 65 mins
  • Why we love it
    • Hands-free vacuuming
    • Extremely powerful
    • Gets right into corners
    • Can be controlled via an app
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • May need charging before the entire house is cleaned
    • Bin needs to be emptied manually
  1.  £1,199 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson animal ball multi-floor

Dyson vacuum cleaner IndyBest review Dyson animal ball multi-floor
  • Best: Corded option
  • Weight: 7.4kg
  • Dust capacity: 1.8l
  • Charging time: N/A
  • Battery life: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Excellent at de-tangling hair
    • Large capacity for less bin emptying
  • Take note
    • Heavy
  1.  £379 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dyson v11 total clean

Dyson vacuum cleaner IndyBest review Dyson v11 total clean
  • Best: For carpets
  • Weight: 3kg
  • Dust capacity: 0.76l
  • Charging time: 4.5 hours
  • Battery life: 60 mins
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent detangling technology
    • Easy to handle
    • Power doesn’t fade
    • Removes ground-in dirt from carpets
  • Take note
    • There’s no laser to see hidden dirt
    • Have to press a trigger while cleaning
  1.  £499 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Dyson vacuums

We were impressed by every Dyson vacuum we tested but which one you choose has a lot to do with how much cash you have to spend. If money’s no object and you want the best technology the brand can offer, the Dyson gen5detect is unbeatable for its dust-revealing prowess, serious suction and hair detangling talent. Spend less and you’ll barely notice the difference if you opt for the Dyson v15 detect absolute instead, which is just as remarkable. However, if you want excellent cleaning with no frills, the Dyson v8 absolute is still a solid buy.

For more vacuum recommendations, read our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
TUI Discount Code
£250 off a 7 night stay with the deal of the week - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off + Extra 5% on select products with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in