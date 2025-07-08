I’m a tech critic and I’d get these Prime Day TV deals before they’re gone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, running until 11 July. As The Independent’s tech writer, I’m on the hunt for the best TV deals in the 2025 Prime Day sale.

Navigating the sheer volume of offers during the four-day event can feel like a full-time job, but, lucky for the savvy shoppers out there, IndyBest’s team of tech experts and I are hard at work sifting through the sales and separating the genuine TV deals from the duds so you don’t have to. We track prices year-round, so we know a real discount when we see one.

No matter whether you’re finally ready to take a leap and upgrade to the 85in 4K OLED cinema screen of your dreams or you just need a cheap new telly for the bedroom, this guide will be updated throughout the week with the very best Prime Day TV deals as they drop.

One of the highlights I’ve spotted from the sale event is a deal on Amazon’s Fire omni 55in (was £749.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk), which tech critic David Phelan selected as the best budget buy in his review of the best 4K TVs. But keep scrolling for more top picks.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best TV deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

This isn’t our first rodeo. Our team of shopping experts have been covering Amazon Prime Day for longer than we’d care to admit. The tech team and I track TV prices year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

With more than 50 per cent off, Amazon’s best-selling streaming stick appears in my review of the best streaming devices and is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to upgrade an older television to a smart TV. The 4K dongle plugs into a spare HDMI port to give you instant access to all of the major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,199, now £859.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The best-in-class LG C4 has dropped to its lowest price ever in the Prime Day sale. Launched earlier this year, the 55in 4K TV uses self-lit OLED pixels to deliver perfectly dark blacks, bright highlights and rich colour reproduction. It’s one of the best TVs you can buy, and an absolute steal at this price.

Sony bravia 7 QLED (XR l mini LED): Was £1,999, now £1,399, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Whether you want to take your gaming sessions to the next level with 4K definition or to watch your favourite TV shows with rich surround sound, this 65 in flat screen Sony 4K TV is packed with features. It has a built-in game mode and speaker, Chromecast and more. Now that Amazon has slashed the price by 30 per cent, you can save a massive £600 on the TV this Prime Day.

( LG )

LG’s 55in OLED 4K smart TV price drop means you can save just shy of £200. Plus, right now you can bag a freebie with TV wall mounting and set up at no extra cost. The TV’s AI processor chip is said to make watching the screen a more lifelike experience.

Roku Express: Was £36, now £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A great-value alternative to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, the Roku Express is a simple dongle that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port to give you access to thousands of streaming channels, including all the major players like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. Roku's interface is clean and easy to navigate, making this a fantastic budget-friendly upgrade. The 4K version appeared in my round-up of the best streaming devices.

LG 43NANO82T6B: Was £499, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Here’s a fantastic deal on a mid-range, 43in LG television, with more than 50 per cent off the original retail price. The LG Nano uses the brand's NanoCell technology for more accurate and vibrant colours than standard LED TVs and runs on LG’s excellent WebOS smart platform. At under £200, it’s perfect for a bedroom or smaller living room.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Need a cheap TV for the bedroom? Take a look at the 32in Fire TV from Amazon, which has £80 off in the Prime Day sale. The 720p resolution means that the 2-series doesn’t have the same sharpness as more expensive sets, but it’s less noticeable on the smaller display. You get built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

TCL 50C655K 50in QLED: Was £429, now £275, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This deal from TCL brings you premium QLED panel technology without a premium price tag. For less than £300, you get a 50in 4K smart TV with the rich contrast and vibrant colours usually found on more expensive sets. With this Prime Day discount, it's a huge amount of TV for very little money.

Amazon Fire omni 55in: Was £749.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This is our best budget 4K TV, with a “bright and effective” QLED display and “great colour range” that impressed our tech critic, David Phelan. Vocal tracks are clear, it has an easy-to-use operating system, and it’s competitively priced compared to other 4K models. The price of this Amazon Fire model regularly fluctuates, so it’s worth checking back on Prime Day to see if it drops even further.

Samsung Q60D QLED 4k 50in: Was £599.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Samsung neo QLED TV was named the best QLED 4K TV in David Phelan’s round-up, so I’m pleased to see reductions across a similar range from the brand ahead of Prime Day. If you mainly play games on your TV, it comes with a handy gaming hub. This means you don’t have to tackle a tangle of wires to connect your Xbox console, with it instead being powered by cloud technology.

TCL 55QM8B, 55in: Was £692.87, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Benefitting from TCL’s mini-LED technology, this ultra-low reflection screen is ideal if you happen to experience glare or sunlight streaming in through your windows, no matter the time of day or weather. If you happen to be on the lookout for a gaming TV, there’s a Game Master mode that could elevate your entire gaming experience.

Hisense 43 inch VIDAA smart TV 43A6KTUK: Was £429, now £256.15, Amazon.co.uk

( Hisense )

This humble TV takes up the final spot in our guide to the best 4K TVs. It was already our pick for the best budget small-screen 4K TV, and now it’s even cheaper, and much cheaper than you’ll find it at any other retailer.

Amazon Fire TV cube streamer: Was £139.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Though I think there are better options for more general streaming, if you’re a Prime Video subscriber, this is the best way to watch movies and TV. This cube means Amazon TV shows can be streamed in 4K HDR, making for laughably good video and sound quality.

Sonos Ray soundbar: Was £199.99, now £160.55, Amazon.co.uk

( Sonos )

Sonos TV soundbars are notoriously expensive, but this model, our pick for the best budget soundbar, is a little more reasonable. It has 20 per cent off for Amazon Prime Day, saving you £40 on a soundbar we love. Senior tech critic Alex Lee found that “The ray boosted the clarity of people’s speech in films with poor sound mixing, making it easier to understand conversations. This was far better than the speech clarity on our TV’s speakers”.

Aurzen 4K supported smart projector: Was £299.99, now £135.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

There's an impressive 55 per cent off the Aurzen boom 3 smart projector, which comes equipped with speakers and DoIby 3D audio, 1080p resolution, 4K decoding and built-in streaming apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. So you’ll be able to enjoy cinema-quality movie nights at home. It even doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and comes with a one-year replacement, three-year repair service and lifetime tech support.

