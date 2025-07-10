Best Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day, from AirTags to iPads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re more than halfway through Amazon Prime Day 2025 and I’m here to bring you the best Apple deals throughout the four-day event. Whether you’ve been eyeing up a new iPad or Apple Watch, or you’re finally ready to upgrade your iPhone, now’s your chance to save.

Prime Day runs until 11 July and is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, with thousands of exclusive offers for Prime members. Apple discounts don’t come around often, but this is one of the rare moments when you’ll see real price cuts on everything Apple, from AirPods to MacBooks and everything in between.

I’ve been covering Prime Day for close to a decade, so you can trust that I’ll only flag the best bargains of the bunch. I’m rounding up the top Apple deals throughout the day and updating this page as soon as I spot a discount, so you can find the deals that are actually worth your time (and money).

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I specialise in all things tech, with a focus on Apple products. Whether I’m reviewing the latest AirPods or predicting the specs of the next iPhone, I’ve been tracking Apple prices for years. This allows me to spot the best deals from a mile away. If you’re after AirPods at their lowest-ever price, you can count on me to be the first to report on the discount.

The best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are:

Apple iPhone 16e: Was £599, now £594, Amazon.co.uk

Was £599, now £594, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk MacBook Air M4 (2025): Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £284, Amazon.co.uk

Was £329, now £284, Amazon.co.uk Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £799, now £659, Amazon.co.uk

Was £799, now £659, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Reduced to their all-time low price, I’d recommend snapping these up while you can. Praised by tech critic David Phelan, they boast better audio and better active noise cancellation than the AirPods 4. David’s review found that they feature some really neat adaptive audio features that react to your environment in real time. I know all that first-hand, too; these are actually the earbuds I wear every day, and I love that they’re being updated with new features all the time.

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £284, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad has dropped to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s line-up right now and a steal at this price.

MacBook Air M4 (2025): Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re looking to upgrade your laptop this Prime Day, you’ll be pleased to hear that Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Air has been slashed by £150, bringing it down to an all-time low price. In his rave review, tech critic David Phelan found the laptop “Preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light, with battery life that goes on and on”. He also loved the faster processor and improved webcam. It’s really simple; according to David, “this is Apple’s best MacBook Air yet.”

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

I’ve also spotted a discount on the AirPods 4 – Apple’s latest wireless in-ear headphones. Right now, they’re at their lowest ever price on Amazon and you won’t find them this cheap anywhere else. In his review, tech critic, David Phelan, found that the music quality of these headphones was “exemplary”. While the noise cancellation doesn’t quite match that of the AirPods pro 2, “it certainly quells background noise effectively”. This best-ever deal will save you £30.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £799, now £659, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has just been slashed by a huge £150 for Prime Day. In his review, tech critic David Phelan called it “a big chunky wearable that’s perfect for extreme sport enthusiasts,” as it has a two-day battery life that’s perfect for hiking. It boasts a bright 3000-nit display, a sleep apnoea-detection feature to track breathing irregularities over time, and an upgraded S9 processor, making it faster and last longer than other watches. You also get a neat double-tap gesture feature for one-handed control.

Apple Watch series 10, 46mm: Was £429, now £325, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

If you want a more affordable smartwatch from Apple, the series 10 (and its hefty £104 discount) should be at the top of your basket this Amazon Prime Day. Boasting a bigger display and thinner profile than its predecessor, it has health features galore including sleep apnoea monitoring, on-wrist ECGs and a whole host of workout-tracking options. No wonder it earned a full complement of five stars from our Apple expert David Phelan in his Apple Watch series 10 review.

Apple iPhone 16e: Was £699, now £594, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Apple’s all-new budget phone has just received a price cut of more than £100. It’s better than the iPhone SE in every way. In his review, tech critic David Phelan said it's “not an upgraded iPhone SE,” but “an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display.”

Apple iPhone 16: Was £799, now £698, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Looking to save big on the iPhone 16 this Prime Day? The 128GB model has already dipped below £700 thanks to a 13 per cent discount, with similar savings to be found on the larger storage options. In his review of the iPhone 16, tech critic David Phelan praised the smartphone’s “extremely useful camera control, the funky audio options and faster wireless charging.” He added, “feature after feature that you might have expected to be Pro-only is on the iPhone 16,” making it an excellent option if you’d been saving up for one of the pricier models.

Apple AirTag, 4-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This is the lowest price I’ve seen on a pack of four AirTags since Black Friday last year. If you’re like me and constantly losing things, these are a game-changer. In my review, I raved about how you can track your stuff with precise turn-by-turn directions in an augmented-reality environment inside the Find My app. These AirTags are a lifesaver if you ever misplace your wallet or your keys.

Apple pencil pro: Was £129, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon is offering a rare £20 off the Apple pencil pro, which is the brand’s top-of-the-line stylus for the latest iPads. Its squeeze gestures, haptic feedback and double‑tap shortcuts make it ideal for creatives, students, or anyone serious about sketching or note-taking. It's a small discount, but the pencil pro almost never goes on sale, so if you’ve been looking to buy one, now's the time.

Apple Mac mini: Was £599, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you want to upgrade your desktop set-up, there’s a small reduction on the Mac mini desktop computer. It has Apple’s latest M4 chip, and its mini dimensions mean that it’ll slot perfectly into a small home office. It’s a modest price drop of 17 per cent, so we’ll let you know if there are further reductions.

Apple Magic Mouse: Was £79, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A must-have accessory for any Mac or MacBook owner, the Magic Mouse makes working and browsing seamless thanks to its multi-touch surface and optimised foot design. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, so you can throw it in your bag for on-the-go. You can grab it in the Amazon Prime sale for £20 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard: Was £99, now £75, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

There’s £24 off Apple’s magic keyboard in this year’s Prime sale. Its sleek, wireless design offers a comfortable typing experience and the internal battery is said to last around a month between charges. It also includes a USB-C port and a woven USB-C charging cable for quick pairing and power.

Apple AirPods 4 wireless earbuds: Was £129, now £113, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of AirPods at a more affordable price, Amazon is currently offering the entry-level model (without noise cancellation) with a 12 per cent discount. That’s £36 cheaper than the upgraded version (also featured in our roundup), yet you still get up to five hours of listening time, a water-resistant design, voice isolation and a charging case that holds up to 30 hours of power.

