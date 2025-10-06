Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been 10 years since Amazon launched its first Prime Day sale, and in that time, The Independent’s team of deals experts and I have covered every single one. We’ve watched the milk frother craze come and go, seen the rise of the humble air fryer and sifted through more price drops than we can count.

We’re a team of shopping experts, which means we don’t just bring you deals that look good on face value. We’re all about getting you the best value for money, so we only recommend products that we’ve reviewed ourselves and come from brands that we trust. Our team tests hundreds of products year-round, from smartphones, tablets and heated airers to hair tools, mattresses and gadgets from the likes of Apple and Ninja. We know exactly what’s worth adding to your basket, and what isn’t worth your time.

We’re across all the major sales, from Prime Day and Black Friday to Boxing Day and the January sales. We analyse historical pricing data, highlight fake deals and only recommend products that we would happily spend on.

How we’ll help you shop smarter this Prime Day

It can all get a little overwhelming when you're faced with thousands of products, each with a little red “Prime Day” label stapled on, and very few offering any real context around their price history.

After covering every Prime Day since the event launched in 2015, we’ve seen how the sale has changed and how to shop it smarter. The best deals rarely sit on the homepage, and the ones that do are often Amazon-surfaced sponsored tat. Most of the good stuff is hidden deep within the search bar, so if you don’t know what you’re looking for, finding the best discounts will take some digging.

Over the years, we’ve learned which brands consistently deliver real bargains during Amazon Prime Day, and which ones don’t. We know how to spot an all-time low price, and we’ve got the know-how to guide you straight to the deals that actually matter. We’ll be doing exactly that throughout the October Prime Big Deal Days sale.

How we choose which deals to recommend

Before any deal makes it into our round-up, we ask ourselves a series of questions. Is the product any good? Is the discount real? Does the price top other retailers? And, of course, would we buy it ourselves?

If the answer to any of those is no, it doesn’t make the cut. We prioritise products we’ve tested in-house, reviewed first-hand and, importantly, those from brands we trust, such as Apple, Samsung, Shark, Dyson, Ninja, Oral-B, ghd, Sony, Bose, Garmin, Elemis, Simba and others. These are brands we’ve reviewed time and again, so we know their products stand up to scrutiny.

Having covered Prime Day since its launch, we’ve become experts on which products are rarely discounted outside of Prime Day, whether it’s a bestselling piece of tech like the Oura ring, or a premium hair tool such as the Dyson Airwrap. Whether it’s a £30 toothbrush or a £300 smartwatch, we focus on quality, value and real-world performance. Because a good-looking deal from an unknown brand isn’t a good deal if the product breaks three months later.

What makes our Prime Day coverage different?

At The Independent, we don’t just stuff pages full of deals for the sake of it. Our coverage is led by expert reviewers who spend all year testing products hands-on across tech, beauty, home, fitness and more. We hand-pick offers, curate the best of the bunch, and surface only the deals that are genuinely worth your time and money.

We’re not here to overwhelm you with hundreds of links. We just highlight real discounts on products we know and love and want to buy ourselves.

