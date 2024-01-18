Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Over the years, smartphones have changed in lots of ways – getting bigger, offering full-screen design, building in wireless charging, electronic payments, high-quality photography, big storage and access to music and video streaming services. Two things haven’t changed, though: smartphones remain one of the most essential gadgets you can own, and the battery never lasts long enough.

The latest models shoot video good enough for budding movie directors; host almost all your banking apps; offer meaningful additions for people with greater accessibility needs; and can share content between all your devices.

What are your priorities? A display big enough and high-resolution enough to stream movies in pristine quality, good enough that you don’t need a separate tablet? A phone with a processor fast enough that it can optimise your photos instantly, taking great shots even in low light? Or a phone that’s most compatible with what your friends have? Whatever the case may be, we’ve rounded up plenty of great choices, to help you find the best phone for you.

How we tested the best phones

Ease of setup, simplicity of use, and performance with everyday apps has been tested to the full. The smartphone cameras have been checked out in different lighting situations, putting their flagship features to the test for stills and video. We studied how the screen performs: is it effective when you’re watching video, fast enough for playing games or smooth when you’re scrolling through menus? Is the phone solid and reliable, or would the slightest knock banjax it? Above all, we tested how long the battery would last: at least enough for a full day was deemed necessary.

The best phones for 2024 are: