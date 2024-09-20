Best iPhone 16 cases 2024, according to a tech critic

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From clear to ultra-thin and leather options, protect your device with these top-rated iPhone cases
If you’ve just bought a new iPhone, you’ll likely want a case to keep your expensive purchase safe from scratches and dings. So, why not choose one that will make it look even better, or feel extra secure?
Apple has just released four new iPhones in its class of 2024: first, there’s the iPhone 16 and its bigger cousin, the iPhone 16 Plus, then there’s the iPhone 16 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Each will need its own suitable case, as last year’s cases (or any others, for that matter) won’t fit the new models. That’s because there’s a new button called the ‘camera control’ on all the new iPhones. Plus, where the iPhone 15 had a mute/ring switch, the iPhone 16 has an action button. On top of that, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have new dimensions to accommodate displays that are bigger than last year’s models.
So, it’s safe to say you’ll need a new case. The first thing to decide is what style you’d like. There are rugged cases with extra protection, super-slim ones, cases for the back of the phone alone, and wallets that wrap around the front, holding credit cards and cash. You can choose a sleeve to slide the phone out of when it rings, or a back panel that doesn’t even touch the sides of the phone.
Note that the new camera control is a complex button, combining a mechanical press action with a touch-sensitive surface. Most case makers have left a gap for this but a few have designed a clever cover that works with it.
Finally, most cases are MagSafe-compatible, that is, you can charge the iPhone wirelessly without removing the case. Some also have the MagSafe ring of magnets built in, which can help the cases attach to the iPhone more easily. Exceptions include cases that have credit card slots on the back, for instance. Keep scrolling for all the options.
How snug was the fit, we asked, how accessible were the buttons? Could you charge the phone through the case, even wirelessly? Did the case look good? How resilient did it feel? These and other questions are what spurred us on as we tried and tested case after case on the iPhone 16 series.
Mous makes outstandingly good protective cases. The new Mous clarity is noticeably thinner than previous versions (almost a third thinner, the company says), while still offering outstanding drop protection. The corners are subtly raised while the edging on the long sides is lower, so your phone’s protected if it falls but remains comfortable to hold to your face. The company’s bespoke material, AiroShock, is in the corners and the rigid materials of the case, dissipating energy when it falls. There’s a cut-out that gives full access to the camera control, while the surround for the rear cameras stands just proud of the lenses. This case is clear apart from a black MagSafe array, though an iridescent option is also available. The material is designed not to yellow over time, too.
Smartish is based in Austin, Texas, and it makes a wide range of cases and accessories. The wallet slayer has a slot on the back for three cards and a bit of cash – it’s cleverly designed so the cards are securely held but easily removed. It’s a funky case, which is in tune with the company – even the colours have eye-catching names such as ‘black tie affair’ or ‘so jaded’ (pictured). Air pockets in the corners of the case help the iPhone survive when dropped. Because of the gap for credit cards in the back, this case isn’t MagSafe-compatible. Meanwhile, it includes a gap to access camera control.
While it’s true you can’t really go wrong with any product from the wonderful Nomad, the very best products use something called Horween leather, which is impossibly tactile and soft. The folio is a secure fit on the iPhone and even has a magnetic clasp. Don’t want the clasp? It slides out of the case easily, while a gap is included to access camera control. The inside has three card slots and another place for cash. The lining is also leather, making it even more sumptuous. Buttons have a pleasant anodised aluminium cover to them and the bumper ensures the iPhone stays safe, even if you drop it from a height of 8ft.
Burga makes a wide range of cases, and they look great – there are 300 designs to choose from. Once you’ve chosen the pattern you like (the one pictured is called ‘full glam’ and has a sultry liquid wood kind of vibe, but there are many more), you can then choose whether you want a tough MagSafe case. Tough MagSafe is compatible with Apple’s charging system and has a raised buffer that’s 2mm above the display. You could also go for tough, elite or elite MagSafe. All look and feel good and there are thoughtful additions such as a ring holder to attach to the back (£19.95, Burga.com), as well as a gap to access camera control.
If you like to use your iPhone without a case but want some added protection while you’re carting it around, a sleeve can be a brilliant solution. Your phone sits, safe and protected, in the sleeve and then, when the phone rings or you need to check something, you simply slide it out. This case from Harber’s range of highly appealing leather protectors also has a slot for a credit card and a pull tag, so you can pop the case off faster than you can say “is that my phone ringing?”. It’s soft but strong, and has a pleasant feel in the hand. Choose from tan, black, navy or deep brown colourways.
A clear case shows off whichever colour of iPhone you’ve chosen. As this case is made by Apple, it’s no surprise it’s a perfect fit and it has a cover on the camera control. This is cool as, because the new button is part-capacitive touch, it means that, somehow, the button needs to transmit what the capacitive button understands (the electrical field that is the human finger). It does this through a sapphire crystal, coupled to a conductive layer. It works as smoothly as the camera control itself, so you can not only press to take a photo but slide your finger back and forth to zoom, for instance. Unlike some cases, this clear case is clear all over, even the edges, save for the white camera control. It’s shiny and can be a little slippy in the hand.
This case wraps around the edges of the iPhone to protect it and to give an attractive all-leather look to the entire phone, apart from the display. The lip is slightly raised, to protect the screen; the buttons have anodised aluminium covers; and there’s a gap for the camera control. If you’re not drawn to the amazingly soft Horween leather, Nomad also makes this case in regular leather, which is £15 cheaper. Trust us, though, the Horween leather is sensational. Choose from black or rustic brown. The patina changes over time and note that the ring shape from MagSafe can be visible over time.
A super thin case that’s just two-hundredths of an inch thick, it’s no wonder this model almost feels like there’s no case there at all. It doesn’t add any discernible weight and it feels good in the hand. The lip around the front of the display is minimal, so, protection for the display is non-existent – it’s worth investing in a screen protector if you opt for this case. It’s elegant and classy, with accurately manufactured button covers and a gap for the camera control. Some colours are translucent, so the Apple logo shines through, while others, like the handsome ‘jet white’ have a glossy, solid finish.
Another minimalist option is protection that just covers the back of the iPhone, not even the edges. The magnetic leather back uses the same highly tactile Nomad leather as many of Nomad’s other cases but this literally just plonks into place to cover the iPhone’s rear. It’s precisely cut to sit just right and there’s a raised lip to protect the cameras. The leather, as well as being soft, develops a patina over time. It’s attached by a combination of magnets and microsuction, so it stays in place well. Nomad is based in Santa Barbara, California, but its prices include duties and taxes.
Apple’s own cases are solid choices, and we love the tech giant’s clear case, but, for extra protection, the Mous clarity 3.0 is hard to beat. If you lean towards leather, meanwhile, turn to Nomad, whose folio offers a perfect fit and feels great in the hand.
