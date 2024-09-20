Best iPhone 16 cases 2024, according to a tech critic

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’ve just bought a new iPhone, you’ll likely want a case to keep your expensive purchase safe from scratches and dings. So, why not choose one that will make it look even better, or feel extra secure?

Apple has just released four new iPhones in its class of 2024: first, there’s the iPhone 16 and its bigger cousin, the iPhone 16 Plus, then there’s the iPhone 16 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Each will need its own suitable case, as last year’s cases (or any others, for that matter) won’t fit the new models. That’s because there’s a new button called the ‘camera control’ on all the new iPhones. Plus, where the iPhone 15 had a mute/ring switch, the iPhone 16 has an action button. On top of that, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have new dimensions to accommodate displays that are bigger than last year’s models.

So, it’s safe to say you’ll need a new case. The first thing to decide is what style you’d like. There are rugged cases with extra protection, super-slim ones, cases for the back of the phone alone, and wallets that wrap around the front, holding credit cards and cash. You can choose a sleeve to slide the phone out of when it rings, or a back panel that doesn’t even touch the sides of the phone.

Note that the new camera control is a complex button, combining a mechanical press action with a touch-sensitive surface. Most case makers have left a gap for this but a few have designed a clever cover that works with it.

Finally, most cases are MagSafe-compatible, that is, you can charge the iPhone wirelessly without removing the case. Some also have the MagSafe ring of magnets built in, which can help the cases attach to the iPhone more easily. Exceptions include cases that have credit card slots on the back, for instance. Keep scrolling for all the options.

How we tested

open image in gallery Beyond looks, we assessed whether the case impacted ease of use and charging ( David Phelan )

How snug was the fit, we asked, how accessible were the buttons? Could you charge the phone through the case, even wirelessly? Did the case look good? How resilient did it feel? These and other questions are what spurred us on as we tried and tested case after case on the iPhone 16 series.

The best iPhone 16 cases for 2024 are: