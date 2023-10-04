12 best iPhone 15 cases that will protect your tech in style

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 range of Apple’s iPhones is the iPhone 15 series. That’s four phones; iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although the displays are the same size on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (6.1 inches) and those of the 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max also match each other at 6.7 inches, there are enough differences to mean that each phone has its own unique case. Oh, and if you’re upgrading from a previous iPhone, the old cases won’t fit, either.

In other words, when you choose your case, make sure you’re choosing the right one. You’ll need one unless you’re very brave: something that costs at least £799, or a lot more if you choose the top-of-the-range Pro Max, and is easily dropped, benefits from protection. Better now than five seconds after it’s toppled from your hand.

There are lots of different case types, from wraparound folios to a sleeve that you take off when calls come in, or a protector for the back of the phone only. Back coverings come in different patterns and materials and clear options are also available which may appeal if you want to show off the colour of your new iPhone.

For the first year, there’s no leather case by Apple, which says the carbon footprint is too high. For leather cases, you need to look at other brands. There’s a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone, called MagSafe, meaning the iPhone snaps effectively to a MagSafe wireless charging pad. Matching magnets in MagSafe cases hold the case in place securely.

How we tested

A selection of the best iPhone 15 cases that we tested (David Phelan)

With a phone case, you want a snug, perfect fit. How well do the buttons work through the coverings in the case, we asked, and how comfortable were those buttons to press? Did the case wear out quickly, or did the clear case yellow unattractively? All cases offer some level of protection and we checked out where that rated between minimal or significant, too.

The best iPhone 15 cases for 2023 are: