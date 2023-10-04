Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has revealed the Pixel Watch 2 at its annual Made by Google event in New York. The newly upgraded smartwatch launches on 12 October and pre-orders are open now.

The Pixel Watch 2 is the successor to last year’s debut smartwatch from Google, and, as expected, it’s not a radical departure from the original in terms of shape and design – Google is unlikely to chop and change as it finds its feet in the wearable space.

That means the Pixel Watch 2 features the same classic round face, curved glass and rotating physical crown. It still comes in one size, has an array of health and fitness sensors powered by Fitbit, and a bunch of helpful assistant features powered by Google.

The basic version of the Pixel Watch 2 costs £349, while the LTE model (which can connect to mobile networks without needing your phone nearby) costs £399. That’s a modest price increase of £10 and £20, respectively, since the original watch launched.

If you’re feeling in an upgrade-y sort of mood, keep in mind Google is bundling a free Pixel Watch 2 with every Pixel 8 Pro between now and 12 October, so it could be worth taking advantage of the pre-order offer while you can.

Size: 41mm

41mm Weight: 31g

31g Display: 320ppi AMOLED display

So, what’s actually new with the Pixel Watch 2? From the outside, very little but, under the hood, Google’s new wearable gets a performance upgrade, thanks to a new quad-core processor and co-processor.

Poor battery life was a big concern with the original Pixel Watch. This year, Google claims to have “significantly improved” the battery performance on the Pixel Watch 2, promising 24 hours of charge while using the always-on display. The watch can also be fully charged in 75 minutes.

On top of the full set of sensors found in last year’s watch, the Pixel Watch 2 is getting the same body response and skin-temperature sensors found in the top-end Fitbit Sense 2. These enable Fitbit’s stress management features, which spot unexpected spikes and fluctuations in your vital signs and allow you to identify and avoid triggers in your environment – whether that’s a bump in the night or that extra shot of espresso in your flat white.

(Google)

Google is also adding a few new safety features to the Pixel Watch 2. You can set a safety check timer, which begins sharing your real-time location with emergency contacts if you don’t respond to a prompt when the timer expires. You can also now store and display essential medical information such as blood type, medical conditions and allergies on the watch.

Like the original, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium included, which expands the regular Fitbit app’s offering to include more personalised insights and workout plans. There are four colour combinations to choose from and a slightly expanded selection of accessories, including an active sports band and a rather fetching slim metal band.

As soon as we actually get the thing on our wrist, we’ll have more on the Pixel Watch 2 in our full review.

