Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at its annual Made by Google event, revealing new details while confirming many of the rumours already circulating about the latest pair of flagship Android devices.

Both phones launch on 12 October and are available to pre-order in the UK now. Google will throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones with every Pixel 8 pre-order, while those who order the Pixel 8 Pro will get the newly announced Pixel Watch 2 for free.

Big upgrades include the introduction of the new Tensor G3 chip, which Google says is built for “on-device machine learning” and has been designed in collaboration with DeepMind, the tech giant’s London-based artificial intelligence research lab.

We’re also getting brighter screens, improved camera hardware and a whole new set of picture-editing features powered by Google AI. The bigger Pixel 8 Pro ditches the curved display in favour of a flatscreen, more similar to the iPhone, while the Pixel 8 shrinks from 6.3in to 6.2in.

Both Pixel phones will also receive an impressive seven years of software and security updates, meaning your new phone could, in theory, be by your side until 2030.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: From £699/£999, Google.com

The Pixel 8 in rose (left) and the Pixel 8 Pro in bay (Google)

Screen size: 6.2in / 6.7in

6.2in / 6.7in Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Weight: 187g / 213g

187g / 213g Processor: Tensor G3

Tensor G3 Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (Pro only), 1TB (Pro only)

128GB, 256GB, 512GB (Pro only), 1TB (Pro only) Rear cameras (Pixel 8): 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide

50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide Rear cameras (Pixel 8 Pro): 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto

50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto Front camera: 10.5MP

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro screens

Measuring 6.2in, corner to corner, the Pixel 8 is a little smaller than last year’s phone. The OLED display is 42 per cent brighter and gets an upgrade to the same super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate found in the Pro device.

On the Pixel 8 Pro, we’re getting another 6.7in display, this time with a 2,400 nits peak brightness. That’s the brightest screen on any Pixel, and brighter than the iPhone 15 Pro, which should make the display perform well in bright and sunny outdoor conditions.

Like the Pixel 7 Pro, the new Pixel 8 Pro has a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. That means it can update the display as little as once per second when nothing is moving on the screen, conserving battery life and enabling a more efficient always-on display.

The Pixel 8 in rose (Google)

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cameras

The Tensor G3 chip will power some significant camera upgrades over last year’s devices. Interestingly, Google says it’s also taking advantage of its vast array of data centres to enable what it calls Video Boost on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Video Boost uploads your video to the cloud to apply advanced processing effects not possible on mobile alone. As a result, you’ll get the Pixel’s excellent “night sight” photography mode and full HDR+ image processing applied across 4K video at 30 frames per second. The feature will launch later this year.

Cloud-based trickery aside, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro both get a new 50MP main camera with 21 per cent more light sensitivity than last year’s phone.

The Pixel 8 Pro in obsidian (Google)

The Pixel 8 can now use autofocus on its 12MP ultra-wide lens, meaning the previously Pro-exclusive macro mode is now enabled on the cheaper device.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro features all-new camera hardware. As well as the 50MP main lens we’ve mentioned, it gets a new 48MP ultra-wide lens capable of taking macro shots from less than 2cm away from your subject. A new 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom promises better zoomed-in shots in low-light conditions, too.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also getting Pro Controls, allowing anyone who needs it to shoot in RAW and manually adjust things like shutter speeds, ISO and focus.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro magic editor

There’s also the headline-grabbing “best take” camera feature, designed to make everyone in your picture look their best, and described by some critics as “a little bit creepy”.

At the touch of a button, both phones can edit your photos so your subjects are all facing the camera, open up their eyes if they are blinking, or turn their heads to face the camera if they are looking away. It achieves this by combining alternative shots from just before and after you took the picture.

The Pixel 8 Pro in porcelain (Google)

Google Pixel 8 Pro object temperature sensor

Exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro is the object temperature sensor. Point the phone at an object, such as your drink or a pan of boiling water, tell the phone what material you’re measuring, and it gives you a readout of the object’s temperature.

We’re still not sure exactly why this might be useful, but if you’ve ever wondered how hot or cold something is, you can finally rest easy. It’s also worth noting this isn’t a thermal imaging camera, so presumably it has limited practical application for things such as DIY and home insulation.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro Price

The most striking difference this year might be the price. The more powerful Pixel 8 Pro now costs £999 – that’s a £150 increase over last year’s Pixel 7 Pro – bringing Google’s flagship in line with the iPhone 15 Pro. The smaller Pixel 8 now costs £699 – a £100 increase on the Pixel 7.

The 8 Pro will set you back almost £1,000 (Google)

The verdict: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The new flat display of the Pixel 8 Pro should help it stand out in the series, but setting aside the oddity of that temperature sensor, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro look to be marginal refinements of Google’s excellent duo of Android flagships.

Until we’ve had time to test the devices, we can’t say whether the new Tensor G3 chip and camera improvements are worth the upgrade from last year’s Pixel 7 phones, but they’re certainly exciting for camera buffs.

Though it won’t be available at launch, Google’s decision to use its vast cloud computing powers to enable off-device video processing is particularly interesting. We look forward to putting it through its paces in our full review.

