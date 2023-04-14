Jump to content

The best Android phones in 2023: Fast, cheap or folding, take your pick

Android offers a far wider range of options when it comes to choosing your next phone

Steve Hogarty
Friday 14 April 2023 17:41
<p>Our top picks include premium handsets from Samsung as well as budget-friendly devices </p>

Our top picks include premium handsets from Samsung as well as budget-friendly devices

(iStock/The Independent)

With a comfortable 50 per cent share in western markets, Apple is still by far the dominant player when it comes to mobile phones – but the best Android phones offer a serious alternative to buying an iPhone in 2023.

Built around the Google-developed mobile operating system, Android phones come in a much wider range of shapes, sizes, form factors, and prices than the current market leader.

You can find a superfast iPhone-killer such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can choose a fully Google-integrated phone such as the Pixel 7 Pro. There are phones that fold in half, phones for less than £200, and weird, flashy phones, such as the Nothing phone (1).

Choice is the biggest benefit when opting for an Android phone, and the best Android phone for you is the one that has exactly the features you want. Whether you’re after a phone with a built-in stylus, one with a cutting-edge camera, or one that won’t break the bank, you’re likely to find something that ticks every box.

How we tested

We test all of the most popular new phones here at IndyBest, primarily by swapping them out for our everyday devices and using them as we usually would, paying close attention to how they coped with basic tasks such as messaging, listening to music and podcasts, and scrolling through social media feeds.

We also put them through more rigorous testing processes, using the camera in challenging lighting conditions, running YouTube videos around the clock to track battery performance, and running high-performance apps and benchmarking tools to stress the CPU and test for slowdown and lagginess.

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • Best: Overall
  • Screen size: 6.1in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 146.3mm x 70.9mm x 7.6mm
  • Weight: 168g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 12MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • RAM: 8GB

The newest flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 offers cutting-edge specifications, a best-in-class display and an excellent all-round camera, all contained within a stylish and premium chassis.

The larger S23 plus (£1,049, Amazon.co.uk) offers a bigger screen, but the standard S23 is basically the same device in a scaled-down format. It’s ideal for smaller hands or for people who prefer a more compact phone, and features the latest in biometric security such as facial recognition and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung is known for its high-quality phone displays and the Galaxy S23 doesn’t disappoint. It has a bright and vivid 6.1in AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, making it a great device for watching entertainment on the go.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • Best: For performance
  • Screen size: 6.8in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 163.4mm x 78.1mm x 8.9mm
  • Weight: 234g
  • Camera (rear): 200MP wide, 2x 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 12MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 1TB
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB

The Galaxy S23 Ultra pulls out all of the stops. It’s the best phone Samsung has ever made and the best Android phone money can buy. Costing more than £1,000, it’s a beast and features a stunning 6.8in AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the slim and lightweight S-pen stylus, which slides into an enclosure at the bottom of the device, sitting flush with the frame when stowed away. It lets you quickly take notes on the lock screen, and its accurate and speedy handwriting recogition converts your notes into text.

On top of all that, this year’s phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is new for the UK version of the device. The camera packs a new 200MP sensor and improved telephoto performance, and produces some of the best photography you’ll find of any smartphone.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review



Google Pixel 7

  • Best: Pixel phone
  • Screen size: 6.3in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 155.6mm x 73.2mm x 8.7mm
  • Weight: 197g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 10.8MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • RAM: 8GB

The latest flagship phone from Google, the Pixel 7 builds on everything that made last year’s Pixel phones great. It’s built to work hand-in-glove with the search giant’s suite of apps – the likes of Gmail, Google Maps, Google Calendar and Google Drive – as well as the same Google Assistant that might already by running your smart home.

The Pixel 7 introduces a more refined design, the next-generation Tensor G2 chip, improved features and a bright OLED screen. It also runs on the best and most seamless version of Android you’ll find. There are no unwanted third-party apps hanging around, and your Google login is the only one you need to access all of the phone’s features.

The camera is also one of the best of any phone we’ve tested. It takes great shots in light and dark conditions, and clever software features let you automatically delete objects and people from your photos, just by tapping on them.

Read our full Google Pixel 7 review



Samsung Galaxy A54

  • Best: Budget Android phone
  • Screen size: 6.4in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 158.2mm x 76.7mm x 8.2mm
  • Weight: 202g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro
  • Camera (front): 32MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB

Best known for producing flagship premium devices at the top-end of the price spectrum, Samsung also makes some of the best budget and mid-range smartphones you can buy.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 not only sports a stylish design but is excellent value for money. It includes high-spec features, such as a great-looking AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a camera array that runs rings around other phones at this price.

To keep the price down, the Galaxy A54 runs on a relatively slow processor with poor battery efficiency, so performance and battery life take a small hit compared with pricier Galaxy phones. Overall, however, this is an attractive and affordable phone at an unbeatable price.



Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4

  • Best: For business
  • Screen size: 7.6in and 6.2in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 155.1mm x 130.1mm x 6.3mm (unfolded)
  • Weight: 263g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 4MP (unfolded), 10MP (folded)
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • RAM: 12GB

The best folding phone you can get, the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 is still very much a phone for phone enthusiasts. Starting at £1,649, it’s more expensive than the most expensive iPhone, but it offers fast, tablet-quality performance in a truly remarkable folding form-factor.

Like the smaller and more affordable Galaxy Z flip 4 (£999, Samsung.com), the new phone is a refinement of last year’s device, rather than a generational upgrade. The camera is as capable as that found in the Galaxy S23, and the flexible 7.6in inner display and front-facing 6.2in outer display look sharp, can reach a silky smooth 120Hz refresh speed, and offer rich contrast, thanks to the AMOLED panels in play.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 review



Google Pixel 7 pro

  • Best: For photography
  • Screen size: 6.7in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 162.9mm x 76.6mm x 8.9mm
  • Weight: 212g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 10.8MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB

The pro version of the Google Pixel 7 differs from the regular version in a couple of ways. Most noticeably it’s bigger, with a 6.7in screen compared with the smaller phone’s 6.3in screen.

The refresh rate is also faster at 120Hz versus 90Hz, meaning on-screen animations look very slightly smoother and more responsive. More RAM also helps things feel speedier, and a larger battery is included to help power the screen.

The other notable improvement is the 48MP telephoto camera, which enables better long-distance photography and improved overall picture quality when zoomed in.

Read our full Google Pixel 7 pro review



Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4

  • Best: Folding phone
  • Screen size: 6.7in and 1.9in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 165.2mm x 71.9mm x 6.9mm (unfolded)
  • Weight: 187g
  • Camera (rear): 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 10MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • RAM: 8GB

If the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 is a productivity-centric device, the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 is all about fun. Instead of folding from side to side like a book, it folds top to bottom like a clamshell, meaning it forms a neat little compact square when closed.

The outer side has a small screen for glancing at notifications, while the 6.7in flexible inside screen is big and tall enough to use comfortably. You can also half-open the screen, like a tiny laptop, for hands-free video calling.

At £999, it’s still a premium-priced device, and you’ll find better camera performance and faster processors on cheaper phones. But if the folding form-factor has grabbed your attention, the Galaxy Z flip 4 won’t disappoint.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 review



Nothing phone (1)

  • Best: For style
  • Screen size: 6.5in
  • Screen type: OLED
  • Dimensions: 159.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.3mm
  • Weight: 193g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 50MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 16MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB

We love a phone that catches attention, and the Nothing phone (1) does exactly that. Whether it’s sitting on a table and flashing aggressively like an alien spaceship coming in to land, or it’s making sounds like a Yamaha keyboard falling down the stairs, the phone will never fail to elicit a “what the actual hell is that?” from friends, family and concerned bystanders.

But beyond the pomp and hype of the phone’s big launch, and looking past the novelty glyph interface, the Nothing phone (1) is a perfectly decent mid-range Android phone with a great design and a premium finish. Proof that affordable needn’t mean boring, it’s perhaps the most exciting cheap phone we’ve ever tested.

Read our full Nothing phone (1) review



OnePlus 11

  • Best: Mid-range Android phone
  • Screen size: 6.7in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 163.1mm x 74.1mm x 8.5mm
  • Weight: 205g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 32MP telephoto, 48MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 16MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB

OnePlus entered the market as a trendy challenger brand, producing superbly built and highly refined Android phones at a fraction of the cost of the big-name flagships.

Since then, OnePlus has moved towards the mainstream, making premium phones with big price tags to match, but the OnePlus 11 is a small return to form for the Chinese manufacturer. It’s a mid-price 5G Android phone running on a clean and streamlined version of the operating system, with a decent camera, a brilliant 120Hz screen and top-end performance.



Google Pixel 6a

  • Best: Cheap Google phone
  • Screen size: 6.1in
  • Screen type: OLED
  • Dimensions: 152.2mm x 71.8mm x 8.9mm
  • Weight: 178g
  • Camera (rear): 12.2MP wide, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 8MP
  • Storage: 128GB
  • RAM: 6GB

If you want a clean Google experience on a budget smartphone, the Pixel 6a is the cheapest phone it still makes. Costing less than £400, the Pixel 6a is a scaled-back version of the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro, and a full generation behind the newest Pixel 7 phones.

However, you still get most of the software features that make the more expensive phones great. You get the customisable Material You interface, a host of clever photo-editing features, adaptive battery life and Google Assistant smarts, all packed into a 5G phone powered by the same Tensor chip as its larger siblings.

Read our full Google Pixel 6a review



Xiaomi 13

  • Best: Xiaomi phone
  • Screen size: 6.3in
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Dimensions: 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.0mm
  • Weight: 185g
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 32MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB

From the design of the device to the marketing, the newest phone from Xiaomi could easily be mistaken for an iPhone. Thankfully, the imitation is more than just skin-deep: the Xiaomi 13 is a stylish Android handset featuring decent battery life, and a rich and colourful 6.3in OLED display running at 120Hz.

The screen’s maximum brightness of 1,900 nits means its clearly viewable even in direct sunlight, while the Leica-branded camera array with a 3.2x optical zoom produces great photography in a range of lighting conditions.



The verdict: Android phones

Our pick of the best Android phone in 2023 is the Samsung Galaxy S23. One of few phones that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the iPhone 14 in terms of overall build quality, the Galaxy S23 (and the scaled-up Galaxy S23 plus) is a smart, stylish, fast and great-looking device with exceptional all-round performance at a reasonable price.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 7 is a showcase of everything an Android phone can be, with a streamlined interface and an effortless user experience to match Apple’s.

Want more tech inspiration? Check out our list of the best laptops

