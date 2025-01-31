Jump to content
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: AI here, there and everywhere

The performance is ‘very impressive’

David Phelan
Technology critic
Friday 31 January 2025 20:08 GMT
Slightly narrower, and with curved sides, updates to the design are subtle, but look good
Slightly narrower, and with curved sides, updates to the design are subtle, but look good (The Independent)

Samsung’s smartphones dominate the market when it comes to Android handsets, so, the release of the brand’s flagship phones is always of interest. The current cadence is the release of folding phones in the autumn, with the Galaxy Z series and the Galaxy S series in the spring.

The latest models, which were just announced and are on sale from 7 February, are the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and, the one I’ll focus on here, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As the name implies, it’s top of the range, with more cameras, a bigger battery and a fancier design than the rest of the range. Oh, and the highest price tag, of course.

Upping the game every year can be a challenge for phone manufacturers, so, the freshness this year comes from a tweak in the design, an upgraded camera system and the second-generation of AI, which Samsung calls Galaxy Intelligence. It was noticeable at the keynote that Samsung focused on software as much as hardware.

Read on for my full review and verdict on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

How I tested

I’ve been testing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra since it was unveiled. In the time I’ve had it, I’ve looked at how easy it is to set up, how comfortable is it in the hand, how good the screen looks (complete with its new narrower bezels), and how useful the integrated stylus (the S pen) is. I’ve also checked out the new AI features, clocked how fast the phone is, and, of course, measured how long the battery lasts.

Why you can trust us

David Phelan is The Independent’s technology critic, who covers everything from interviewing major players in the industry to writing IndyBest reviews and other articles. Having worked for the title since 1997, David has an abundance of experience when it comes to bringing you insightful, honest reviews of all the latest gadgets and devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung galaxy s25 ultra IndyBest first look review
  • Display: 6.9in Full HD AMOLED, 120Hz
  • CPU: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Size: 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm
  • Main cameras: 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP and 50MP telephoto
  • Selfie camera: 12MP
  • Why we love it
    • Snappy design
    • Big, rich display
    • Fast performance
  • Take note
    • Too big for some hands
    • Not cheap

Design and display

This phone uses the familiar, and attractive, Samsung Galaxy industrial design. You’d know it was a Galaxy without the Samsung label on the back. In other words, it’s polished, classy and slick. What’s new this year is the introduction of rounded corners instead of the square edges on the S24 Ultra. This makes for a more inviting, softer look, although, the difference is subtle.

The new shape replaces the curved edges of last year’s model with flat sides here. You’d think that would make the phone less comfortable in the hand but, while it’s true the edges are sharper, Samsung has made the phone slightly narrower, so it’s an easier fit. As with all large-screen phones, it’s worth trying in your hand first, if you have smaller mitts.

Samsung S25 ultra review
The silverblue colourway glints blue in certain lights (David Phelan)

The overall dimensions aren’t very different from last year’s S24 Ultra but they also contribute to a better feel in the hand: the phone is 0.5mm taller, but 1.4mm narrower and 0.4mm thinner from front to back. These small changes combine to create a better-handling phone. Though, of course, if you put your phone in a case, as most of us do, that slimness is slightly muted.

The newly shrunken bezels mean Samsung has been able to put a bigger display into roughly the same size phone: it’s 6.9in against last year’s 6.8in. This isn’t a massive increase but extra screen real estate, with no extra hand-stretching is always welcome.

Meanwhile, the display itself is terrific. It’s pin-sharp and bright (up to 2,600 nits) with a fast refresh rate that varies from 1-120Hz. This means that everything you do is buttery-smooth but, when you’re looking at static content, it scales the refresh rate down, to save battery life.

It also has impressively low reflectivity, which makes it easier to see in even the brightest light. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which Samsung says can survive a drop of 2m or more onto concrete.

The phone comes in new colours, all touching on the fact that, like last year, Samsung has appointed the phone with a titanium frame to make it strong but light: titanium silverblue, titanium black, titanium whitesilver and titanium grey. I tested silverblue, which has a delicate, subtle feel to it, that glints blue in certain lights.

Cameras

There are more cameras on the S25 Ultra than other Samsung phones. The main camera retains the 200MP resolution from last year’s models, but there’s an all-new ultra-wide camera, now with 50MP resolution. This camera is the one that’s used for super-close macro images, and these are remarkable: however close you get to your subject, it's possible to see it in sharp focus.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras
A new camera achieves remarkable super-close macro images (David Phelan)

Then there’s the telephoto camera – or, rather, two of them. There’s a 50MP telephoto, which is the equivalent of 5x the main lens, though it can also take 10x shots without any digital zoom, by cropping into the central area. There’s also a 10MP telephoto, which has a focal length the equivalent of 3x the wide camera, which is often the ideal amount of zoom. They work together seamlessly.

One of the features of last year’s software has been expanded, too – this is the smooth zoom slider, which makes it easy to effortlessly zoom in and out. It was previously restricted to pro settings but now it’s accessible to everyone and it’s great for those videos that need a bit more of a professional touch.

There’s also something called ‘virtual aperture’, which uses software to mimic adjusting the aperture as though you were using an SLR camera. It’s effective and enjoyable, although, Samsung’s automatic settings do a tremendous job that most people will be happy with.

Samsung’s cameras have consistently been strong, with uniformly good performance across all lenses and from features such as portrait mode through to macro. Whatever you need the camera to do, it can deliver.

Software

The combination of second-generation Galaxy Intelligence and collaboration with Google is powerful. It means you can use Google’s Gemini as your AI assistant, enabling you to do several things at once. You can ask it to find exactly the kind of restaurant you need, even down to whether it has seating outside, and it can draft a text message so you can tell your friend you’ve found the ideal spot. This capability is also available on other phones (even the iPhone) but it is embedded well here. You can even activate Gemini through a long press of the power button.

Samsung’s own assistant, Bixby, is also still here, but you may find Gemini is the one you use most.

Google’s excellent ‘circle to search’ feature has been enhanced, so you can draw around more elements on the screen to find out information, whether you’re looking at a place, an object or a piece of art, say.

Improvements to AI have meant it’s possible to talk to the phone in a more natural, conversational way, whether you’re looking for a very specific photo in your gallery or want to effortlessly find a sporting fixture and easily add it to your calendar.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra display
The now bar tells you things without you having to ask (David Phelan)

Samsung’s own AI features first appeared this time last year, including interpreter (which translates speech in near-real time), and transcript assist, which turns calls and recordings into text. New additions include writing assist, which helps you summarise or format notes.

Key to the AI upgrades is the ‘now brief’, which presents information on the lock screen in something called the now bar. This lozenge-shaped panel aims to give you details before you even ask for them. It can stack items, so a timer and a voice recorder can both be live at the same time. It can also do things such as tell you you should leave the house shortly to be on time for your next appointment. It’s similar to Apple’s dynamic island on the iPhone and it works well: I love it.

Performance

Samsung partnered with Qualcomm to design a bespoke version of its latest processor to create the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Qualcomm has also been integral to delivering wifi and 5G to the phone, plus Snapdragon Satellite, which enables users to send and receive messages via satellite. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series features the first gadgets to be able to use this feature – though other phones have similar capabilities.

Whatever the silicon, the performance here is very impressive. Everything happens fast, with no waiting or lag, not even for the shutter to snap in the camera. Performance is outstanding.

Battery life

With the same battery size as last year’s S24 Ultra, the new phone has battery life that matches the 2024 model. That means a full day and more so that battery anxiety need not trouble you. You still need to charge on a nightly basis, because it won’t last two full days otherwise, but this is still a strong battery offering.

  1.  £1,249 from Samsung.com
Prices may vary
Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra contract deals

  • Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) with 10GB of data: £41.99 per month, £149 up front, Idmobile.co.uk
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB) with 100GB data: £39.99 per month, £229 up front, E2save.com
  • Galaxy S25 (512GB) with unlimited data: £92.50 per month, £30 up front, EE.co.uk

The verdict: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Though it doesn’t look radically different from last year’s S24 Ultra, the design has been subtly but pleasingly adjusted. The cameras are better, the battery continues to be excellent but, above all, this is a phone that is all about the software, delivering strong performance across the device, and with neat new features and interfaces that make using the phone easier and more productive.

If you have last year’s phone, you may not feel you need to upgrade, but for anyone with a Galaxy S23 series or earlier, there’s plenty new to enjoy.

Pre-orders are live now. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra costs from £1,249, and the phone will be generally available from 7 February.

