The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Powerful AI features shine

The first smartphone to truly take advantage of AI, Google’s latest Pixel feels like something new

Steve Hogarty
Tech writer
Thursday 22 August 2024 10:42 BST
The Pixel 9 Pro is available in two sizes – the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL is identical besides the bigger screen and battery
The Pixel 9 Pro is available in two sizes – the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL is identical besides the bigger screen and battery (The Independent / Steve Hogarty)

Google has repeatedly pitched each new generation of Pixel phone as a smart assistant in your pocket, a futuristic virtual buddy that takes the pain out of everyday tasks. The Pixel 8 came close to living up to that vision, but the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro feel like we’re finally approaching the shimmering reality that Google’s been promising for years.

That’s because it’s the first Pixel phone to have been entirely developed with Gemini in mind. Google’s AI model is at the core of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, a powerful chatbot and virtual assistant that plugs into your Google apps to not only bring you personalised and human-like responses but to carry out tasks on your behalf.

You’d be forgiven for feeling jaded about these kinds of wild AI promises. Investment in AI is off the charts, but practical applications for the technology have yet to materialise for the average person. The sum total of Microsoft’s efforts in the space basically amounted to a fancier version of MS Paint in its newest laptops.

So temper your expectations. The Pixel 9 is a truly brilliant phone, the best phone Google has made. Gemini is truly impressive when it works, effortlessly pulling information from your emails and documents, summarising videos and PDFs, writing entire emails and holding natural back-and-forth conversations on topics you’re interested in learning more about. But it’s still an imperfect assistant at launch, and it’s easy to quickly run into limitations, like its inability to “see” or interact with the non-Google apps you might use the most, such as WhatsApp.

As heavily tied to the Pixel 9 as it is, Gemini is its own product which will develop and improve over time. The phone itself offers a raft of hardware and design improvements over previous devices, alongside a bunch of exclusive software features enabled by Google’s broader artificial intelligence tech, like powerful photo editing tools and improved photography.

How we tested

The new Pixel devices are the first phones to take advantage of artificial intelligence in a way that doesn’t feel trivial
The new Pixel devices are the first phones to take advantage of artificial intelligence in a way that doesn’t feel trivial (Steve Hogarty)

We’ve been testing the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL since it was announced on 13 August, putting it through its paces as our daily driver. We paid close attention to the new Gemini features, build quality and improved camera and video capabilities in a range of lighting conditions. Here’s what we thought.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

google pixel 9
  • Best: Pixel phone
  • Screen size: 6.3in (Pro) / 6.8in (Pro XL)
  • Screen type: 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED at 486 PPI
  • Brightness: 3,000 nits
  • Refresh rate: 1-120Hz
  • Weight: 221g
  • Dimensions: 162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm
  • Processor: Tensor G4
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP main, 48MP ultrawode, 48MP telephoto
  • Selfie camera: 42MP
  • Why we love it
    • Pixel camera is exceptional
    • Genuinely useful AI features
    • Fast Tensor G4 chip
    • Seven years of updates
    • Fun photo editing tools
  • Take note
    • More expensive than last year’s Pixel
  1.  £1,099 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are the first phones to take advantage of artificial intelligence in a way that doesn’t feel trivial. Gemini is definitely still a work in progress, and while it’s not reliable enough that you’d trust it to run your business, the AI model’s rapidly evolving ability to integrate with more and more Google apps means it can respond with meaningful and useful answers.

Most of the time, at least. The AI is still prone to making stuff up, only occasionally, but often enough that you’ll want to double-check its answers, which undermines the time-saving benefits of using it for many serious tasks.

But look past the flashy Gemini chatbot tricks and you’ll find a fundamentally impressive piece of underlying hardware, one where artificial intelligence has been used to enable things like advanced photo editing at a touch, near-instant transcription and formatting of meeting notes, the ability to summarise phone calls and search for and recall important information from screenshots.

All this on top of the Pixel’s already excellent camera hardware, the best and slickest Android experience you can find, plus seven years of software updates, security and support. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is naturally the best phone Google’s ever made, and certainly the most interesting new phone in recent memory.

