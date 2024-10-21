Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Soft and cosy, cashmere jumpers are worthwhile investments for your autumn and winter wardrobe
As temperatures start to drop, it’s time to pack away the shorts and sandals, and reach for cosy jumpers and coats instead. When it comes to staying stylish while keeping the chill at bay, the best men’s cashmere jumpers have you covered.
Cashmere is a type of wool that comes from certain breeds of goat. When the goats begin shedding after the colder months, their ultra-soft downy wool is brushed off, collected and used to make cashmere yarn. The often labour-intensive practice of gathering this coveted soft wool means cashmere knits can come with hefty price tags. Often the price is justified, though – especially if the cashmere is obtained in a way that minimises impact on the goats and the environment. The best cashmere jumper producers will be transparent and open about their practices, too.
Clothing made from cashmere should be seen as investment pieces for your wardrobe. They may be pricey but their high quality means that, with the proper care, they will last for years and years. It’s worth noting that, because of cashmere’s soft, delicate fibres, these knits normally can’t be washed in a washing machine, or tumble dried.
If you want to treat yourself to some new winter-wardrobe staples, keep scrolling for our pick of the best men’s cashmere jumpers on the market.
Softness is one of the most important aspects of cashmere, so, our tester made sure to try each knit on bare skin, as well as checking if they were comfortable when layered over T-shirts and under coats. Our reviewer washed all the knits to make sure they held up when life’s spills and stains appeared. He also made sure pieces offered good value for money, with price tags reflective of the quality on offer.
Aligned to the UN’s goals for sustainability, Everlane’s mission is to keep the planet clean and cool, while paying fair living wages to the people invovled in the creation of its garments. What’s not to love? We have reviewed quite a few pieces from Everlane and they are always of good quality, too.
The brand creates simple, effective designs, and this cashmere V-neck sweater is a great staple for cold weather. The cashmere is partly recycled and certified by The Good Cashmere Standard, however, it’s not the softest cashmere we’ve felt. Still, it is comfortable, and we’ve found ourselves layering it with countless outfits. The cuffs and hem feel thick and sturdy, keeping out the cold, while the fit is on the slim side, so, it’s perfect for donning under a big winter coat.
With autumn comes Uniqlo’s latest cashmere range, and, if you’re looking for an easy-wearing, soft jumper that offers good value for money, you can’t go wrong here.
This knit comes in a veritable rainbow of colourways and is perfect for throwing on with any outfit, for a simple yet stylish winter look. Despite this crew-neck design being at the less pricey end when it comes to cashmere jumpers, we have no complaints about the quality – there was hardly any pilling during testing, even after several washes. The label advises hand washing but we found the jumper holds up after machine washing on a wool cycle – we’re all for an easy life.
Another great option for less than £100, Marks and Spencer’s pure cashmere jumper is soft, has a great regular fit for layering, and isn’t too long in the body. We found this knit to be warm and comfortable enough to wear without a T-shirt, too.
One of the best features of this cashmere jumper is it’s machine washable up to 40C. We found zero pilling after doing so. There are 14 colours to choose from but we love the deep navy, the chocolate and the dark red for full autumnal vibes.
Cool knits are the raison d’être of French cashmere brand Tricot, and we can’t get enough of this V-neck. We tested the purple version and found it to be very wearable. The unisex jumper is very soft – you could easily wear it without a T-shirt underneath but it looks great layered over a white tee, too.
It’s slouchy, comfy and easy to throw on, plus the brand is committed to working with 65 per cent recycled cashmere for its knits and accessories. Keep an eye out on restocks of the colour of your choice, as these go quickly.
Soft Goat has been creating cool, fashion-forward cashmere jumpers and accessories for men and women since launching in 2011, describing its creations as “investment pieces”.
This knit is made of extremely soft brushed cashmere. The brushing adds texture and visual interest to an otherwise simple design. At first, there was some fibre shedding but this stopped after a few wears and this piece quickly became our essential for elevating our boring winter outfits. As with many cashmere items, this one’s hand wash only, up to 30C.
This Kiltane cashmere jumper is one of the softest we tested. The Edinburgh-based brand is known for its cashmere for men and women – there are lots of unisex styles available.
The cut is relaxed, the shoulder is slightly dropped, and there are 11 colourways to choose from – from versatile everyday grey to a rich red for festive vibes. It’s the perfect pick for when you want something elevated and warm on chillier days.
With ribbing detail around the neck, cuff and hem, this cashmere sweater from Swedish brand Asket is made from 97 per cent recycled materials. It incorporates 3 per cent wool, to add durability and density, and it definitely feels strong compared with some other cashmere jumpers we’ve tested. Even after wearing this one for weeks, we found there was no warping or stretching. The cut is regular to slim, with a longer body, which isn’t our tester’s favourite cut but it makes for good layering.
The brand doesn’t conform to seasons but instead keeps a capsule of essentials for men, so, you know these are well-thought-out pieces. There is full transparency when it comes to where materials come from, too – the cashmere is from ‘post consumer’ sources, so, there is less impact on the environment.
Most cashmere jumpers require hand washing or dry cleaning, so, check the care instructions before you purchase, if you don’t want the extra hassle or cost. Some knits, however, such as the M&S pure cashmere crew-neck jumper (£99, Marksandspencer.com) can be put in the washing machine. Opt for a colder wool wash, though, to avoid shrinking or warping the delicate wool. Make sure any laundry products used are suitable for cashmere, too.
It’s never a good idea to tumble dry cashmere jumpers but there are several ways to ensure a longer life for your garment. After washing, lie the jumper flat and reshape it, so you don’t lose the intended cut of the piece. You can place the garment on a towel, to speed up the drying process, too.
Men’s cashmere jumpers typically cost upwards of £100, and prices can even reach the best part of £1,000 for garments from designer and more-premium brands. This is because the process of extracting cashmere is limited to a certain type of goat that lives in cold regions of Asia. If the goats are treated properly, this may make the process more expensive, as steps need to be taken to avoid undue stress for the animals, which requires more manpower.
There are, however, some relatively budget-friendly options out there, such as the cashmere knits from Uniqlo (£89.90, Uniqlo.com).
Cashmere jumpers are ideal for your autumn/winter wardrobe, as they are comfortable, warm and luxurious. Our favourite is from the eco-conscious brand Everlane – its cashmere V-neck sweater is cool and understated. Less pricey options are available from M&S and Uniqlo, which both impressed for less than £100. For a premium option, however, try the coolest cashmere brand of the moment: Soft Goat. Its brushed cashmere jumper may have a hefty price tag, but the textured knit is irresistably soft and fashionable.
Want more inspiration? Check out our guide to the best men’s long-sleeve T-shirts
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in