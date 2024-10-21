Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As temperatures start to drop, it’s time to pack away the shorts and sandals, and reach for cosy jumpers and coats instead. When it comes to staying stylish while keeping the chill at bay, the best men’s cashmere jumpers have you covered.

Cashmere is a type of wool that comes from certain breeds of goat. When the goats begin shedding after the colder months, their ultra-soft downy wool is brushed off, collected and used to make cashmere yarn. The often labour-intensive practice of gathering this coveted soft wool means cashmere knits can come with hefty price tags. Often the price is justified, though – especially if the cashmere is obtained in a way that minimises impact on the goats and the environment. The best cashmere jumper producers will be transparent and open about their practices, too.

Clothing made from cashmere should be seen as investment pieces for your wardrobe. They may be pricey but their high quality means that, with the proper care, they will last for years and years. It’s worth noting that, because of cashmere’s soft, delicate fibres, these knits normally can’t be washed in a washing machine, or tumble dried.

If you want to treat yourself to some new winter-wardrobe staples, keep scrolling for our pick of the best men’s cashmere jumpers on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer tested cashmere jumpers from a variety of brands, to bring you the best ( Samuel Mathewson )

Softness is one of the most important aspects of cashmere, so, our tester made sure to try each knit on bare skin, as well as checking if they were comfortable when layered over T-shirts and under coats. Our reviewer washed all the knits to make sure they held up when life’s spills and stains appeared. He also made sure pieces offered good value for money, with price tags reflective of the quality on offer.

The best men’s cashmere jumpers for 2024 are: