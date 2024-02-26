13 best electric shavers for men, tried and tested for sensitive, wet and dry skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Traditional razors might be the cheapest way to shave, but when it comes to speed, ease of use and sheer comfort, electric shavers are a discerning gent’s grooming tool of choice. Used correctly, they can deliver results every bit as good as a traditional wet shave and, as a bonus, they’re less messy, can be used any time and anywhere (even when there’s no water or mirror around), and they put an end to painful nicks and cuts.

They’re also great for people with sensitive or blemish-prone skin because they don’t slice off a layer of your skin as razor blades do; for older guys with the odd wrinkle to navigate, as there’s less risk of snagging your razor on the creases; and, since they tend to cause fewer razor bumps and ingrown hairs when removing curly hair, they’re also a good option for Afro-Caribbean men.

Buying an electric shaver is a lot like buying an electric car, though – you need to do your research before committing to a model you like. You then need to compare charge times and consider how your shaver will handle tricky bends.

Performance will be important, of course, but appearance will probably be a factor, too, because, in the same way a car reflects its owner, an electric shaver speaks volumes about its user, too. All you need to do is match the car, sorry, shaver, to the man.

Luckily, we think you’ll find something to suit from our best electric shavers shortlist – from entry-point essentials to high-end (and hi-tech) models aimed at gadget geeks. So, plug in, charge up and get that stubble gone.

How we tested the best electric shavers for men

We put each shaver through its paces on two occasions – once on light, day-old stubble and again after several days’ growth. Performance was key, obviously, but functionality, appearance, value for money, charging time and how they felt in the hand were taken into account, too. Keep reading to find out which ones came out on top.

The best electric shavers for 2024 are: