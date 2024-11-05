Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to haircare, guys tend to have a low-maintenance approach. More often than not, our routines involve nothing more than a basic supermarket-bought shampoo and conditioner. While some of these are up to scratch, you can up your hair game if you switch to an effective product that’s specifically formulated for your hair type.

When you’re choosing which product is best for you, you need to understand what your hair needs. According to Andy Jones, new product development director at luxury haircare brand Champo, there are some general concerns guys are more likely to experience. “Men have a weaker scalp barrier, compared to women, making them more prone to conditions like dandruff, irritation, and greasiness​, and their scalps produce more sebum, which leads to higher rates of oiliness and itchiness,” says Jones.

“The result is men benefit from products specifically designed to control oil and promote good scalp health, while women more often need to focus on moisture retention and repair.”

With that in mind, I’ve been on the hunt for the best men’s shampoos and conditioners, putting a range of products to the test, to bring you my pick of the bunch.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested a range of men’s shampoos and conditioners, to bring you the best ( The Independent )

I have tried countless different brands and formulas over the years. Going from having a short back and sides to growing out Nineties curtains, as well as having highlights and a full scalp bleach, so, it’s safe to say I’ve got a varied experience when it comes to the needs of different types of hair. Right now, my hair is relatively fine and erring on dry, because of highlights, so, ingredients on my current wishlist are gentle, nourishing and volumising. Keep scrolling for my top picks for different hair types.

The best shampoos and conditioners for men 2024 are: