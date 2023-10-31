12 best shampoos and conditioners for good hair days

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s safe to say most people have some form of shampoo and conditioner in their bathrooms, but whether you stick to a tried and tested brand or plump for whatever’s on offer at Boots, it’s worth taking a closer look at the formulas you’re using to clean your hair, and what the different options are.

When adding haircare products to our baskets, many of us don’t take the time to scrutinise the ingredients listed on the label, as, often, the key aims and benefits of shampoos are plastered prominently across the front of the bottle. But, if you’re considering shaking up your haircare routine any time soon, you might want to take a moment to think about what it is you really want from your shampoo and conditioner.

Everyone’s hair has different needs. Whether your strands are thick, fine or curly, one shampoo and conditioner (despite what hotels and gyms seem to think) will not suit all. Just like skincare, finding your ideal haircare routine requires thought and some trial and error.

According to Ricky Walters, founder of renowned London hairdressers Salon64: “Picking the right shampoo for the right hair type is vital. More often than not, clients pick up a shampoo thinking it is a popular choice rather than questioning if it’s the right selection for their hair.”

But as with most beauty products, finding the ideal shampoo isn’t always easy. With this in mind, we’ve does the hard work for you, by testing a variety of prime haircare brands, as well as newcomers, to help you with your search.

How we tested

Ultimately, what counts as the best shampoo and conditioner depends on individual hair type and needs. Our tester has long, thick hair that is in good condition generally and has never been dyed. We were searching for haircare pairs that would hydrate and nourish long locks, leaving them looking and feeling healthy.

A selection of the shampoos and conditioners we tested (Amira Arasteh)

During testing, we evaluated how each shampoo and conditioner worked in relation to their individual goals, as well as other factors, such as scent and consistency. Bonus points were awarded for sulphate-free formulas, as well as products that were fairly priced and could easily be integrated into a long-term haircare routine.

Alongside our primary reviewer, we called upon some other testers to try shampoos and conditioners that apply to other hair types.

The best shampoos and conditioners for 2023 are: