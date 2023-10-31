Jump to content

12 best shampoos and conditioners for good hair days

We’ve narrowed down the best haircare for different types of locks

Amira Arasteh
Tuesday 31 October 2023 09:06
<p>We tested a range of products, to find out which would hydrate and nourish hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy</p>

We tested a range of products, to find out which would hydrate and nourish hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • fekkai volume shampoo conditioner best
    Fekkai full blown volume shampoo and conditioner
    Best shampoo and conditioner overall

    While our tester’s hair is quite thick, in winter it can benefit from a boost of volume so we were keen to try out Fekkai’s full blown volume collection. Aiming to lift, detangle and hydrate your hair, it claims to be able to deliver twice the amount of volume, lasting up to eight hours.

    viviscal hair thickening shampoo strengthening conditioner best
    Viviscal hair thickening shampoo and strengthening conditioner
    Best budget shampoo and conditioner

    Known for its scientifically formulated hair supplements, Viviscal’s shampoo and conditioner also aim to thicken and strengthen hair. Featuring an impressive range of ingredients such as anatel, a proprietary complex that includes clinically tested ingredients from natural sources, including pea sprouts. The products also include three key compounds to help hair grow: biotin, keratin and zinc.

  • salon64 liquid gold shampoo conditioner best
    Salon64 liquid gold shampoo and conditioner
    Best strengthening shampoo and conditioner

    When we heard Ricky Walters of renowned London hairdressers Salon64 was launching his own products, we were excited to see what was to come. There are three ranges: shine, moisture and liquid gold. We tried the latter (as who wouldn’t be intrigued?), which is made with real gold, aiming to strengthen and repair hair.

    briogeo repair super moisture shampoo conditioner best
    Briogeo don’t despair, repair super moisture shampoo and conditioner
    Best repairing shampoo and conditioner

    The appeal of this product is it acts as a shampoo-hair mask hybrid – eliminating one extra step in your shower routine. The innovative formula is designed to carry out a deep cleanse and conditioning of the hair, without stripping colour or weighing down strands. Featuring algae extract, panthenol, biotin and rose oil, this shampoo is said to be perfect for those with dry or damaged hair.

  • charles worthington growstrong activating shampoo protein conditioner best
    Charles Worthington grow strong activating shampoo and protein conditioner
    Best shampoo and conditioner for reducing breakage

    Our tester is familiar with Charles Worthington shampoos and conditioners, having been impressed previously by the moisture seal and thicker and fuller ranges. So, we were keen to try the grow strong activating shampoo and protein conditioner, which aim to keep the scalp in optimum condition, building protein levels for healthy hair growth while preventing breakage.

    bumble bb curl moisturising shampoo conditioner best
    Bumble and Bumble curl moisturising shampoo and curl 3-in-1 conditioner
    Best best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair

    Bumble and Bumble’s shampoo was a dream come true for our curly haired tester. The luxurious shampoo, devoid of harsh chemicals, sulphates, parabens and silicones, provides tender loving care to locks, all thanks to its blend of natural oils. The velvety fusion of avocado, coconut, shea and cocoa butter not only left our hair feeling irresistibly soft, shiny and hydrated, but we also got compliments on its fragrance. Best of all, the formula kept frizz at bay.

  • cantu argan oil leave in conditioning repair cream best
    Cantu argan-oil leave-in conditioner repair cream
    Best conditioner for permed hair

    If your lovely curly hair has been feeling the effects of recent perming and could use a little TLC, Cantu’s leave-in conditioner is our tester’s go-to solution. Infused with argan oil and shea butter, the moisturising cream has become our tester’s daily essential for rehydrating and revitalising hair. The formula gives locks a delightful shine, and works as both a leave-in conditioner and a styling cream. Our tester’s hair was back to feeling healthy in no time.

  • vegamour gro revitalising shampoo conditioner best
    Vegamour GRO revitalizing shampoo for thinning hair
    Best shampoo and conditioner for dry/shedding hair

    Ideal for a range of hair types, this shampoo and conditioner duo is made with vegan B-silk protein, which aims to restore and protect the hair, while keeping it shiny and smooth. We were keen to find out if the formulas could help address thinning and dryness, and whether we noted any improved fullness and less shedding.

    grown alchemist nourishing shampoo conditioner best
    Grown Alchemist nourishing shampoo and conditioner
    Best shampoo and conditioner for everyday use

    While many shampoos and conditioners we’ve tried and tested have all been geared towards a specific hair type or concern, Grown Alchemist’s nourishing range is a great one to choose if you’re simply looking to switch up your haircare routine for something that can help revitalise locks.

  • monday haircare gentle shampoo conditioner best
    Monday Haircare gentle shampoo and conditioner bundle
    Best shampoo and conditioner for sensitive scalps

    The first thing to note about this bundle is the size – 800ml per bottle is a very decent amount of product for the price. Monday Haircare has all sorts of ranges but we opted to test the gentle set, which has been formulated to care for delicate hair and sensitive scalps.

    amika mirrorball shine protect shampoo conditioner best
    Amika mirrorball high shine and protect antioxidant shampoo and conditioner
    Best shampoo and conditioner for dull hair

    There’s always a place on our bathroom shelf for a shampoo and conditioner that will enhance shine – particularly during the dreary winter months. Amika’s mirrorball high shine shampoo and conditioner work to moisturise your hair and boost shine, while cleansing and conditioning. Although our tester doesn’t have dyed hair, these products are suitable for coloured hair, too.

It’s safe to say most people have some form of shampoo and conditioner in their bathrooms, but whether you stick to a tried and tested brand or plump for whatever’s on offer at Boots, it’s worth taking a closer look at the formulas you’re using to clean your hair, and what the different options are.

When adding haircare products to our baskets, many of us don’t take the time to scrutinise the ingredients listed on the label, as, often, the key aims and benefits of shampoos are plastered prominently across the front of the bottle. But, if you’re considering shaking up your haircare routine any time soon, you might want to take a moment to think about what it is you really want from your shampoo and conditioner.

Everyone’s hair has different needs. Whether your strands are thick, fine or curly, one shampoo and conditioner (despite what hotels and gyms seem to think) will not suit all. Just like skincare, finding your ideal haircare routine requires thought and some trial and error.

According to Ricky Walters, founder of renowned London hairdressers Salon64: “Picking the right shampoo for the right hair type is vital. More often than not, clients pick up a shampoo thinking it is a popular choice rather than questioning if it’s the right selection for their hair.”

But as with most beauty products, finding the ideal shampoo isn’t always easy. With this in mind, we’ve does the hard work for you, by testing a variety of prime haircare brands, as well as newcomers, to help you with your search.

How we tested

Ultimately, what counts as the best shampoo and conditioner depends on individual hair type and needs. Our tester has long, thick hair that is in good condition generally and has never been dyed. We were searching for haircare pairs that would hydrate and nourish long locks, leaving them looking and feeling healthy.

A selection of the shampoos and conditioners we tested

(Amira Arasteh)

During testing, we evaluated how each shampoo and conditioner worked in relation to their individual goals, as well as other factors, such as scent and consistency. Bonus points were awarded for sulphate-free formulas, as well as products that were fairly priced and could easily be integrated into a long-term haircare routine.

Alongside our primary reviewer, we called upon some other testers to try shampoos and conditioners that apply to other hair types.

The best shampoos and conditioners for 2023 are:

  • Best shampoo and conditioner overall – Fekkai full blown volume shampoo and conditioner: £20, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best budget shampoo and conditioner – Viviscal hair thickening shampoo and strengthening conditioner: £6.69, Viviscal.co.uk
  • Best strengthening shampoo and conditioner – Salon64 liquid gold shampoo and conditioner: £44.99, Salon64products.co.uk
  • Best repairing shampoo and conditioner – Briogeo don’t despair, repair super moisture shampoo and conditioner: £33, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best shampoo and conditioner for reducing breakage – Charles Worthington grow strong activating shampoo and protein conditioner: £9.99, Boots.com
  • Best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair – Bumble and Bumble curl moisturising shampoo and curl 3-in-1 conditioner: £26.47, Amazon.co.uk

Fekkai full blown volume shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner overall
  • Size: 250ml each
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Immediate noticeable difference
  • Take note
    • Needs texturising spray for the full eight-hour effect

While our tester’s hair is quite thick, in winter it can benefit from a boost of volume so we were keen to try out Fekkai’s full blown volume collection. Aiming to lift, detangle and hydrate your hair, it claims to be able to deliver twice the amount of volume, lasting up to eight hours.

Featuring French oak extract for enhanced vitality, this shampoo and conditioner duo gave our tester’s hair exactly the lift it needed. While we can’t confirm that it lasted up to eight hours (as our tester didn’t always pair with the dry texturising spray), it gave our hair an added ‘oomph’ post-shower.

It’s also worth noting these products are vegan and cruelty-free; free from sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, and come in recyclable packaging.

Fekkai full blown volume shampoo: £20, Sephora.co.uk

Fekkai full blown volume conditioner: £22, Sephora.co.uk

Viviscal hair thickening shampoo and strengthening conditioner

  • Best: Budget shampoo and conditioner
  • Size: 250ml each
  • Vegan: No
  • Sulphate-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Great results
  • Take note
    • Dense texture after use

Known for its scientifically formulated hair supplements, Viviscal’s shampoo and conditioner also aim to thicken and strengthen hair. Featuring an impressive range of ingredients such as anatel, a proprietary complex that includes clinically tested ingredients from natural sources, including pea sprouts. The products also include three key compounds to help hair grow: biotin, keratin and zinc.

While these compounds proved effective at helping our tester’s hair grow and regain its thickness, the inclusion of keratin means the shampoo and conditioner aren’t vegan. We should also note ammonium lauryl sulphate is present.

However, we loved the results after using this shampoo and conditioner, though we noticed our hair was left feeling sticky in the shower, and quite dense, even after drying.

Viviscal hair thickening shampoo: £6.69, Viviscal.co.uk

Viviscal strengthening conditioner: £6.69, Viviscal.co.uk

Salon64 liquid gold shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: Strengthening shampoo and conditioner
  • Size: 250ml each
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulfate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Ideal for weak hair
  • Take note
    • Cocamidopropyl betaine might cause irritation

When we heard Ricky Walters of renowned London hairdressers Salon64 was launching his own products, we were excited to see what was to come. There are three ranges: shine, moisture and liquid gold. We tried the latter (as who wouldn’t be intrigued?), which is made with real gold, aiming to strengthen and repair hair.

While our tester’s hair is not weak per se, they find they shed a fair bit of it, so were keen to try any product aiming to restore strength. Sceptical at first, our tester noticed a difference after just one wash while using this product – finding it easier to style their locks and noticing a decrease in shedding when they brushed their hair post-wash.

At £45, this is a pricey option but it will bring a little bit of luxury to your haircare routine, allowing you to indulge in a salon-like experience at home.

Salon64 liquid gold shampoo: £44.99, Salon64products.co.uk

Salon64 liquid gold conditioner: £44.99, Salon64products.co.uk

Briogeo don’t despair, repair super moisture shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: Repairing shampoo and conditioner
  • Size: 473ml each
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Shampoo doubles as a hair mask

The appeal of this product is it acts as a shampoo-hair mask hybrid – eliminating one extra step in your shower routine. The innovative formula is designed to carry out a deep cleanse and conditioning of the hair, without stripping colour or weighing down strands. Featuring algae extract, panthenol, biotin and rose oil, this shampoo is said to be perfect for those with dry or damaged hair.

Particularly during colder months, combatting dry hair is a must, and our tester was thoroughly impressed with how hydrated their hair felt after using Briogeo’s products. Not only did our hair feel intensely cleansed, we also really enjoyed not having to use a treatment mask in between shampooing and conditioning.

The result was hair that looked smooth as well as feeling soft and nourished. Our tester liked using this product, knowing it helps fight against aggressors such as air pollution, heat, styling tools and more.

Briogeo don’t despair, repair super moisture shampoo: £33, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Briogeo don’t despair, repair super moisture conditioner: £33, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Charles Worthington grow strong activating shampoo and protein conditioner

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner for reducing breakage
  • Size: 250ml each
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Hair might seem slightly flat after use
  • Take note
    • Contains sulphates

Our tester is familiar with Charles Worthington shampoos and conditioners, having been impressed previously by the moisture seal and thicker and fuller ranges. So, we were keen to try the grow strong activating shampoo and protein conditioner, which aim to keep the scalp in optimum condition, building protein levels for healthy hair growth while preventing breakage.

After using both these products, we noticed a fullness to our locks, which also felt a lot softer. The formula feels gentle but stimulating, thanks to the blend of root-activating pea-sproud extract and protecting nourishing proteins. We were impressed that there was no greasy feeling to our hair after showering, though we did find we benefitted from using volumising or texturising styling products but this didn’t affect our haircare routine much at all.

Charles Worthington grow strong activating shampoo: £9.99, Boots.com

Charles Worthington grow strong protein conditioner: £9.99, Boots.com

Bumble and Bumble curl moisturising shampoo and curl 3-in-1 conditioner

  • Best: Best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair
  • Size: 250ml
  • Vegan: No
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Keeps frizz at bay
  • Take note
    • 250ml doesn’t last long

Bumble and Bumble’s shampoo was a dream come true for our curly haired tester. The luxurious shampoo, devoid of harsh chemicals, sulphates, parabens and silicones, provides tender loving care to locks, all thanks to its blend of natural oils. The velvety fusion of avocado, coconut, shea and cocoa butter not only left our hair feeling irresistibly soft, shiny and hydrated, but we also got compliments on its fragrance. Best of all, the formula kept frizz at bay.

If you want silky, bouncy locks, our tester found pairing Bumble and Bumble’s nourishing shampoo with its 3-in-1 conditioner did wonders, instantly turning frizz to curls after a deep and gentle lather. Like the shampoo, it’s free from sulphates and is made with a combination of avocado, coconut, shea butter and cocoa butter, leaving hair feeling well-moisturised and hydrated. Our tester just wishes it lasted a little bit longer.

Bumble and Bumble curl moisturising shampoo: £26.47, Amazon.co.uk

Bumble and Bumble curl 3-in-1 conditioner: £29, Amazon.co.uk

Virtue flourish shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair
  • Size: Shampoo 240ml, conditioner 200ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Comes as a bundle package
  • Take note
    • Pricier option

This shampoo and conditioner bundle from Virtue comes enriched with powerful proteins and high-performance active ingredients to promote stronger-feeling locks.

Aimed at those with thin, fine and fragile hair, the shampoo is powered by alpha and gamma keratin proteins to help get rid of dirt and impurities and product build-up while also supporting a stronger-looking scalp and strands. Meanwhile, the conditioner is infused with a rich blend of probiotic ferment, cyperus plant root oil and biomimetic signal peptides, to enhance softness and shine.

Our tester loved this shampoo and conditioner but felt it promoted fuller-looking and thicker-feeling hair, as opposed to actually making a physical difference.

Cantu argan-oil leave-in conditioner repair cream

  • Best: Conditioner for permed hair
  • Size: 453g
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Perfect for split ends

If your lovely curly hair has been feeling the effects of recent perming and could use a little TLC, Cantu’s leave-in conditioner is our tester’s go-to solution. Infused with argan oil and shea butter, the moisturising cream has become our tester’s daily essential for rehydrating and revitalising hair. The formula gives locks a delightful shine, and works as both a leave-in conditioner and a styling cream. Our tester’s hair was back to feeling healthy in no time.

Vegamour GRO revitalizing shampoo for thinning hair

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner for dry/shedding hair
  • Size: 236ml each
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • A little goes a long way
  • Take note
    • The smell is a little overpowering

Ideal for a range of hair types, this shampoo and conditioner duo is made with vegan B-silk protein, which aims to restore and protect the hair, while keeping it shiny and smooth. We were keen to find out if the formulas could help address thinning and dryness, and whether we noted any improved fullness and less shedding.

In addition to seeing less fallout and breakage, our tester noticed the dryness and frizziness that comes with cold, wet weather was alleviated after using these products for a few weeks.

Our tester was also impressed with the fact a little goes a long way when it comes to these products – despite them being pricier options, even a small amount of formula lathered up nicely, helping it last longer.

Vegamour Gro revitalizing shampoo for thinning hair: £48, Sephora.co.uk

Vegamour Gro revitalizing conditioner for thinning hair: £48, Sephora.co.uk

Grown Alchemist nourishing shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner for everyday use
  • Size: 500ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • No harsh chemicals
    • Helps exfoliate scalp

While many shampoos and conditioners we’ve tried and tested have all been geared towards a specific hair type or concern, Grown Alchemist’s nourishing range is a great one to choose if you’re simply looking to switch up your haircare routine for something that can help revitalise locks.

The vegan formula includes natural extracts, such as damask rose, sage and black pepper. Our tester loved that, thanks to the lack of harsh chemicals, their hair felt cared for after each wash. The products also gently exfoliated our tester’s scalp, which, in turn, helps promote healthy hair follicles. The conditioner worked well to help maintain and enhance shine, and we found our hair wasn’t as tangled after showering.

Grown Alchemist nourishing shampoo: £32, Grownalchemist.com

Grown Alchemist nourishing conditioner: £32, Grownalchemist.com

Monday Haircare gentle shampoo and conditioner bundle

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner for sensitive scalps
  • Size: 800ml each
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Value for money
  • Take note
    • Took longer to wash out properly

The first thing to note about this bundle is the size – 800ml per bottle is a very decent amount of product for the price. Monday Haircare has all sorts of ranges but we opted to test the gentle set, which has been formulated to care for delicate hair and sensitive scalps.

We noted our hair felt cleansed, nourished and hydrated after using these products, with strands appearing silky soft and very smooth. Formulated with natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil and hydrolysed rice protein, the shampoo and conditioner work to lock in moisture.

Our tester’s only issue was with their hair’s texture post-wash – they had to make sure they washed out all of the product extra thoroughly.

Amika mirrorball high shine and protect antioxidant shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner for dull hair
  • Size: 275ml each
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Sulphate-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Aids scalp health
  • Take note
    • Not great for thick hair

There’s always a place on our bathroom shelf for a shampoo and conditioner that will enhance shine – particularly during the dreary winter months. Amika’s mirrorball high shine shampoo and conditioner work to moisturise your hair and boost shine, while cleansing and conditioning. Although our tester doesn’t have dyed hair, these products are suitable for coloured hair, too.

The shampoo features omega 7, vitamin C and vitamin A, to nourish the hair and scalp, while the conditioner features raspberry leaf. Both products contain magnolia and ginger root extract, to increase shine, and are formulated with sustainably sourced sea buckthorn, which works to improve overall scalp health.

After regular use, our tester found their scalp was less irritable and flaky. Our tester also noted their hair was left feeling very smooth, without appearing greasy or flat in any way.

Amika mirrorball high shine and protect antioxidant shampoo: £24, Spacenk.com

Amika mirrorball high shine and protect antioxidant conditioner: £24, Spacenk.com

The verdict: Best shampoos and conditioners

It’s hard to determine the outright best shampoo and conditioner as, ultimately, it depends on your hair type and what concerns you may have. However, for daily use, our tester found Fekkai’s full blown volume shampoo (£20, Sephora.co.uk) and conditioner (£22, Sephora.co.uk) achieved the desired results, while also being a great set to use weekly.

If you’re looking for a shampoo and conditioner to specifically address concerns such as thinning and shedding, you may prefer to reach for Viviscal’s or Charles Worthington’s products. Meanwhile, if you have curly hair, try Bumble and Bumble’s moisturising formulas.

Thinking of making a shampoo switch? Here’s our round-up of the best vegan shampoos and conditioners

