Claudia Winkleman’s hairstylist reveals the secret to the presenter's glossy locks

If you’ve not cleared your schedule for tonight’s mandated viewing of The Traitors, then take this as a sign to sort out your priorities. That’s right, at 9pm this evening, we will be sitting on the sofa, popcorn in hand for the latest instalment of BBC’s ultimate on-screen murder mystery, with Claudia Winkleman as host.

Central to our interests are the drama kings and queens (sorry, that’s you Dan and Linda), the chic castlecore lookbook that is Claudia Winkleman’s outfits and, of course, the presenter’s shiny, mirror-like hair. The latter item on that list is something we’ve been obsessed with since her Strictly Come Dancing debut back in 2010 because, seriously, how does she achieve such unparalleled gloss?

We set about finding out and, praise be, the presenter’s hairstylist – Amy Short – came through with the tidbits we’d been yearning for. And, no, the answer isn’t just the Head and Shoulders we’ve seen her advertising.

Speaking to The Independent, Short – who’s worked on Winkleman’s hair for more than five years – revealed that there are three products she reaches for when styling the raven-haired presenter’s locks.

open image in gallery Winkleman's glossy 'lob' and long fringe have become eponymous with her brand ( PA )

For those not in the know, Winkleman’s eyelash-grazing fringe and blunt bob are part and parcel of her look which, as fans will recognise, is always complete with a wash of dark kohl eyeliner.

Divulging her poisons of choice, Short told us that her “go-to products for Claude’s hair are Color Wow dream coat, Color Wow one-minute transformation cream and Davines shimmer spray.”

open image in gallery The products Winkleman’s hairstylist swears by are some of our favourites ( Color Wow/Davines )

Of course, the Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray (£26.95, Amazon.co.uk) comes as no surprise, with the product leaving our own tester in awe at its “serious shine and gloss.”

Though Short did clarify that “Claudia does have naturally great hair,” she explained that The Traitors’ host doesn’t have naturally straight locks. To “keep that iconic straight and shiny hair we love,” Short uses a heat protector and styles with straighteners “in small sections.” The hair tool in question? Ghd’s platinum+ straighteners (£184.99, Amazon.co.uk), which our very own assistant eCommerce editor described as “one of the best straighteners money can buy.”

As for the wavy style we often see Winkleman sporting on Strictly and around the castle, Short – who doesn’t style the presenter’s hair for The Traitors specifically, but is on-hand for the rest of her projects – explained how her stylists “put a slight bend/wave in by using small sections, running the straightener over the hair to warm it up and then rocking it back and forth while gliding down the hair – and keeping the ends straight.”

The finishing touch? “A light cream or serum to smooth and separate” in the form of the Davines shimmering mist (£21.75, Sephora.co.uk). But she also credits Color Wow’s pop and lock serum (£19.50, Amazon.co.uk) on her Instagram.

Picture us running to the checkout with these gloss boosters in tow, gearing up for the Winkleman treatment in our next styling session.

