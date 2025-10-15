The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Next’s beauty advent calendar is cheaper than most, but one of the best
The Christmas countdown features a stellar lineup of products
The Next beauty advent calendar has been on my radar since its first iteration in 2020, and last year the retailer upped its game by offering two varieties of its Christmas cosmetics countdown, containing mid-range and luxury products. While you’d be forgiven for placing Next in a different camp to the likes of Selfridges and Sephora, this year the retailer is back with another pair of calendars that are not to be overlooked – and might even rival the big-hitters.
The 25 days of beauty (£95, Next.co.uk) and luxury beauty calendars (£185, Next.co.uk) both sit in pricing sweet spots, with the former costing less than Lookfantastic and Asos, while the luxury version is cheaper than all of the high-end department stores (Liberty and Harvey Nichols included). The real question is whether this affordability suggests something is missing beneath the surface. In my view, it doesn’t
On the contrary, the contents of the two Next hauls look better than ever and are full to the brim with the brands people want to see in 2025, from Hello Sunday and Bondi Sands to Noble Isle and Neom. Read on to see how I got on when unboxing them, including testing the products, counting the full sizes and more.
How I tested
While December is still more than a month away, I opened both of Next’s beauty advent calendars for 2025. I paid attention to the packaging, sizes of products, brands included, and any other standout qualities that set them apart from other beauty advent calendars. You can read a detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lucy Smith is The Independent’s beauty writer. She’s written a detailed guide to the best beauty advent calendars, and has written reviews of everything from Sephora’s beauty advent calendar to Asos’s face and body advent. She also ensures to stay abreast of new launches.
Looking for more advent inspiration? I unboxed the Liberty beauty advent calendar – here’s my honest review
1Next luxury beauty advent calendar
- Worth: £779+
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: Oskia super R and super C capsule duo, Liz Earle eyebright soothing eye lotion, Living Proof triple bond complex, Murad retinol youth renewal eye serum
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Nearly every single day features an exciting brand or product
- Includes brands not seen in other retailer offerings
- Crowd-pleasing selection of items
- Take note
- Packaging would benefit from drawers
Costing £185 but worth more than £700, Next’s luxury beauty advent calendar delivers stellar value for money. But that’s not the only reason to love it. The retailer has included popular brands – and importantly, their best products.
The packaging is sleek and star-dazzled. But it’s a little too flimsy for reusing in subsequent years. However, the contents more than make up for it. So much so, it’s one of the very few calendars that I’ve been left excited after opening almost every item. And even when I opened a box from a brand that doesn’t usually set my soul on fire – namely, Lords and Grow Gorgeous – the products themselves impressed me. Next really has nailed it this year.
Without giving too much away, highlights include Oskia’s super R and super C capsules (£21, Amazon.co.uk), which are top-performing retinoid and vitamin C formulas, and Noble Isle’s rhubarb shower gel, which is one of my favourite zingy body washes – so much so, I wish the included bottle was full-size (£23, Next.co.uk).
I also enjoyed using the Too Faced lip injection (£16, Next.co.uk), which is one of the best lip plumpers I’ve ever used. Similarly, I loved the inclusion of Emma Hardie’s plump and glow hydrating mist (£14.40, Sephora.co.uk), which gave my lacklustre skin a burst of midday hydration.
If I had one gripe, it’s that it’s lacking in make-up – admittedly, this is always a tricky area to master given the need to tailor to different skin types. That said, it has an even mixture of hair, body, skin and fragrance, and won’t leave you disappointed.
Where some retailers go big on the final days of advent yet let you down in the lead-up, and others compromise on size and leave you overwhelmed with minis, Next’s luxury advent calendar doesn’t do either and truly delivers. I’d recommend Next’s luxury beauty advent calendar for anyone with a budget of less than £200.
Read more: I’m in my 40s, and No7’s beauty advent calendars are perfect for mature skin
2Next 25 days of beauty advent calendar
- Worth: £385+
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: The Flat Lay Co oversized satin sleep eye mask, Pixi hydra liptreat, Bath and Body Works a thousand wishes body mist, Benefit badgal bang! mascara
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Same as above, brands not included in competitor calendars
- Good variety of products to fill gaps in your routine
- Features viral brands like Pixi and Hello Sunday
- Take note
- Hard to pinpoint ideal audience with mix of products for both young and mature individuals
- Some items feel overdone in the world of advents, e.g. Nuxe
Next’s 25 days of beauty advent calendar is an affordable Christmas countdown, but is worth nearly £400. The contents span skincare, make-up, fragrance, body care and haircare, and you’ll find classic (Benefit and Aromatherapy Associates) and new (Hello Sunday) brands among the smorgasbord of trending products.
There’s really something for everyone here. Those focused on anti-ageing skincare will be in for a treat with Beauty Pro’s retinol eye patches (one pair included, £6 for three, Next.co.uk). For mani-pedis, there’s Nails Inc’s superfood repair cuticle oil (£15, Next.co.uk) and Opi’s cult bubble bath nail lacquer (£16, Next.co.uk). And for sampling fresh new scents, Floral Street’s sweet almond blossom (£29, Next.co.uk) will be just the ticket with an aroma that’s both warm and bright, making it perfect for day-to-night wear.
I was pleased to see Dr Pawpaw’s original lip balm (£3.75, Hollandandbarrett.com) included – I always keep one of these on me in the dry winter months – so it makes for a nice addition whether you’re topping up or trying for the first time. Likewise, Nuxe’s huile prodigiuese body oil (£33, Next.co.uk) is a beauty icon loved by many thanks to its nourishing formula and creamy floral scent (although it features heavily in advent calendars).
For £95 it’s a great, affordable option. Don’t sleep on it: it’s live now and looking extra tempting with everything from Beauty Blender to Percy and Reed tucked inside.
Are the Next beauty advent calendars worth it?
Both of Next’s beauty advent calendars are worth the money. I’d suggest forking out the extra for the luxury beauty advent calendar – the thoughtful selection of brands, variety of formulas, and number of full-size items is unrivalled for the price and bound to bring a smile to your face as December progresses. Come Christmas Day, you’ll be glowing and glammed up with your toiletry bag full to the brim. Something to note: Next has a more limited run of the luxury calendar iteration, so I wouldn’t hang about if you’re hoping to secure one to take home.
How I tested Next’s beauty advent calendars
Ahead of December (sorry, Father Christmas), I opened each of the doors of both advent calendars. I considered the following when testing:
- Packaging: Ideally, you’d be able to reuse your advent calendar packaging the following year and fill it yourself, so I wanted them to look Christmassy and aesthetic while feeling sturdy.
- Sizing: I noted the size of the products included and whether there were enough full-size items.
- Brands: I considered whether the brands were desirable and assessed if there was an even selection of mid-range and luxe price points. But I also noted how many budget options were included to make repurchasing more achievable.
- Performance: After testing, I made note of any formulas that stood out from the crowd (both positively and negatively).
- Standout qualities: I assessed whether Next’s beauty advent calendars offered anything unique that brands at similar price points don’t have, for example, more products or up-to-date formulas.
Still browsing the best advent calendars? Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty advent calendar is cheaper with this exclusive code