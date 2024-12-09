8 best make-up bags for storing your cosmetics in style

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There are plenty of products many of us have in our beauty regime, from moisturiser, serum, and face oil to mascara, eyeshadow and eyeliner. Whether you’re a skincare fanatic or simply love cosmetics, the best make-up bags will help you keep your stash neatly in one place.

From make-up bags with multiple compartments to simple pouch styles, there are plenty around to suit every purpose. Organising your make-up collection or planning a trip? Cosmetics bags are staples for stashing your beauty products in style.

With options covering make-up bags to store the essentials for product top-ups at the gym, work or travelling, and those large enough to hold almost our entire beauty line-up, we’ve been putting several to the test.

There are vibrant patterns and signature branding from well-known beauty names, as well as those offering practical versatility and chic details. Plus, you’ll find make-up bags that can be personalised, making them great options for gifting, too.

Look no further to discover the best cosmetic bags and make-up cases from brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Marks and Spencer, The White Company, Free People and more.

How we tested

open image in gallery We asked a beauty expert to put a range of make-up bags to the test ( Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent )

We sampled a selection of make-up bags in different shapes and sizes over several weeks. During testing, we looked at each bag’s capacity, durability, and design. Keep reading for our tried-and-tested round-up of the best make-up bags for all budgets.

The best make-up bags for 2024 are: