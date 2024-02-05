Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Miley Cyrus used this Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette for Grammys make-up look – and I love it too

Pat McGrath Labs’ mothership X palette is from the make-up guru’s eponymous range

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 05 February 2024 13:36
As well as Miley Cyrus, the brand has been worn by other A-list celebs such as Taylor Swift, Sienna Miller, Naomi Campbell and more

(iStock/The Independent)

When it comes to shopping for make-up, eyeshadow is arguably the most fun product to purchase. Whether you seek a natural effect or love a bolder look, there’s a plethora of shades to shop. From metallic to matte, a swipe of shadow across the lids has universal appeal.

Inspiration for current looks is often taken from the catwalk and social media. Make-up guru Pat McGrath is a force in both arenas, with her recent porcelain make-up seen at the Maison Margiela Artisanal Spring Show, wowing everyone on Instagram.

McGrath is known for creating incredible looks for editorial, red carpet and fashion month events, so it’s no surprise we spotted pop queen Miley Cyrus sporting the iconic make-up artist’s eponymous brand Pat McGrath Labs at the 2024 Grammys last night (4 February).

Using an array of Pat McGrath Labs products – including the mothership X: moonlit seduction eyeshadow palette – influential make-up artist James Kaliardos created a glitzy look to match Cyrus’s eye-catching Maison Margiela dress, which was crafted from gold safety pins.

Interestingly, the same palette was sported by Taylor Swift in the “Bejewelled” music video, and it’s a long-standing favourite of mine, thanks to the highly pigmented shades and stunning colours included. Keep reading to see why I love this make-up buy so much.

How I tested Pat McGrath Labs mothership X: moonlit seduction

The exact palette worn by Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

I’ve been using palettes from this brand for several years, incorporating the shades into daytime and evening looks. This particular Pat McGrath Labs product has been part of my make-up arsenal for 18 months now. During testing, I’ve taken into consideration the range of shades and how pigmented each one is. I’ve also looked at how well the mothership X: moonlit seduction eyeshadows blend and layer, and the amount of time the colour stays put. Keep reading for my full review, and to find out why this is the best eyeshadow I’ve ever tried.

Pat McGrath Labs mothership X: moonlit seduction

PML palette.jpg
  • Number of shades: 10
  • Eyeshadow colours: Pink, gold, lilac, plum
  • Metallic or matte: Both
  • Why we love it
    • Long-wearing colour

The first thing to praise about this eyeshadow palette is its stunning presentation. From the signature Pat McGrath Labs floral crown artwork on the outer cardboard box to the glossy black case, this make-up buy is especially boujie. While the price point is premium, the palette’s aesthetic measures up to expectations. There’s a large, good-quality mirror inside, too, and the robust case snaps shut and opens with satisfying ease. In a nutshell, if you’re looking for the designer handbag of make-up palettes, this is it.

Just like the rest of the mothership palette range, inside, there are 10 shades and each is a decent size (larger than a 50p coin). In fact, I’ve had the palette for several months now and, even after regular use, none of the shades are anywhere close to running out.

The moonlit seduction colours span matte and metallic, with neutral brown hues alongside glittery gold, pink and lilac. As a side note, if you are looking for different colour picks, other options within the mothership palette range include divine rose (£119, Lookfantastic.com), subliminal (£119, Selfridges.com) and bronze seduction (£119, Selfridges.com).

A feast for the eyes, each shade works well when worn alone or with any of the others. I use a light layer of ‘skintense glow’ for subtle shimmer on natural make-up days, while the smoky-brown ‘xtreme nocturne’ adds definition. The rosy highlighter-esque shade ‘blitz venus’ brings a radiant and vibrant touch to the corner of the eyelid. Similarly, a sweep of the super sparkly ‘astral gold lust’, ‘astral lilac aura’, ‘VR sextasy’ or ‘platinum dusk’ adds instant jewel-toned glitter that can be as OTT as you like.

The combination of darker, earthy, light, gold and bright shades also builds up beautifully as a glistening take on a smoky eye. They are so easy to apply, too – I particularly enjoy swiping a layer of shadow across the lid using my fingertip. Meanwhile, for definition, a slimline brush offers a smudgy eyeliner effect with deep brown shades.

If you do prefer using a brush, you can tailor the amount of product you wear and shake off any excess ahead of application. This smoothing pressed powder eyeshadow effortlessly glides onto the eyelids, without clinging to creases. While the pigment is rich, it’s lightweight to wear. My eyes can be prone to irritation, but these shadows don’t sting or cause my eyes to water.

My main take while using this make-up is how joyous the colours are, offering a glamorous, glistening boost that catches the light. They are each highly pigmented and this is what contributes to the luxurious finish and long-wearing colour that exudes decadence. I’ve worn Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadows for hours on end without them budging, so you do need an excellent eye make-up remover to remove all traces.

The notable longevity is really refreshing and makes this investment buy worth the price. I’d go so far as to say, this is the best eyeshadow I’ve ever worn – nothing has beaten the palette for intense colour and staying power, in my experience.

From sporting the shadow at a party, work or even while doing the weekly shop, wearing this eye make-up adds an extra-special edge to any look. It feels like a treat to wear and adds a luxe vibe, whatever your day holds. For that reason, the palette shouldn’t be saved for best.

  1. £119 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Pat McGrath Labs mothership X: moonlit seduction

The Pat McGrath Labs mothership X: moonlit seduction eyeshadow palette is a beautifully presented make-up buy that boasts an array of stunning matte and metallic shades. I’ve found each one is a standout beauty product of its own while being easy to layer for smoky and sparkly effects, too. The eyeshadow is incredibly long-lasting and stays put throughout the day and night. While it is a splurge buy, if you’re seeking an extra special purchase, I can’t recommend this palette highly enough.

