The first thing to praise about this eyeshadow palette is its stunning presentation. From the signature Pat McGrath Labs floral crown artwork on the outer cardboard box to the glossy black case, this make-up buy is especially boujie. While the price point is premium, the palette’s aesthetic measures up to expectations. There’s a large, good-quality mirror inside, too, and the robust case snaps shut and opens with satisfying ease. In a nutshell, if you’re looking for the designer handbag of make-up palettes, this is it.

Just like the rest of the mothership palette range, inside, there are 10 shades and each is a decent size (larger than a 50p coin). In fact, I’ve had the palette for several months now and, even after regular use, none of the shades are anywhere close to running out.

The moonlit seduction colours span matte and metallic, with neutral brown hues alongside glittery gold, pink and lilac. As a side note, if you are looking for different colour picks, other options within the mothership palette range include divine rose (£119, Lookfantastic.com), subliminal (£119, Selfridges.com) and bronze seduction (£119, Selfridges.com).

A feast for the eyes, each shade works well when worn alone or with any of the others. I use a light layer of ‘skintense glow’ for subtle shimmer on natural make-up days, while the smoky-brown ‘xtreme nocturne’ adds definition. The rosy highlighter-esque shade ‘blitz venus’ brings a radiant and vibrant touch to the corner of the eyelid. Similarly, a sweep of the super sparkly ‘astral gold lust’, ‘astral lilac aura’, ‘VR sextasy’ or ‘platinum dusk’ adds instant jewel-toned glitter that can be as OTT as you like.

The combination of darker, earthy, light, gold and bright shades also builds up beautifully as a glistening take on a smoky eye. They are so easy to apply, too – I particularly enjoy swiping a layer of shadow across the lid using my fingertip. Meanwhile, for definition, a slimline brush offers a smudgy eyeliner effect with deep brown shades.

If you do prefer using a brush, you can tailor the amount of product you wear and shake off any excess ahead of application. This smoothing pressed powder eyeshadow effortlessly glides onto the eyelids, without clinging to creases. While the pigment is rich, it’s lightweight to wear. My eyes can be prone to irritation, but these shadows don’t sting or cause my eyes to water.

My main take while using this make-up is how joyous the colours are, offering a glamorous, glistening boost that catches the light. They are each highly pigmented and this is what contributes to the luxurious finish and long-wearing colour that exudes decadence. I’ve worn Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadows for hours on end without them budging, so you do need an excellent eye make-up remover to remove all traces.

The notable longevity is really refreshing and makes this investment buy worth the price. I’d go so far as to say, this is the best eyeshadow I’ve ever worn – nothing has beaten the palette for intense colour and staying power, in my experience.

From sporting the shadow at a party, work or even while doing the weekly shop, wearing this eye make-up adds an extra-special edge to any look. It feels like a treat to wear and adds a luxe vibe, whatever your day holds. For that reason, the palette shouldn’t be saved for best.