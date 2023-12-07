Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I never thought that self-tanning was for me. As a mixed-race person, I was already the colour my white mum (who helped me get my routine down to a T) was hoping to achieve, so I didn’t see the point. That said, I adored how glowy and sunkissed I looked once I caught a natural tan while on holiday.

My skin looked clearer and a darker tone made me look radiant and airbrushed, but I’d become accustomed to losing my new colour once it had faded in winter. I soon turned to gradual tanners, including Dove’s visible glow self-tan nourishing lotion (£7, Boots.com) to gradually and subtly tan my body after returning from holidays to maintain my glow.

However, I still had a mental block towards more complex tanning systems, such as tanning mousses or spray tans. Growing up, I had only ever seen tanning marketed towards white people and I guess my obsession with The Only Way Is Essex never really helped that.

Then TikTok introduced me to the many benefits of self-tanning and the brands that were finally marketing towards women with Black or brown skin. Dr Vanita Rattan, CEO and cosmetic formulator at SkincarebyDrV stepped in to add further explanation on how fake tan can help Black and brown skin avoid dryness associated with the sun and UV rays.

“Skin of colour can have naturally drier skin due to lower sebum production,” Dr Rattan explained. “You can choose a self-tanning mousse that is formulated with hydrating humectants (water-magnets to lock in moisture), such as glycerin. This can address dryness, flakiness, and discomfort that you would otherwise get from frequent UV exposure via a sunbed,” she added.

Sadly, my dry, sensitive skin still didn’t fare too well with regular tanning products, even those that had introduced darker ranges of their bestselling formulas. I’ve luckily found Solskin, a tanning mousse specially formulated for those with sensitive skin and it’s safe to say I’ve been converted, I’ll never go without a natural glow again. Keep reading below to find out what makes Solskin so special.

How I tested

I didn’t think fake tan was for me, until I discovered Solskin (Lauren Gordon)

During testing, I assessed how easy the application process was, considering how well it absorbed into the skin and if any dry areas caught on the fabric of the mitt. Of course, I also paid close attention to how well the tan developed, its longevity and how it faded. Keep reading for how the Solskin fake tan bundle fared.