Solskin fake tan gives Black and brown skin the best glow

I thought self-tanning wasn’t for me but this product proved otherwise

Lauren Gordon
Thursday 07 December 2023 17:19
<p>This trio of products left me with the perfect post-holiday glow </p>

This trio of products left me with the perfect post-holiday glow

(The Independent)

I never thought that self-tanning was for me. As a mixed-race person, I was already the colour my white mum (who helped me get my routine down to a T) was hoping to achieve, so I didn’t see the point. That said, I adored how glowy and sunkissed I looked once I caught a natural tan while on holiday.

My skin looked clearer and a darker tone made me look radiant and airbrushed, but I’d become accustomed to losing my new colour once it had faded in winter. I soon turned to gradual tanners, including Dove’s visible glow self-tan nourishing lotion (£7, Boots.com) to gradually and subtly tan my body after returning from holidays to maintain my glow.

However, I still had a mental block towards more complex tanning systems, such as tanning mousses or spray tans. Growing up, I had only ever seen tanning marketed towards white people and I guess my obsession with The Only Way Is Essex never really helped that.

Then TikTok introduced me to the many benefits of self-tanning and the brands that were finally marketing towards women with Black or brown skin. Dr Vanita Rattan, CEO and cosmetic formulator at SkincarebyDrV stepped in to add further explanation on how fake tan can help Black and brown skin avoid dryness associated with the sun and UV rays.

“Skin of colour can have naturally drier skin due to lower sebum production,” Dr Rattan explained. “You can choose a self-tanning mousse that is formulated with hydrating humectants (water-magnets to lock in moisture), such as glycerin. This can address dryness, flakiness, and discomfort that you would otherwise get from frequent UV exposure via a sunbed,” she added.

Sadly, my dry, sensitive skin still didn’t fare too well with regular tanning products, even those that had introduced darker ranges of their bestselling formulas. I’ve luckily found Solskin, a tanning mousse specially formulated for those with sensitive skin and it’s safe to say I’ve been converted, I’ll never go without a natural glow again. Keep reading below to find out what makes Solskin so special.

How I tested

I didn’t think fake tan was for me, until I discovered Solskin

(Lauren Gordon)

During testing, I assessed how easy the application process was, considering how well it absorbed into the skin and if any dry areas caught on the fabric of the mitt. Of course, I also paid close attention to how well the tan developed, its longevity and how it faded. Keep reading for how the Solskin fake tan bundle fared.

Solskin tan mousse, mitt and drops bundle

  • Mousse size: 200ml
  • Drops size: 25ml
  • Shades available: Dark, very dark
  • Shade tested: Very dark
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, aloe, papaya, sodium hyaluronate
  • Why we love it
    • Hypoallergenic
    • Skin-loving ingredients
    • An even, streak-free, radiant tan
  • Take note
    • Some bedsheet transfer

Solskin formula

The first thing to note is that the tanning mousse (£21.99, Solskin.com) smells almost edible, with top notes of orange, peach and coconut, a heart of jasmine and an aromatic woody base with hints of vanilla, it left me feeling fresh and fragranced.

I found that the formula quickly calmed the skin, thanks to an anti-inflammatory blend of papaya and ginger extracts. The addition of hyaluronic acid and organic aloe vera means that it soothes and moisturises.

Plus, the tanning mousse and drops include an active ingredient that helps to quickly relieve stress and generate radiance while strengthening the skin barrier and improving elasticity.

Solskin application

After an everything shower (that includes exfoliating, shaving and a deep cleanse), I went in with the Solskin tanning kit. I applied two to three pumps of mousse in the shade very dark to the tanning mitt.

Applying the product in a circular motion, I found that it worked into the skin easily and the velveteen plushness of the mitt encouraged the product to spread more evenly, helping to avoid any patches or streaks.

I was worried that I’d be sticky after application, but instead, my skin felt moisturised and plump, a subtle radiance already coming through as I let the product set.

I kept the mousse’s guide colour on for the maximum recommended time of eight hours before rinsing, making sure to avoid using any soaps or scrubs for this step. After washing it off, my skin looked radiant, glowy and nourished and didn’t immediately dry up as it usually does after a hot shower.

As the body tan developed, I used the third product in the tanning set, the tanning drops (£20.99, Solskin.com). I mixed five drops into my moisturiser as directed and found that the product absorbed well into my skin.

Solskin results

Thanks to the key ingredients and easy application, I was able to achieve a sun-drenched bronze that was streak-free, long-lasting and adapts flawlessly to all skin types and tones. The addition of hyaluronic acid and organic aloe vera meant that my skin held its glow for up to three days. I would recommend at least five of the tanning face drops if you have a naturally dark skin colour, as this number helped a gradual yet natural tan build, mimicking a two-day sun tan for me, so there was definitely room for more.

As with any tanning product, be prepared for some transfer to your sheets or clothes. I found this still happened even after washing the colour off. But the tan itself was golden, glowy and emulated the sun-drenched look that only a trip abroad can supply, and best of all, not at all patchy.

The verdict: Solskin tan mousse, mitt and drops bundle

Stepping out of my bathroom, you’d think I’d just hopped off the plane after returning from a sun-soaked getaway. My tan looked so natural that my friends wondered if I’d managed to keep my summer colour. In the eight-hour development time, I was able to achieve the deep bronze that would usually take at least a week in the sun, which has its own concerns.

It feels silly that I’ve deprived myself of self-tanning for so long, limiting myself to a month or two with a bronzed glow when I could’ve kept my darker shade all year round. The skincare benefits packed into the Solskin mousse and drops make the product just as delightful to use, allowing me to keep peace of mind over the treatment of my skin beyond the surface.

Overall, the brand’s focus on anti-inflammatory and soothing ingredients plus its determination to provide a subtle glow for all skin types and tones, as well as its affordable price point, makes this a product I would highly recommend for self-tanning novices like myself and experts alike.

Looking for more winter glow givers? Take a look at the best fake tans

