Solskin tan mousse, mitt and drops bundle
- Mousse size: 200ml
- Drops size: 25ml
- Shades available: Dark, very dark
- Shade tested: Very dark
- Key ingredients: Vitamin E, aloe, papaya, sodium hyaluronate
- Why we love it
- Hypoallergenic
- Skin-loving ingredients
- An even, streak-free, radiant tan
- Take note
- Some bedsheet transfer
Solskin formula
The first thing to note is that the tanning mousse (£21.99, Solskin.com) smells almost edible, with top notes of orange, peach and coconut, a heart of jasmine and an aromatic woody base with hints of vanilla, it left me feeling fresh and fragranced.
I found that the formula quickly calmed the skin, thanks to an anti-inflammatory blend of papaya and ginger extracts. The addition of hyaluronic acid and organic aloe vera means that it soothes and moisturises.
Plus, the tanning mousse and drops include an active ingredient that helps to quickly relieve stress and generate radiance while strengthening the skin barrier and improving elasticity.
Solskin application
After an everything shower (that includes exfoliating, shaving and a deep cleanse), I went in with the Solskin tanning kit. I applied two to three pumps of mousse in the shade very dark to the tanning mitt.
Applying the product in a circular motion, I found that it worked into the skin easily and the velveteen plushness of the mitt encouraged the product to spread more evenly, helping to avoid any patches or streaks.
I was worried that I’d be sticky after application, but instead, my skin felt moisturised and plump, a subtle radiance already coming through as I let the product set.
I kept the mousse’s guide colour on for the maximum recommended time of eight hours before rinsing, making sure to avoid using any soaps or scrubs for this step. After washing it off, my skin looked radiant, glowy and nourished and didn’t immediately dry up as it usually does after a hot shower.
As the body tan developed, I used the third product in the tanning set, the tanning drops (£20.99, Solskin.com). I mixed five drops into my moisturiser as directed and found that the product absorbed well into my skin.
Solskin results
Thanks to the key ingredients and easy application, I was able to achieve a sun-drenched bronze that was streak-free, long-lasting and adapts flawlessly to all skin types and tones. The addition of hyaluronic acid and organic aloe vera meant that my skin held its glow for up to three days. I would recommend at least five of the tanning face drops if you have a naturally dark skin colour, as this number helped a gradual yet natural tan build, mimicking a two-day sun tan for me, so there was definitely room for more.
As with any tanning product, be prepared for some transfer to your sheets or clothes. I found this still happened even after washing the colour off. But the tan itself was golden, glowy and emulated the sun-drenched look that only a trip abroad can supply, and best of all, not at all patchy.