Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The festive season is just around the corner, with advent calendars, Christmas food and drink hampers and other treats already filling the shops to help us get ahead and count down to the big day. Should you love prepping for Santa’s arrival or simply like being organised, now’s the time to start considering which Christmas presents to buy for friends and family.

For beauty fans, the lead-up to Christmas means limited-edition sets launching from all our favourite brands. Whether your gift recipient follows TikTok skincare trends, is known for creating incredible make-up looks or has a favourite perfume or haircare product, beauty gift sets have dropped for Christmas 2023. As always, our IndyBest team is here to help inform your shopping choices, by reviewing a wide range of beauty buys.

We’ve got a Charlotte Tilbury make-up set including some cult classic pillow talk products; skincare goodies from popular brands such as Medik8, The Ordinary and Drunk Elephant; haircare line-ups courtesy of Philip Kingsley and Sam McKnight, and fragrance picks to see you through party season and beyond.

Look no further for our comprehensive list of festive beauty gift sets to suit all budgets, so you can pop them in Christmas stockings, under the tree or even spoil yourself come 25 December.

How we tested

A selection of the best beauty gift sets for Christmas (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We spent several weeks putting a selection of Christmas beauty sets to the test. We looked at each gift’s packaging, price and contents while trialling the individual products included, too. Keep reading for our full tried and tested verdict on the best festive skincare, perfume and make-up gift sets to buy.

The best Christmas beauty gift sets for 2023 are: