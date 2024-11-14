Best gifts for women that will blow her away this Christmas

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to finding the best gift for women, the options really are endless, which can make the search for the perfect present decidedly difficult. It needn’t be, though. She’s sure to be over the moon with anything you give her (particularly if you’re taking our advice).

To help make the present-buying quest a little easier, this gift guide is filled with a range of showstopping ideas. All bases and budgets are covered. Whether you’re shopping for a small trinket, a gift that comes in at less than £20 or a grand gesture, it’s here where you’ll find all the inspiration you need.

On the lookout for something for a new homeowner? A set of wine glasses is sure to go down a treat, while a diffuser is bound to be an instant hit. As for those with a sweet tooth, Crème cookies will go down a treat and Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser will be the gift that keeps on giving. Jewellery is also an easy win, with Astrid & Miyu and Astley Clarke affordable brands to turn to. But I’ve also found affordable luxury in the form of a Chanel accessory. Even the notoriously difficult woman to buy for will be catered for. You’re welcome.

How I tested

Compiling a round-up of the best gifts for women is no mean feat, so I’ve spent months compiling this list. For each item to make the cut, I considered price, quality and how I’d feel if I unwrapped each one. I’ve included presents that I myself have received and gifted in the hope the woman in life will love them as much as me. Keep scrolling for my treasure trove of gifts, each one is as special as the last.

The best gifts for women are: