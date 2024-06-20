Jump to content
Clinique’s black honey went viral and it’s worth all the hype

Balmy, sheer and oh-so-nineties

Olivia Perl
Thursday 20 June 2024 10:50 BST
If you’ve been on TikTok at all you may have come across Clinique’s black honey lipstick which went viral thanks to its dark colour in the tube but sheer payoff on the lips. And when we say viral, we’re talking more than 142 million posts.

The little silver bullet has been worn by A-list celebrities like Julia Roberts, Zooey Deschanel and Troian Bellasario for a berry bitten lip look that’s all about giving your pout a ‘your own lips but better’ finish. Plus it comes with a reasonable price tag and a subtle hue that adjusts to your own personal lip shade.

Originally coming to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, it was originally made in 1971 and it’s hybrid finish, which is somewhere between a gloss and lipstick, is what caused it to stand out from the crowd.

But is it worth all the hype? I put it to the test to find out whether black honey really should be a cult classic.

How I tested Clinique black honey

I’m a big lipstick lover, so I was ready to put this through the ringer to see if it lived up to its good press. So, I applied black honey onto bare lips without any lip balm or lipstick at the beginning of the working day, and was looking out for the colour payoff, how it felt on my lips and how many times I needed to reapply throughout the day.

Clinique almost lipstick - black honey

  • Why we love it
    • Colour matches to your skintone
    • Lightweight
    • Balmy texture

First things first, black honey is a lot slimmer than I anticipated. Sleek and sophisticated in it’s old school silver packaging, it’s a product that screams quiet luxury thanks to its understated appearance.

After removing the lid, I was confronted by a very dark berry colour that was so rich it almost looked brown and as though it would deposit a strong level of pigment onto my lips. But how wrong I was, because when I glided the product on, it came out balmy, sheer and oh-so-nineties. Plus it was nothing like the colour in the tube.

Instead it became a subtle but still obvious berry, giving me a just-been-kissed finish. It wasn’t the most hydrating balm I’ve ever used and there’s no pretty scent, but it looked beautiful on, using its clever technology to match my skintone perfectly.

But did it last? Sort of. I felt the need to top up around three times during the day, which I didn’t find an issue thanks to how small and light it is to carry around. I found that the pigment was more than strong enough to wear alone and although you can wear it on top of other lipsticks, it’s at its best when it’s the star of the show.

  1. £18 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Clinique black honey

A timeless icon, black honey more than holds its own, even with all of the products that have launched more than 50 years since its original launch date. I found it to be a lovely berry hue, that wasn’t too overpowering, and I liked how easy it was to apply, and chic but convinient to carry around for top ups. It’s a yes from me.

