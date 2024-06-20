Clinique’s black honey went viral and it’s worth all the hype

Clinique almost lipstick - black honey
- Why we love it
- Colour matches to your skintone
- Lightweight
- Balmy texture
First things first, black honey is a lot slimmer than I anticipated. Sleek and sophisticated in it’s old school silver packaging, it’s a product that screams quiet luxury thanks to its understated appearance.
After removing the lid, I was confronted by a very dark berry colour that was so rich it almost looked brown and as though it would deposit a strong level of pigment onto my lips. But how wrong I was, because when I glided the product on, it came out balmy, sheer and oh-so-nineties. Plus it was nothing like the colour in the tube.
Instead it became a subtle but still obvious berry, giving me a just-been-kissed finish. It wasn’t the most hydrating balm I’ve ever used and there’s no pretty scent, but it looked beautiful on, using its clever technology to match my skintone perfectly.
But did it last? Sort of. I felt the need to top up around three times during the day, which I didn’t find an issue thanks to how small and light it is to carry around. I found that the pigment was more than strong enough to wear alone and although you can wear it on top of other lipsticks, it’s at its best when it’s the star of the show.